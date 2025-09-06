There is more to these Hawks than the 'Hokball' glitz and glamour, Martin Pegan writes after an incredible elimination final

Hawthorn celebrates during its elimination final win over Greater Western Sydney on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is about to find out if the sequel is better than the original.

But the new and improved version of the 'Hollywood Hawks' is as much about getting down to business as putting on a show.

Hawthorn's 19-point triumph over a brave Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium was built on gritty efficiency rather than 'Hokball' glitz and glamour.

The Hawks opened up a seven-goal lead by halfway through the third term with a bustling onball brigade and an economic attack. They were even more impressive when withstanding a Giants onslaught and finding a way to win when their backs were pushed against the wall.

After the hosts had 12 of the first 13 inside 50s without booting a major, the Hawks finally found momentum with a four-goal blitz across five minutes while the Giants lost their heads.

Darcy Jones made a first mistake when stepping off the mark and giving away a sloppy 50m penalty. The Giants as a collective made it worse when allowing Jai Newcombe to keep charging forward until he was within range of goal.

Newcombe booted the opener in his 100th game and went on to have a huge say on the outcome with a midfield masterclass. The onballer finished with 32 disposals and 12 clearances and did much of the damage for the Hawks in the first half.

While the Giants' midfield struggled to connect with their forward line and wasted their early territory dominance, the Hawks were dazzling in transition and deadly near goal. They booted 10.2 from their first 18 inside 50s whether kicking with or against a stiff breeze.

When Jack Gunston booted his third goal from 40m out and on a tricky angle to make it 11 majors for the Hawks before half-time, the visitors were pulling away off the back of kicking 7.0 from set shots.

The main break brought a twist that few at Engie Stadium could have seen coming.

Giants stalwart Josh Kelly helped turn the game in a stunning half of football after being sidelined for the past four matches with a calf injury and starting the elimination final as the sub.

The 30-year-old's introduction at the main break was bittersweet with Jones going down with a knee injury, and after coach Adam Kingsley had said pre-match that he expected Kelly was only ready to run out half a game.

Kelly put any concerns over his form or fitness to one side to gather 14 disposals with six clearances and a pair of goals as the Giants came from the clouds to trail by six points at the last change.

The Giants had rolled the dice by recalling Jesse Hogan and Jake Stringer from injury to bolster their attack but perhaps paid the price for not gambling on Kelly to have an impact from the first bounce.

After being as much as 42 points down during the third term the Giants were able to hit the front early in the final term as they hoped to exorcise their finals demons of last year.

But the Hawks steadied with Mabior Chol booting two late goals, while Jack Ginnivan and Connor Macdonald (three goals each) had earlier shown that they have enough variety in the forward half to perhaps go further than a semi-final this year.

While the three-quarter time siren came at the perfect time, the Hawks' ability to then slow the Giants' momentum and answer in the final quarter showed there is more to them than the glitz and glamour they showed in the first half.

And their defence held firm throughout (the Giants won the inside 50 count by 16) as Blake Hardwick (14), James Sicily (11) and Josh Battle (eight) led the game for intercept possessions.

Blake Hardwick tackles Callum Brown during Hawthorn's elimination final win over Greater Western Sydney on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants' straight-sets finals exit in 2024 has now been followed by a dramatic defeat in an elimination final. The errors came earlier in the game this time against the Hawks, but the result is still the same for a club that had previously won at least once in its first six finals campaigns but has now been bundled out two years in a row.

Hawthorn has been below its best when playing away from Victoria and Tasmania this year. But after improving on its worrying 1-4 win-loss record with its first victory in nine attempts at Engie Stadium, coach Sam Mitchell's side should hold few fears of travelling to Adelaide Oval for another semi-final, this time against the Crows.

The Hawks couldn't quite get the job done at the same stage and venue last year in a gut-wrenching defeat to Port Adelaide. But with Newcombe powering the midfield and Gunston guiding a polished forward group, this time they are as well-placed as they could hope to script a different ending.