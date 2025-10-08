Craig Cameron says when a contracted player is told he will not be traded, they need to accept it

Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFIANT Gold Coast list manager and interim head of football Craig Cameron has again attempted top put an end to speculation surrounding Bailey Humphrey, categorically saying the young star will not be traded under any circumstances.

In a robust interview on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Cameron also fired a warning to players and their managers that although they might want to move under contract, clubs have the ultimate say.

In a fascinating past week, Humphrey's manager Michael Oakes denied the 21-year-old was interested in exploring his options, only for it to emerge he had spoken to Melbourne and Hawthorn, among other Victorian clubs.

Humphrey is contracted until the end of 2028.

Cameron said although the powerful Victorian had not formally requested a trade, Gold Coast wasn't "naïve" after pictures of Humphrey with new Demons coach Steven King emerged.

"I find it a head-scratcher," Cameron said.

"We're really clear; we're not trading Bailey Humphrey. It's just not something we're going to entertain.

"I've been around for a while, and I haven't seen anything like this play out the way it has. It's been disappointing."

Cameron said although the trade landscape had changed and more players were open to exploring under contract, clubs had to keep a level of control.

"I think as an industry we have to accept that's what the landscape is," he said.

"But the flipside of that is players and managers have to accept they can ask the question, but when players are contracted and the club says no, that's the answer.

"It's a two-way street on this.

"If they want to explore, as much as we don't like it, we're going to have to accept that's the new world. But once a club is definitive with its answer, that's what has to be accepted."

Cameron said coach Damien Hardwick had spoken to Humphrey numerous times over the past few days to reiterate the club's stance.

Damien Hardwick ahead of the round 20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"The message is pretty clear. We love him, we think he's still in the development phase to become a really good footballer for this footy club," Cameron said.

"You've got three years to go on a contract, Bailey, and we're not trading you.

"He's 21 and he's impetuous and it's a bit of the way of the world at the moment.

"Guys think they can get out when they're under contract and might think the grass is greener somewhere else. It's just not going to happen."