Matt Rowell takes out Gold Coast's best and fairest, pipping midfield partner Noah Anderson by one vote

Matt Rowell celebrates with fans following the match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Rowell has added to his Brownlow Medal by winning a first Gold Coast best and fairest on Wednesday night, holding off Noah Anderson and Touk Miller in a thrilling count.

In one of the closest finishes in the award's history, Rowell (72 votes) was a single vote clear of his great mate and captain Anderson (71), with former skipper Miller (70) another vote back.

The honour caps off a phenomenal 2025 for Rowell who last week became the club's second Brownlow Medal winner after Gary Ablett jnr (2013).

Rowell enhanced his reputation as one of the AFL's finest contested players, averaging career-best figures in disposals (26 a game), tackles (8.6) and clearances (8.2), where he was ranked first in the League.

Anderson earned a spot on the podium for the third time in his career, including his second time as runner-up, capping a season where he won his maiden All-Australian blazer.

Miller's third place finish is his fourth time in the top three, and could have been even higher if he didn’t miss two games with a hamstring injury.

Bailey Humphrey capped off a wonderful season to finish fourth, while ever-reliable Sam Collins rounded out the top five.

Earlier in the night, Rowell also claimed his second coveted David Swallow award as the players' player, with Collins taking home the Player of the Finals series for his September performances against Fremantle and Brisbane.

Noah Anderson (left) and Matt Rowell celebrate after Gold Coast's win over Fremantle in the elimination final at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Top 10

1. Matt Rowell - 72 votes

2. Noah Anderson - 71

3. Touk Miller - 70

4. Bailey Humphrey - 61

5. Sam Collins - 59

=6. Jarrod Witts - 58

=6. Ben Long - 58

8. John Noble - 49

9. Wil Powell - 48

10. Ben King - 47

Voting process: Players are assessed on their performance by Gold Coast's match committee, with all players receiving a rating from 0-5 for each game they play. The match committee make a joint decision on each player, meaning the maximum votes a player can receive in any match is five.