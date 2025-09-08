Once again, the Cats and Magpies are embarking on a deep finals run after booking their places in preliminary finals

Tom Stewart celebrates a goal during Geelong's qualifying final and Jamie Elliott celebrates a major during Collingwood's win over Adelaide. Pictures: AFL Photos

THEY'VE done it again.

For the 15th time since the turn of the century, Geelong will, remarkably, play on the penultimate weekend of the season.

For the 10th time in Chris Scott's 15 seasons in charge at Kardinia Park, the Cats have progressed through to a preliminary final, after beating Brisbane by 38 points at the MCG on Friday night.

They reached five other preliminary finals under Mark Thompson – four in a row – as he guided the Cats to the 2007 and 2009 premierships, as well as the 2008 Grand Final.

But the record under Scott, who played in three prelims and won two flags during his 215-game playing career with the Lions, is phenomenal.

Geelong won the flag in Scott's first year in 2011 and reached the final four in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 – when they lost the Grand Final to Brisbane – 2021, 2022 – when they beat Sydney in the decider – and last year.

Learn More 19:54

It is now 13 preliminary final appearances in the past 18 years for a total of 15 since 2000.

In that same stretch, Victorian powerhouses Carlton and Essendon have played in only two. The Blues returned to the second last weekend of the season in 2023, while the Bombers went all the way in 2000, fell just short in 2001 and haven't won a final since the 2004 elimination final over Melbourne.

Collingwood also moved one win from another Grand Final appearance after upstaging Adelaide at Adelaide Oval last Thursday night.

The Magpies have now reached a third preliminary final in Craig McRae's first four seasons at the helm. They made it that far three times under Nathan Buckley – 2012, 2018 and 2019 – across his almost 10 seasons as senior coach.

Learn More 16:06

Before that, Mick Malthouse steered Collingwood into not just six prelims, but four Grand Finals – plus the replay in 2010 – in 2002, 2003, 2010 and 2011.

Both Geelong and Collingwood have a stunning record of going deep into September. The Cats are 58 per cent this century, while the Pies are at 46.

Under Paul Roos and then John Longmire, Sydney has played in the next most preliminary finals.

Chris Fagan has guided Brisbane to four preliminary finals in the past five years – plus the past two Grand Finals – but the Lions will need to overcome the loss of dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale if they are to reach another one.

Gold Coast is the only team yet to reach a prelim this century, but it can progress to one if it wins the first ever QClash final in Saturday night's semi-final at the Gabba, after the Suns beat Fremantle in the club's maiden finals appearance on Saturday night.

Preliminary final appearances this century

15 - Geelong

12 - Collingwood

9 - Sydney

8 - Brisbane, Port Adelaide

7 - Hawthorn

5 - Adelaide, St Kilda, West Coast, Western Bulldogs, Richmond

4 - Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne

3 - Melbourne, Fremantle

2 - Carlton, Essendon

0 - Gold Coast