Join Damian Barrett and Joey Pignataro for AFL Daily

Zach Merrett during Essendon's clash with Carlton in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and co-host Joey Pignataro join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Four failed trades show that clubs are fighting back against increased player power

- 'I can't see a world' where Zach Merrett remains Essendon captain, says Damo

- Swans' 'historically huge' move to bring in 'rockstar' forward Charlie Curnow

- Suns have a 'beautiful problem' after Christian Petracca's arrival

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts