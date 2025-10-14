Follow all the news and live updates ahead of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LISTEN Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio from 7am-6pm AEDT weekdays

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

TRADE TRACKER Every move of the 2025 Trade & Free Agency period

EXPLAINER All you need to know about AFL Trade and Free Agency

KEY DATES Start dates for Trade and Free Agency

Welcome back to our continued live coverage of the 2025 off-season, with the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period entering its final days.

Ahead of Wednesday night's 7.30pm AEDT deadline, there's still a host of players trying to get new homes with superstars including Carlton's Charlie Curnow, Melbourne's Christian Petracca and Essendon captain Zach Merrett among the big names eyeing new clubs in 2026.

You can watch and listen to all the news LIVE on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio every weekday from 7am AEDT, and be sure to tune into Gettable Trade Desk each weekday afternoon, where our expert reporters will answer all your questions.