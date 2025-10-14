The AFL, in partnership with the Victorian Government, is seeking an experienced developer to lead the transformation of 140 and 160 Harbour Esplanade in Docklands

The AFL, in partnership with the Victorian Government, is seeking an experienced developer to lead the transformation of 140 and 160 Harbour Esplanade in Docklands — a project set to revitalise the waterfront with new life, activity and jobs.

Officially opening the Expression of Interest (EOI) process today, the AFL is inviting qualified development partners to help deliver the landmark revitalisation of the Harbour Esplanade precinct through its Joint Venture Agreement with Development Victoria.

Currently home to Marvel Stadium, AFL House, and the former Channel Seven broadcast centre, the redevelopment has the potential to deliver a diverse mix of housing, commercial spaces, hospitality venues and entertainment options, and bring thousands of jobs into the vibrant waterfront precinct.

Future designs will be subject to planning approvals, with the aim of unlocking high-quality urban outcomes that support Docklands’ continued growth as a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood.

Building on the $225 million Marvel Stadium redevelopment completed in 2024, this exciting development will secure the stadium’s position as a premier destination for major sporting events and headline acts well into the future.

The Harbour Esplanade precinct continues to evolve as one of Australia’s most significant urban renewal projects, having already attracted over $15 billion in private investment and supporting more than 73,000 workers.

AFL Executive General Manager of Finance, Clubs and Infrastructure, Matthew Chun said today’s announcement marked the start of an exciting new chapter for the precinct.

“The opportunity to redevelop 160 Harbour Esplanade and the western side of the stadium will continue to amplify Marvel Stadium and surrounding areas as the destination sports and entertainment complex in Melbourne.”

“We look forward to continuing next steps in development,” Chun said.

Development Victoria’s Chief Executive Officer, Anne Jolic, said the EOI process is about attracting a development partner who can deliver on the vision for the precinct.

“This is a unique opportunity to partner with us and the AFL to deliver one of Melbourne’s most exciting mixed-use developments,” Jolic said.

“We are looking for an experienced developer who can bring forward bold, high-quality ideas that will revitalise the waterfront, create public spaces, and strengthen Docklands as Melbourne’s CBD waterfront destination.

“The EOI process is the first step in unlocking the potential of these sites, and we’re excited to see proposals that balance commercial outcomes with benefits for the community.”

The EOI campaign is open until 5pm Friday 5 December 2025 with a Request for Proposal to follow for shortlisted developers. The EOI can be found on the Buying for Vic website.

For more information visit harbouresp.com.au

The redevelopment has the potential to deliver a diverse mix of housing, commercial spaces, hospitality venues and entertainment options. Image/Render Credit: Grimshaw