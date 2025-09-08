Hawthorn will be forced to make at least one change for its semi-final against Adelaide

Calsher Dear during Hawthorn's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key forward Calsher Dear has been ruled out of Friday night's semi-final against Adelaide due to a hamstring strain.

The 20-year-old was tactically substituted out of the 19-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, but suffered cramping in the game and reported awareness on Sunday.

Dear underwent a scan on Monday that revealed a low-grade hamstring strain.

Hawthorn will reassess Dear next week if the Hawks progress past the Crows.

Dear produced a brilliant debut season in 2024, starring in the elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs, but the athletic spearhead has played catch up this year after suffering bone stress in his back last December, which required four months of recovery.

The injury opens the door for Mitch Lewis to reclaim his spot in Sam Mitchell's side after he was squeezed out of the 23 for the first final against the Giants.

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

After recovering from the knee reconstruction he underwent last July, Lewis earned a spot back in the team in round 19 and played the final six games of the home and away season.

He was subbed out at half-time of the round 24 loss to Brisbane at the Gabba, but responded to being dropped on the weekend by kicking four goals for Box Hill in the semi-final win over Brisbane in the VFL.

The 26-year-old kicked two crucial goals in the fourth quarter to help Box Hill recover from 33 points down at three quarter-time to win after the siren and book a preliminary final berth against Footscray.

Henry Hustwaite was prolific again in the VFL, amassing 37 disposals and 11 clearances at Box Hill City Oval, while Cam Mackenzie kept his name in selection contention by finishing with 31 touches and 10 clearances against the Lions.