Tim Taranto has won his second Richmond club champion award in three years

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during Richmond's win over Carlton in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TIM Taranto has claimed the Jack Dyer Medal as Richmond's club champion for the second time in three seasons, franking his status among the Tigers' best players and etching his name into club history.

Taranto polled 47 votes to narrowly edge out defender Nick Vlastuin on 44 votes, with Jacob Hopper (40) finishing third.

Taranto becomes just the 24th player to win multiple Jack Dyer medals, and follows his impressive showing as Richmond's best-polling player in the 2025 Brownlow Medal.

Despite Richmond winning just five games this season, the 27-year-old racked up 20 Brownlow votes to finish equal 15th in the count behind winner Matt Rowell from Gold Coast.

Defender Ben Miller capped his best AFL season by finishing fourth in the count with 33, votes, while exciting forward Seth Campbell and skipper Toby Nankervis rounded out the top five by polling 32 votes apiece.

Seth Campbell during the round 24 match between Richmond and Geelong at Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It was a big night for Campbell, whose 28 goals was good enough to take home the Michael Roach Medal as the club's leading goalkicker.

Youngsters Sam Banks (seventh) and Jack Ross (eighth) both recorded top-10 finishes for the first time in their careers, while veteran Dion Prestia came 10th despite missing Richmond's first 11 games of the season through injury.

2025 Jack Dyer Medal top 10

1. Tim Taranto - 47 votes

2. Nick Vlastuin - 44

3. Jacob Hopper - 40

4. Ben Miller - 33

5 eq. Seth Campbell and Toby Nankervis - 32

7. Sam Banks - 30

8 eq. Nathan Broad and Jack Ross - 28

10. Dion Prestia - 26