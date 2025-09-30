The Devils have announced the signing of former Bombers forward Jye Menzie

Jye Menzie celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TASMANIA has made its first ever player signing, picking up delisted Essendon forward Jye Menzie ahead of its VFL debut next season.

Menzie kicked 36 goals in 47 games after joining the Bombers as a mid-season draftee in 2022, but was let go by the club earlier this month.

Originally from North Hobart, Menzie will return home and be part of the Devils' VFL campaign in 2026.

"I am a proud Tasmanian, and I cannot wait to be involved in the build of the club from the ground up," he said.

"I am really looking forward to getting in on the ground floor and being back in Tassie and getting stuck into training.

"I have learned a lot during my career so far, and particularly during my time in the AFL, I am really eager to share my learnings and continue to grow whilst being back on home soil."

The AFL confirmed this month that Tasmania will field teams in both the VFL and VFLW in 2026.

Former Richmond player Jeromey Webberley will coach the Devils next season as the club gears up for its AFL debut in 2028.

The Devils in May secured the services of gun recruiter Derek Hine, who spent more than two decades at Collingwood and put together premiership-winning lists.

Derek Hine and Todd Patterson after their appointments as Tasmania's Head of Recruiting and Head of List Management & Strategy. Picture: Tasmania FC

Tasmania's licence for entry into the AFL and AFLW in 2028 is contingent on the construction of a new stadium in Hobart.

The contentious project must be voted through both houses of state parliament to get the green light.

It has the support of the Liberal government and Labor opposition but needs the backing of several independents to get through the upper house.