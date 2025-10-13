Charlie Curnow arrived in Sydney on Monday to meet with the Swans

CARLTON star Charlie Curnow met with the Swans on Monday ahead of his possible move to Sydney.

The two-time Coleman medallist has wanted a move away from the Blues, with Geelong and the Swans chasing his services.

Sydney is piecing together options to put to Carlton, and Curnow arrived to meet with the Swans on Monday.

"I'm pretty keen to have a look around so we'll wait and see," he told reporters.

"There's a fair bit to play out so I'm not too sure."

As reported by AFL.com.au, Swan Ollie Florent has started becoming more open to a possible move, with the Blues interested in him in a deal that could be independent to any Curnow move.

And teammate Will Hayward, too, could be involved in the offer put forward for Curnow, having previously been reluctant to be attached to any move for the Blues superstar.

Carlton star Charlie Curnow arrives at the Swans' HQ on October 13, 2025, with Sydney coach Dean Cox (left) seen. Picture: Phil Hillyard

