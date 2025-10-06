The Magpies are confident small forward Bobby Hill will get back to his best

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD believes Bobby Hill has "got on top of" his off-field challenges and is committed and ready to get back to his best next season.

The 2023 Norm Smith medallist dealt with personal issues during the year and only made one AFL appearance in the final three months of the season – as a substitute.

Hill, 25, attempted to make a late charge at featuring in the finals but was unable to get enough training and VFL minutes in to make the Magpies' team that was eliminated by Brisbane in a preliminary final.

While there was a brief run of trade speculation, West Australian Hill, who is contracted until 2030, is committed to Collingwood.

"He's at the club (next year). Bobby's staying at the club," list boss Justin Leppitsch said at Monday's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period launch.

At his best, Hill is one of the most dynamic forwards in the competition, booting 33 goals in 2023 and another 30 in 2024 before 20 in 14 appearances this season.

Asked if the club felt they could put in the work to help Hill have a better year on and off the field in 2026, Leppitsch replied: "Of course."

"Everyone knows Bobby had some challenges off the field this year, and I think he's on top of those now, getting on top of those," he said.

"So it is hard when you're dealing with those things and also concentrating on the field. He found that a challenge to do both this season.

"But even he messaged me the last few days about how excited he is for next season, and he's training hard and where he's at.

"So he's fully committed to this group and we are to him."

Forward Brody Mihocek is set to depart for Melbourne, likely via a trade instead of as a free agent, while the Magpies hope to quickly seal a deal for Sydney key forward Jack Buller.

Leppitsch confirmed the Magpies would not be pursuing Demons key defender Steven May, while veterans Mason Cox and Tom Mitchell have been encouraged to explore their options.