Adelaide remains committed to landing Cal Ah Chee in the pre-season draft, but could their biggest rival throw the ultimate curveball?

Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will work with Callum Ah Chee's management to ensure the two-time Brisbane premiership player ends up at the Crows after the pre-season draft, despite suggestions of interest from SA rival Port Adelaide.

The Crows and Lions failed to reach a deal for Ah Chee's desired move to Adelaide during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with the Lions demanding a first-round pick that the Crows refused to trade.

Ah Chee can nominate for the 2025 Telstra AFL Pre-Season Draft and be picked up by Adelaide for nothing. However, Port Adelaide's selection comes before the Crows' pick, potentially creating a stumbling block if the Power are willing to match Ah Chee's financial terms.

Port list manager Jason Cripps told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio's Deadline Debrief show that the club had not ruled out making a play for the versatile veteran.

"We'll no doubt have the discussion internally, whether we see that as a viable option for us. We'll no doubt have to also have a conversation with (Ah Chee's manager) Ben Williams," Cripps said.

"We haven't had any previous discussions with Ben or Callum. He wasn't a priority for us. We've obviously got a plan in place and some strategies in place around draft and player acquisition and target players. And obviously, retention is going to be pretty important for us over the next couple of years also.

"But sometimes when the opportunities pop up that you weren't expecting, I think we need to do our due diligence and explore that a little bit further to see whether it's a realistic option for us without impacting future planning and strategies that we have in place."

Learn More 06:28

But Adelaide list manager Justin Reid said Ah Chee was determined to play for the Crows in 2026 and beyond, and the club would do everything in its power to make for a smooth move to SA.

"We're going to have to go the long route but Cal's management and the club are united in seeing that through so I'm disappointed for Cal, especially, and his family," Reid said.

"He went through the front door and was very honest and up front some time ago around his desire to move to Adelaide for family reasons. He supported the Crows growing up.

"We see a real good opportunity to join us from a leadership perspective and give us great versatility … we know we'll see this through for Cal and treat him the way he should be."

Callum Ah Chee with his family after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid said there was no chance that Adelaide was going to involve a first-round pick in any deal for Ah Chee, preferring to offer a future second and third-round pick.

"Historically, for a 28-year-old that's out of contract, has gone through the front door, done the right thing, never been top 10 in their best and fairest, a future two (pick) and a future three is what we thought would get the deal done," he said.

"Again, it didn't suit Brisbane's needs and unfortunately we can't answer to them and we're disappointed for Cal but again, we also have to be true to our members, through the existing playing list and then what we're trying to do in and around the trade period as well."

Learn More 05:51

Reid said the Crows would consider restructuring its contract offer to Ah Chee to set a high price on the player's head to dissuade any rivals from drafting him in the pre-season draft.

"We'll certainly look at that between now and the end of October. But, yeah, we'll be very consistent and aggressive with how that looks. Again, when you can't speak to someone or have a medical, it's very hard to make decisions," he said.

"So we're pretty confident that Cal will get through to the Adelaide Football Club."

The 2025 Telstra AFL Pre-Season Draft will be held on Friday, November 21.