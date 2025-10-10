GWS football boss Jason McCartney says Leek Aleer is 'incredibly disappointed' after St Kilda backed out of a long-mooted trade for the key defender

Leek Aleer in action during GWS' clash with St Kilda in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LEEK Aleer is "shattered" to have St Kilda walk away from trading for him, says Greater Western Sydney football manager Jason McCartney.

Aleer had been courted by the Saints for 18 months, with a reported four-year offer in place, only for them to withdraw from negotiations on Thursday.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, McCartney said he and GWS coach Adam Kingsley had spoken to the 24-year-old defender, who is holidaying in Europe, following the drama.

"We're not privy to other clubs' strategies, so I'm loath to make comments on what other clubs are doing, but Leek is shattered," McCartney said.



"He's incredibly disappointed.



"He loves our footy club. He was in tears at his exit interview.



"The reason for leaving was great opportunity to play regular football … and it was obviously a good offer."

McCartney had a veiled swipe at the Saints, saying it "wasn't a difficult negotiation, that's absolute fact".

A future second-round pick was part of the discussion.

"It doesn't impact us, it's not like we had that pick lined up for anything," McCartney said.

"A second round was part of it, but you can trade two years into the future now. There's plenty of mechanisms. I'll leave it at that."

"Leek is more than welcome to be playing at the Giants next year and there's something there, but he's in shock at the moment.

"Our thoughts are more with him."

Leek Aleer during the 2025 elimination final between GWS and Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

Another deal the Giants have been involved in has been a trade for Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver.

Oliver, who was told by the Demons to explore his options, on Thursday confirmed that he would like to move to GWS.

"It's really satisfying for us in the footy club that Clayton wants to play with us next year and beyond," McCartney said.

"It shows clubs now just how agile and nimble you have to be in this period. Obviously there's plenty of players you like, but there's a lot you're never going to get near.

"Obviously there was a meeting called for Clayton and Nick Gieschen, his manager, to go into Melbourne and what transpired there, the goalposts changed completely.

"I think there were a few phone calls made from a few clubs but we got on the front foot there too and were just unbelievably fortunate, in one sense, that Clayton, for whatever reason three days before, had decided to come to Sydney for a week.

"When I was talking to Nick Gieschen, Nick actually said 'he's on a plane to Sydney now', so I sort of reached out, not expecting to get a response because of what had transpired, and Clayton was pretty swift to come back to us and was happy to meet the next day."

Oliver met with coach Adam Kingsley last Friday and completed a medical at the club earlier this week.

Clayton Oliver with Giants coach Adam Kingsley, players and officials on Sydney Harbour on Friday, October 3. Picture: Phil Hillyard

McCartney believes the former Melbourne mid can add experience to the club's midfield group.

"We feel like our game's in pretty good shape, but we just haven't saluted in the last couple of finals series," McCartney said.

"It's a strong midfield but how do we get some more depth in there? You think of (Finn) Callaghan and (Tom) Green in there, but there's some components within all that, that statistically, we haven't been great compared to some of the other sides that are right at the pointy end.

"We think Clayton will really be able to add and address some of those areas that have been a little bit concerning for us."