Adam Kingsley remains confident the Giants have the squad to challenge for a premiership

Kieren Briggs and Greater Western Sydney players look dejected after an elimination final loss to Hawthorn on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is confident the Giants have all the pieces to the finals puzzle despite their season ending in a 19-point defeat to Hawthorn at Engie Stadium.

The Giants had almost all their first-choice players to call on as they set out to bury their demons of a straight-sets finals exit last year, but after chasing down the Hawks and briefly snatching the lead they ran out of steam in their elimination final on Saturday.

Jesse Hogan and Jake Stringer lacked their usual touch and had limited influence on their return from injury, while Josh Kelly started as the sub and made a huge impact in only half a game.

But even with Jack Buckley and Brent Daniels the only players missing who would be expected to walk back into the side, the Giants could not stop the Hawks from opening up a 42-point lead then shaking them off for a second time.

"Finals are about moments, they took more moments than we did," Kingsley said.

"I think we have got the pieces but introducing three boys (from injury), with two guys in our best team not playing tonight, I'm not sure we were quite at our best.

"We were still in really good shape, but not quite at our best, and I think we need to be at our best at this time of year as we have been in the past."

The Giants had won nine of their past 10 matches heading into finals but were left to rue a lack of connection between their midfield and attack as they failed to make the most of having 72-56 inside 50s.

The Hawks, on the other hand, were deadly in front of goal early and slotted their first seven set shots, helped by the Giants giving away free kicks in dangerous areas.

Kingsley was left frustrated by the Giants' ill-discipline and poor decision-making, highlighted by Callum Brown giving away a cheap down-the-field free kick and a 50m penalty immediately afterwards when swinging a forearm into James Worpel.

"We give them two 50m goals and a few free kicks, and then some costly turnovers when we were trying to play too perfect, rather than (when) under pressure normally just take your contest," Kingsley said.

"We'll look back on those moments with great disappointment."

The Giants had no regrets over starting Kelly as the substitute after he missed the past four matches due to a calf injury.

The 30-year-old came on at the main break when Darcy Jones suffered a knee injury that the Giants fear could sideline him for the long-term after the livewire forward landed awkwardly while laying a tackle.

Kelly had 14 disposals and booted two goals in the third term alone, and finished with 18 touches as a key to the Giants giving the Hawks a scare in the second half.

"The thought process from the match committee played out exactly how we'd hoped it would, barring the tactical sub rather than an injury sub," Kingsley said.

"He hadn't done a session that was equal to, or bigger than, a game load in the last six weeks, so we were a little bit unsure as to, if we started him, would the calf be able to survive the whole game.

"We still wanted to play him, he's a great player, so we thought perhaps injecting him in the second half would have helped him and helped us."