The Demons have confirmed Christian Petracca has asked for a fresh start

Christian Petracca during the round 21 match between Melbourne and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE star Christian Petracca has officially informed the Demons of his desire to play elsewhere in 2026, Dees CEO Paul Guerra has confirmed.

Petracca flew to Adelaide on Monday with wife Bella and manager Anna Scullie and will meet with Crows officials while in South Australia.

Gold Coast and Hawthorn have also expressed an interest in the four-time All-Australian.

In a letter to members on Tuesday, Guerra confirmed Petracca had expressed his desire to leave the club.

"We met with Christian late last week where he expressed his desire to explore a fresh start in 2026," Guerra wrote.

Christian Petracca ahead of the game between Melbourne and Richmond in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Christian is contracted for a further four years and is a once in a generation player. With this in mind, any decision regarding Christian's future will be made in the best interest of the Melbourne Football Club.

"As a footy club we couldn't be more excited and confident in where our AFL program is headed. We know our future success will be built on people and players who are fully committed to where we are heading.

"In terms of our overarching strategy for this period, our focus is simple; we will explore every opportunity to strengthen our list. Our job is to ensure our list is the best it can be and that ultimately Melbourne Football Club is competing in September."

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey has reported that Petracca has already spoken to both Crows coach Matthew Nicks and Suns coach Damien Hardwick.

"This is on the way to happening, it's just about where he wants to get to and what satisfies Melbourne in a deal," Twomey said on Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Clearly Gold Coast (is best placed to get a deal done).

"He never met with any clubs last year even though he wanted out. He is less emotional this year. Gold Coast is best placed to deal with Melbourne." - Cal Twomey on Petracca

"They don't want to lose (Bailey) Humphrey, (Jed) Walter or (Ethan) Read. But someone squeezes out of there, doesn't it, if they want to get Petracca.

"(Adelaide) don't want to lose players. Luke Pedlar is a player who has interest. I don't think he's necessarily involved in this transaction, but separately there is rival interest, so does that open up another pick? But I still don't know if he'd generate an early enough pick to move the needle (in a Petracca deal).

"What sort of player are they willing to lose, and do you have to lose one to get one? Clearly Adelaide don't want to be doing this by sacrificing a top-end prospect."