Australia’s grassroots heroes have been honoured, with the 2025 Toyota AFL National Volunteer of the Year Awards celebrating the tireless legends who power local footy clubs and leagues across the country

Samantha Saffioti from Roleystone Junior Football Club in WA. Picture: Supplied

AUSTRALIA'S grassroots heroes have been honoured, with the 2025 Toyota AFL National Volunteer of the Year Awards celebrating the tireless legends who power local footy clubs and leagues across the country.

With thousands of heartfelt nominations, Samantha Saffioti of Roleystone Junior Football Club in Western Australia has claimed the program’s top individual honour as Toyota AFL Community Volunteer of the Year.

Joining Saffioti and rounding out the standout winners list is April Le Sueur from Rumbalara FNC in Victoria who has been awarded Toyota AFL Young Leader of the Year and Minyip Murtoa FNC officially crowned Toyota AFL Community Club of the Year.

Being involved in Roleystone Junior Football Club which has been a part of Perth’s Metro South competition for over 26 years, Saffioti embodies the spirit of footy and is recognised for her outstanding service to the club and ongoing dedication to the wider community.

With a total prize pool of more than $130,000, thanks to the AFL’s Premier Partner, Toyota Australia, Saffioti takes home the keys to a brand-new Toyota Corolla Hatch SX Hybrid valued at more than $40,000.

Toyota AFL Community Volunteer of the Year, Samantha Saffioti was surprised with the honour in front of a proud gathering at the club and said she was incredibly humbled to receive this award.

"Volunteering has always been something I have loved to do, especially when you’re part of a great club such as Roleystone, so I am very honoured to accept this award," said Saffioti.

"Seeing the power of footy and the impact it can have on young people is so rewarding, so a big thanks to the AFL and Toyota for celebrating volunteers and continuing to support community football right across the country."

Learn More 02:36

Transforming the women’s program at Rumbalara FNC, with a focus on empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, Le Sueur’s passion and care has been celebrated through Toyota’s AFL Young Leader of the Year, scoring a new Toyota Yaris Cross GX 2WD Hybrid.

As the Toyota Community Club of the Year, Minyip Murtoa FNC has been awarded for its work to set the standard in regional footy. Through key outcomes such as growing NAB AFL Auskick by 30 per cent, expanding programs for juniors and women as well as driving facility upgrades, Minyip Murtoa FNC have been dedicated in securing the future to become a destination club in the region.

The annual awards comprise of 13 categories to recognise volunteers spanning across umpiring, coaching, disability and inclusion, cultural diversity, media, schools, and grassroots participation programs including NAB AFL Auskick and for the first time, NAB AFL Superkick.

AFL Executive General Manager Game Development, Rob Auld, said: "Footy Clubs are the heartbeat of so many towns and communities across Australia, and it is only made possible by the passionate and dedicated volunteers who give up their time each week for our game and for their community," Auld said.

"With over 220,000 volunteers in Australia, the Toyota National Volunteer of the Year Awards highlight some of the most impactful individuals and clubs.

"I’d would like to acknowledge and recognise the very generous and genuine commitment from Toyota to the game at all levels, their contribution allows for these awards to be lifelong and cherished moments for all the winners."

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo, said: "Toyota is committed to backing footy at every level and we’re thrilled to see volunteers getting the recognition they deserve," Naidoo said.

"Celebrating the incredible volunteers who are often the backbone of their communities, the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards seeks to recognise and reward those who give so much to their local football club.

"Congratulations to Samantha from Roleystone Junior Football Club and to all the Toyota AFL Volunteer Award winners on such an incredible achievement."

The 14 national winners will all receive a once-in-a-lifetime 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final experience where they’ll be able to soak up the incredible atmosphere of the last Saturday in September and participate in the Toyota Grand Final Parade.

Toyota AFL Community Volunteer of the Year

Samantha Saffioti - President, Roleystone Junior Football Club (WA)

Toyota AFL Young Leader of the Year

April Le Sueur – Women’s Team Manager, Chair of Women’s Football and Board Member, Rumbalara FNC (VIC)

Toyota AFL Community Club of the Year

Minyip Murtoa FNC (VIC)

NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer of the Year

Ben Watts – Coordinator, Wangaratta Auskick Centre (VIC)

NAB AFL Superkick Volunteer of the Year

Nikki Lee – Coordinator, Glen Innes Celts JFC (NSW/ACT)

AFL Diversity National Ambassador of the Year

Tom Starkey – Physical Education Teacher, Ngutu College (SA)

AFL Disability Inclusion Ambassador of the Year

Dan Hilton – Starkick Coordinator, Ellenbrook JFC (WA)

AFL National Community Umpiring Service Award

Montana Harvey – Field Umpires Coach, AFL North Coast Umpires (NSW/ACT)

AFL Community Coach of the Year (Women)

Brooke Faulds – Youth Coach, Coach Coordinator and Committee Member, Kilburn Football Club (SA)

AFL Community Coach of the Year (Men)

Nathan Foale – Director of Coaching, North Hobart JFC (TAS)

AFL School Teacher of the Year

Danielle Wahapango – Teacher, Macquarie Fields Public School (NSW/ACT)

AFL School of the Year

Woodcrest State College (QLD)

AFL National Community Football Media Award

Glenn Stewart – Commentator, Central Murray FNL (VIC)

AFL National Community Football Photography Award

Anthony Byron – Club Photographer, Aspley Australian Football Club (QLD)