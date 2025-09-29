Malcolm Rosas warms up ahead of the round 22 AFL match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 09, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MALCOLM Rosas jnr is set to land at Sydney after the Gold Coast forward nominated the Swans as his club of choice.

As revealed by AFL.com.au back in July, Rosas had attracted interest from both Richmond and Sydney after struggling for regular senior games in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old played just four times at AFL level in 2025, including twice as the sub.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Monday that Rosas wants to land at the Swans, the news coming two weeks after Rosas informed the Suns of his intention to move.

The Suns have said they would help to facilitate a trade.

A rookie draft selection at the end of 2019, Rosas was a regular at the Suns under coach Stuart Dew, playing 34 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

But he's been unable to play permanent senior footy since Damien Hardwick took over as coach and has managed just 11 games in the past two seasons.

He has impressed at VFL level this year and spent some time in the midfield.