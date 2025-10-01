Jamie Elliott during the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Jamie Elliott has signed a new deal to stay at the Magpies amid strong interest from Gold Coast.

Elliott kicked 60 goals this season in a career-best year to be named in the extended All-Australian squad for the first time.

The Suns pursued him for several months, but the 33-year-old has ultimately decided to stay at the Pies until the end of 2027.

Jamie Elliott has locked in a two-year deal at Collingwood, rebuffing Gold Coast's interest in the free agent. He's now signed at the Pies until the end of 2027. @AFLcomau @TradeRadio — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 1, 2025

Elliott kicked personal-best 52 goals during the home and away season, before making a point to All-Australian selectors by kicking four goals in each of Collingwood's two finals.

"Collingwood has been my home for the past 14 years and I can't wait to continue running out in front of the Magpie Army," Elliott said.

"Celebrating my 200th game earlier this year, surrounded by my family and teammates, will be something I'll never forget. I'm incredibly proud to be a Collingwood person.

"I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team over the coming years and creating many more memories."

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Fellow Collingwood veteran Brody Mihocek is yet to make a call on his future amid interest from Melbourne.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey believes if Mihocek hasn't re-signed with the Magpies before the club's best-and-fairest night on Friday, it will strongly indicate that he will head to the Demons.

"I think it's heading towards him moving to Melbourne on that free agency deal, Twomey said on Gettable Trade Desk.

"He can move there as an unrestricted free agent, which means no trade has to be secured.

"That's the way it's favoured at the moment."