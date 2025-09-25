The AFL wishes to advise the voting panel for the 2025 Norm Smith Medal, presented to the player adjudged best on ground in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final, will be:
- Andrew McLeod (Chair)
- Luke Hodge, Channel Seven
- Kate McCarthy, Triple M
- Jack Riewoldt, Fox Footy
- Adam Simpson, SEN
As a reminder to all media, the Norm Smith Medal cannot be shared between two players.
In the event of a tie, the tie is broken as follows:
- Number of three votes received
- Number of two votes received
- If still unbroken, votes cast by the Chair will break the tie