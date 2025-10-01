Ed Richards has won his first Dogs best and fairest award in a thrilling count

Ed Richards celebrates a goal during the R20 match between Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Ed Richards has capped off a career-best season by adding a first Charles Sutton Medal to the maiden All-Australian blazer he collected in August, just holding off captain Marcus Bontempelli in a tense count at Crown Palladium.

Richards established himself as one of the premier midfielders in the AFL in his first full season in the position after Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge moved him from half-back in the first half of 2024.

The 26-year-old was the No.2-rated player in the League in 2025, just behind Bontempelli, averaging 25.8 disposals, 10.9 contested possessions, 8.3 score involvements, 6.4 inside 50s and 5.7 clearances from 23 appearances.

Richards entered the season out-of-contract but turned his back on free agency to sign a five-year extension through until 2030.

The Oakleigh Chargers product polled 299 votes to beat the skipper on 286, with veteran midfielder Tom Liberatore finishing on the podium again on 279 votes.

Bontempelli missed the first five games of the season due to a complex calf injury, but still produced a season that resulted in a seventh All-Australian selection and equal sixth in the Brownlow Medal count last Monday night.

Liberatore won the Charles Sutton Medal in 2014 after finishing runner-up the previous year and has finished top three in the best and fairest in five of the past six years – he finished sixth last year despite missing six games.

Tom Liberatore in action during the R22 match between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 33-year-old has inked an extension – another one-year contract – for 2026, along with Adam Treloar, who signed on for next year last month.

Key forward Aaron Naughton finished fourth in the count after kicking a career-high 60 goals this year, thriving in the second half of the season after Sam Darcy returned from a knee injury.

Darcy missed six games but still finished seventh in the best and fairest after being included in the All-Australian squad for the first time.

Star half-back Bailey Dale rounded out the top five after being named in the All-Australian team for the second time, following another standout campaign as a rebounding defender.

Recruit Matt Kennedy and young gun Joel Freijah both finished in the top 10 after adding another layer to the Western Bulldogs' midfield rotation in 2025.

Rory Lobb backed up his eighth placing last year with the same result this year, continuing his late career renaissance as a key defender.

Top 10 Charles Sutton Medal

1. Ed Richards – 299 votes

2. Marcus Bontempelli – 286

3. Tom Liberatore – 279

4. Aaron Naughton – 252

5. Bailey Dale – 228

6. Matthew Kennedy – 227

7. Sam Darcy – 222

8. Rory Lobb – 212

9. Joel Freijah – 192

10. Rhylee West – 189

Other award winners

Chris Grant Best First Year Player: Sam Davidson

Tony Liberatore Most Improved Player: Rhylee West

Brad Johnson Best Team Player: Rory Lobb

John Van Groningen Trackers & Guides Award: Marcus Bontempelli

Scott West Most Courageous Award: Sam Darcy

Locker Group Coaches Award: Joel Freijah

Footscray VFL Best and Fairest: Billy Crofts

John Schultz Community Award: Tom Liberatore

Bruce Wilkinson Trainers Award: Ed Richards