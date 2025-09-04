The pre-finals bye allowed Brisbane to regain Lachie Neale and Jarrod Berry for their qualifying final, but it hasn't changed coach Chris Fagan's opinion of it

Harris Andrews chats with teammates during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan would like the pre-finals bye scrapped in favour of a week off before the Grand Final - even though it helped his side this year.

The Lions will regain co-captain Lachie Neale (quad) and fellow midfielder Jarrod Berry (shoulder) for Friday night's qualifying final against Geelong at the MCG.

But Fagan would still prefer teams to head straight into the thick of finals action, to give top-four teams better reward for their regular-season achievements.

Learn More 01:09

"Well, the week off has helped us this year, there's no doubt about that," he said.

"I'm not a fan of the week off by the way, I've always said that I wasn't.

"I think it takes away the advantage that the top four teams get for finishing top four. Everyone gets a week off.

"Normally, if you don't have a week off, the top four teams play, two of them win, they get another week off, and that's the way it goes.

"But I'm more of a fan of having the week off before the Grand Final so blokes who might have little injuries can get themselves right to play.

"So I have a different view on it. The AFL have a different view than me, I'd rather see that disappear and be done in a different way - even though it did help us this year."

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Fagan is among a growing number of key figures pushing for the schedule shake-up, but was unsure if it would happen next year.

"I've no idea, I don't talk to the people in power about that, I've not been asked the question," he said.

"It always comes up at this time of year. If I was asked, that's what I'd say.

"I'd rather have the week off before the Grand Final, do all the celebratory things like the Brownlow and All-Australian in that week off, and if you want to have an All-Stars game, you can do that sort of stuff.

"Then if somebody is unfortunate enough to get a concussion on a preliminary final weekend, they've got enough time to recover to play in a Grand Final - all those sorts of things.

"For me, it makes sense. Have a week of celebrating football and then go into Grand Final week."

Learn More 29:57

Fagan said he had always been confident the Lions would stump up an impressive premiership defence, while they could take "residual confidence" out of last year's brilliant charge.

"We've got to the starting grid now for finals. We'll see how we go," he said.

"But if we fail this year it won't be because we're not hungry enough to do it again, it'll just be the other teams will be a bit better than us on the day."