Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Marcus Bontempelli ahead of the Western Bulldogs' game against Melbourne in R22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Tuesday for the final time this year, so who were the biggest movers and shakers to end the 2025 premiership season?

This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the final edition of The 25 for the year.

Will Marcus Bontempelli retain top spot? Where will Brownlow Medal winner Matt Rowell finish the year? Can any stars of the finals break their way into the list?

See below for a reminder of the pre-finals list of The 25 and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the final edition of the year.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Nick Daicos

3) Jeremy Cameron

4) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

5) Zak Butters

6) Isaac Heeney

7) Noah Anderson

8) Jordan Dawson

9) Sam Darcy

10) Caleb Serong

11) Hugh McCluggage

12) Max Gawn

13) Lachie Neale

14) Bailey Smith

15) Matt Rowell

16) Riley Thilthorpe

17) Luke Jackson

18) Max Holmes

19) Errol Gulden

20) Toby Greene

21) Ed Richards

22) Chad Warner

23) Kysaiah Pickett

24) Sam Taylor

25) Finn Callaghan