IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all of football's big issues.
- Nat returns for a special guest appearance in Grand Final week
- All the highs and lows from the Brownlow Medal
- Is there a better leader in the game right now than Harris Andrews?
- The storylines that will shape the Grand Final
- Which side is under more pressure heading into Saturday's decider?
- Regular Favourites: Get it off your Chest, Fact or Furphy, Go with your Gut, Out on a Limb
