Cal Twomey reveals clubs have reached out to Nick Daicos about a possible move away from Collingwood

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MULTIPLE clubs have reached out to Collingwood star Nick Daicos to see if he would be interested in a move away from the Magpies, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

Twomey revealed the bombshell news on Gettable Trade Desk on Tuesday, saying clubs have contacted Daicos directly to discuss the potential of a move.

>> WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF GETTABLE TRADE DESK BELOW

"Over the past week, my understanding is multiple clubs have reached out both directly to Nick Daicos and to his management about any interest he would have about a move," Twomey said on Gettable Trade Desk.

"He has not been driving this, clubs have reached out - including directly to the player - to gauge his interest."

Learn More 09:29

Twomey said Daicos's management has denied any approaches had been made to the 22-year-old superstar.

Twomey added it is highly unlikely Daicos will consider a move in the short term, but that it reflected the modern player movement landscape, where no player is off limits.

"He is signed until the end of 2029, so I'm not saying Collingwood would in any way entertain this, I'm not saying that he's pushing for a trade, I'm not saying that he's going to be traded," Twomey said.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"But to have clubs reach out to him and his management shows the world we are now in where nothing and nobody is off limits and the competition view that anything can be prised open.

"It's noteworthy that clubs are so ambitious now and brazen that even the best player in the competition with four years to run on his deal, a strong deal, is considered fair game and approachable in this way about whether a head can be turned now or into the future."

It comes as some of the biggest names in the competition, including Zach Merrett, Charlie Curnow and Christian Petracca, have all explored their trade options this off-season.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF GETTABLE TRADE DESK ABOVE