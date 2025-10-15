IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and co-host Joey Pignataro join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Four failed trades show that clubs are fighting back against increased player power
- 'I can't see a world' where Zach Merrett remains Essendon captain, says Damo
- Swans' 'historically huge' move to bring in 'rockstar' forward Charlie Curnow
- Suns have a 'beautiful problem' after Christian Petracca's arrival
