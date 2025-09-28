Hawthorn has hit the lead in the McClelland Trophy, but AFL premier Brisbane is well-placed to make a charge

Hawthorn celebrates a goal during the win over Geelong in AFLW round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S run to an AFL preliminary final, plus the club's strong AFLW form, has the Hawks in first place in the race for the McClelland Trophy and the $1 million prize.

But AFL premier Brisbane is coming with a rush, claiming the most available points in the trophy race from its flag victory over Geelong on Saturday. Combined with traditionally strong AFLW form, the Lions are well in the hunt.

Fellow AFLW powerhouse Adelaide, which fell out of the AFL flag race in straight sets, nevertheless remains a strong chance to contend for the McClelland Trophy if it can mount a strong premiership charge in the women's competition.

The Hawks (fourth in AFL, currently third in AFLW) lead the way on 31 points and are in the box seat for a second successive McClelland Trophy win, with Brisbane (first in AFL, seventh in AFLW, 30 points) and Adelaide (fifth in AFL, fourth in AFLW, 29 points) trailing narrowly.

Under the new format, clubs will be ranked on their combined finishing position after the finals series of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season and the NAB AFL Women's competition.

In the past two years, the trophy has been awarded based on ladder positions after the home and away season, rather than finals.

That led to Hawthorn winning last year's prize after registering a higher combined home and away ladder position than Brisbane, despite the Lions making the men's and women's Grand Finals while the Hawks were knocked out in the semi-finals.

The Lions' AFL premiership win on Saturday means they ranked first after the men's season, earning them 18 ranking points under the new system, while defeated Grand Finalist Geelong is allocated 17 points. Adelaide, which finished first after the home and away season, lost both finals to end fifth on the ladder, so earned 14 points from the men's season.

The changes mean there could be far more movement on the McClelland Trophy ladder, potentially making for a thrilling race to the $1 million prize, of which $500,000 goes to the players and $500,000 goes to the club.

2025 McClelland Trophy ladder after AFLW R7

AFL pts AFLW pts TOTAL Hawthorn 15 16 31 Brisbane 18 12 30 Adelaide 14 15 29 Geelong 17 9 26 Melbourne 5 17 22 Carlton 8 14 22 Sydney 9 13 22 North Melb 3 18 21 Collingwood 16 3 19 Fremantle 11 7 18 St Kilda 7 10 17 W. Bulldogs 10 6 16 GWS 12 4 16 Gold Coast 13 2 15 West Coast 1 11 12 Essendon 4 8 12 Port Adel 6 5 11 Richmond 2 1 3

The new McClelland Trophy criteria