Hawks coach Sam Mitchell has revealed what he told his players as the Giants staged a remarkable comeback

Lloyd Meek and Sam Mitchell during Hawthorn's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY'S thrilling and topsy-turvy elimination final had the Hawks on the field and in the stands feeling just about every emotion under the sun. But the prevailing feeling is one of pride for Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell after seeing his side hold on against a gutsy and powerful Greater Western Sydney to keep its finals ambitions alive.

Hawthorn seemed just about primed for a semi-final berth against Adelaide after putting home seven of the first 10 goals to jump the scratchy Giants, before conceding six goals in a captivating and potentially crushing third quarter to let slip their near-unassailable advantage.

The traveling Hawks eventually held on in lieu of a gutsy final quarter to come away victorious by 19 points, with Mitchell imploring his side at the final change to not go into their shells and continue to tackle the game head on.

"The message at three-quarter time ... was we have to win the game, we can't try to save it. We're in front, but only just, and we've got a game on our hands," Mitchell said post-game.

"Our players were so disciplined and so vigilant in what we had to do defensively … we played in the right manner and we got what we deserved in the end.

"I'm enormously proud of the boys. To have a big lead and then to give it up, then get back in front and show the resilience that we did … that was a great win and I'm really proud of all the lads and how they went about it.

"I think it took every player today. I don't think we could have gotten away with having anyone not perform and not do their role.

"GWS are a good side and we had to play very close to our best for almost the whole game. I thought we played really well and we still could only just get it done, and that's what finals are about. We'll take some confidence from that."

The cherry on top of the elimination final victory was the fact that the Hawks recorded their first ever win at Engie Stadium after nine attempts; an area Mitchell and his side have been eager to remedy after an indifferent interstate record in 2025.

Outside of its matches in Tasmania, Hawthorn dropped five of its six interstate outings throughout the 2025 home and away campaign, only knocking off Sydney in Opening Round at the SCG.

The Hawks led at three-quarter time against the Suns in Darwin, Dockers in Perth and Crows in Adelaide before running out of steam in all three encounters, and came close to edging past the Lions in a thriller at the Gabba.

Outside of its 30-point loss to Port Adelaide, the previous five interstate encounters were decided by 15 points or less.

"It's taken us a lot of goes," Mitchell said.

"To throw away the four games when we've had opportunities to win, we haven't shied away from it, we've embraced it. We need to improve and we need to win on the road, and we did it today but we're going to have to do it again next week.

"We feel like (today) was an important win for us, for our identity and being a team who can win on the road, but also to keep our season alive.

"We'll enjoy it for 24 hours, but by Monday we'll be ready to take on the Crows. (We're) excited for the opportunity that we get to stay alive."

The Hawks were buoyed by the return of swingman Josh Weddle on Saturday afternoon as he slotted seamlessly into the line-up after his availability for the season was thrown into serious doubt in late June due to a stress fracture in his back.

Weddle finished his comeback outing with 16 disposals, six marks and 464 metres gained, complete with several key moments late as GWS threatened to pull off a remarkable win from the clouds.

"He was fun to watch, wasn't he?" Mitchell said.

"Even at half-time, I was surprised. I looked at some of the stats and he hadn't had much of the footy. I thought he had a couple of really key moments and his running power was really important.

"In the third quarter, I thought he started to look like himself and get his vibrancy and energy (back). His contest in front of the ball, he didn't mark them all, but he's just such a tough match-up because of his running power and his aerial prowess.

"We're pleased to have him back."