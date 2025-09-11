JOSH Rachele is back for Adelaide's semi-final against Hawthorn on Friday night, selected for his first game since round 17.
The dynamic forward is the only change from the Crows' team that lost to Collingwood last week, overcoming a knee injury to replace Hugh Bond.
The Hawks have also made the solitary change, bringing in Mitch Lewis in place of the injured Calsher Dear.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS
The move ensures Sam Mitchell still has three tall targets, with Lewis to join Mabior Chol and Jack Gunston.
In Saturday night's QClash semi-final at the Gabba, Brisbane has made two changes.
Bruce Reville is in for Lachie Neale (calf), while coach Chris Fagan has revived the finals hopes of Oscar McInerney, who has been named in place of Sam Day, who has been omitted.
McInerney was the Lions' hard luck story of last year's premiership, dislocating his shoulder in the preliminary final win over Geelong.
Gold Coast is unchanged from the team that defeated Fremantle, with elimination final hero David Swallow retained in the 23.
-
03:02
-
02:36
-
22:59
-
05:44
-
06:51
-
01:12
-
01:17
-
01:09
-
06:24
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: J.Rachele
Out: H.Bond (omitted)
FW1 sub: Brodie Smith
HAWTHORN
In: M.Lewis
Out: C.Dear (hamstring)
FW1 sub: Changkuoth Jiath
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: B.Reville, O.McInerney
Out: S.Day (omitted), L.Neale (calf)
FW1 sub: Sam Marshall
GOLD COAST
In: Nil
Out: Nil
FW1 sub: David Swallow