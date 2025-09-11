The teams are in for Friday's and Saturday's semi-finals

Josh Rachele, Mitch Lewis, Oscar McInerney. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Rachele is back for Adelaide's semi-final against Hawthorn on Friday night, selected for his first game since round 17.

The dynamic forward is the only change from the Crows' team that lost to Collingwood last week, overcoming a knee injury to replace Hugh Bond.

The Hawks have also made the solitary change, bringing in Mitch Lewis in place of the injured Calsher Dear.

The move ensures Sam Mitchell still has three tall targets, with Lewis to join Mabior Chol and Jack Gunston.

In Saturday night's QClash semi-final at the Gabba, Brisbane has made two changes.

Bruce Reville is in for Lachie Neale (calf), while coach Chris Fagan has revived the finals hopes of Oscar McInerney, who has been named in place of Sam Day, who has been omitted.

McInerney was the Lions' hard luck story of last year's premiership, dislocating his shoulder in the preliminary final win over Geelong.

Gold Coast is unchanged from the team that defeated Fremantle, with elimination final hero David Swallow retained in the 23.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: J.Rachele

Out: H.Bond (omitted)

FW1 sub: Brodie Smith

HAWTHORN

In: M.Lewis

Out: C.Dear (hamstring)

FW1 sub: Changkuoth Jiath

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: B.Reville, O.McInerney

Out: S.Day (omitted), L.Neale (calf)

FW1 sub: Sam Marshall

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

FW1 sub: David Swallow