THE 25 will return on Tuesday for the final time this year, so who were the biggest movers and shakers to end the 2025 premiership season?
This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the final edition of The 25 for the year.
Will Marcus Bontempelli retain top spot? Where will Brownlow Medal winner Matt Rowell finish the year? Can any stars of the finals break their way into the list?
See below for a reminder of the pre-finals list of The 25 and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the final edition of the year.
The 25, pre-finals edition
1) Marcus Bontempelli
2) Nick Daicos
3) Jeremy Cameron
4) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
5) Zak Butters
6) Isaac Heeney
7) Noah Anderson
8) Jordan Dawson
9) Sam Darcy
10) Caleb Serong
11) Hugh McCluggage
12) Max Gawn
13) Lachie Neale
14) Bailey Smith
15) Matt Rowell
16) Riley Thilthorpe
17) Luke Jackson
18) Max Holmes
19) Errol Gulden
20) Toby Greene
21) Ed Richards
22) Chad Warner
23) Kysaiah Pickett
24) Sam Taylor
25) Finn Callaghan