The judges who will determine the best-on-ground for the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final have been revealed

The Norm Smith Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL wishes to advise the voting panel for the 2025 Norm Smith Medal, presented to the player adjudged best on ground in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final, will be:

Andrew McLeod (Chair)

Luke Hodge, Channel Seven

Kate McCarthy, Triple M

Jack Riewoldt, Fox Footy

Adam Simpson, SEN

As a reminder to all media, the Norm Smith Medal cannot be shared between two players.



In the event of a tie, the tie is broken as follows: