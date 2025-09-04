After being delisted in 2020, Dylan Moore's career has made a massive about-face and isn't ending any time soon

Dylan Moore during the round 22 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG, August 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN vice-captain Dylan Moore has signed a four-year contract extension on the eve of the finals series that locks him in brown and gold for five more seasons.

The 26-year-old wasn't out of contract until the end of next season, but has now put pen to paper on a deal that ties him to the Hawks through 2030.

Moore was named All-Australian for the first time in 2024 and has become one of the premier half-forwards in the AFL.



The Eastern Ranges product was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 after being delisted in 2020.



Since that moment at the end of 2020, Moore has played 113 of 115 games and never finished lower than sixth in the Peter Crimmins Medal.

Moore finished runner-up in the best and fairest last year behind Jai Newcombe, who signed a mega six-year extension earlier this month that locks him in at Hawthorn until the end of 2032.



The Hawks have gradually been working through the 2026 contract priorities, also re-signing Nick Watson in recent weeks, after re-signing Lloyd Meek and Josh Ward.



With James Sicily on the other side of 30, Moore is viewed as a potential future captain, along with Will Day.

The Caulfield Grammar export has produced another consistent campaign, averaging 19.3 disposals and 5.5 score involvements to go with 21 goals across 23 appearances in 2025.



Ruckman Ned Reeves is another player at Waverley Park out of contract next year, but the Hawks have offered him an extension while other clubs pursue his services.



Mitch Lewis is also contracted until 2026, but after recovering from a knee reconstruction, the Hawks will be keen to extend him in a year where the key forward becomes an unrestricted free agent.