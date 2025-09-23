Harris Andrews leads his team out onto the field during the R4 match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 05, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all of football's big issues.

- Nat returns for a special guest appearance in Grand Final week

- All the highs and lows from the Brownlow Medal

- Is there a better leader in the game right now than Harris Andrews?

- The storylines that will shape the Grand Final

- Which side is under more pressure heading into Saturday's decider?

- Regular Favourites: Get it off your Chest, Fact or Furphy, Go with your Gut, Out on a Limb

