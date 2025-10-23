Tom Mitchell says personal pride, a love of footy and a desire to give back is driving his search for a new AFL home

Tom Mitchell after Collingwood's win over Carlton in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM MITCHELL has won almost everything on offer in the AFL, but the veteran midfielder wants to play on at a fourth club in 2026, rather than calling time on his decorated career with petrol left in the tank.

The 32-year-old was officially delisted by Collingwood with Mason Cox last week, following two seasons spent mostly out of Craig McRae's side, firstly due to a long-term foot injury, then courtesy of the midfield squeeze at the Magpies.

Mitchell played all 26 games in his first season at Collingwood in 2023, where he played a key role in the premiership, polling votes in the Norm Smith Medal before finishing fourth in the Copeland Trophy.

But last year was essentially a complete write-off. The 2018 Brownlow medallist didn't play again after Anzac Day due to a lingering plantar fascia problem that eventually required surgery. Then a stress fracture in the same foot just before Christmas derailed his pre-season.

It took him 435 days between games to get over and get his spot back by round 17, 2025. But by then, Mitchell's usual spot in the middle had been taken. He played four senior games, while Collingwood progressed to another preliminary final. But unlike 2024, the dual All-Australian stayed on the park, playing nine VFL games plus a couple of practice matches after returning in May.

Tom Mitchell in action during Collingwood's clash with Carlton in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"To be honest, it [the delisting] wasn't a huge surprise. You can see what outcome is likely to occur, basically, if you're not getting picked to play regular senior footy. The feedback I got was I was still playing really good footy, but it came down to the balance of the midfield having too many inside mids in the team. Unfortunately I couldn't stay in the team," Mitchell told AFL.com.au.

"But from a health point of view, coming from a year out, I didn't miss a game from round seven onwards. I'm feeling great, feeling fit, I would have played 15 in a row, didn't miss a game or a training session, so my body is feeling good."

It's why he wants to keep playing. After 65 games for Sydney, 106 for Hawthorn and 36 for Collingwood, Mitchell isn't done. Not yet. Not at a time when Scott Pendlebury, Dayne Zorko, Patrick Dangerfield, Steele Sidebottom and Jack Gunston have proven what's possible at 34, 35, 36 and even 37.

Tom Mitchell and Steele Sidebottom at Collingwood training on March 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Being sidelined in the twilight of his career undoubtedly cost Mitchell another contract, especially given the age profile of Collingwood's list. But the lessons learned since the breakthrough flag in 2023 are the reason why he wants to add another chapter to his AFL story.

"There are a few reasons (I want to continue). One would be pride. I think I've worked my arse off for the best part of 14 years in the AFL and I feel like from a personal preparation point of view I've got good footy left in me," Mitchell said.

"I'm 32, but there are guys like Pendles and Steele who are playing great footy over the age of 35 and other guys around the league, too. It is achievable. I love playing, love preparing, I'm a competitor and still think I've got some great footy left in me.

"The other side of it is giving back and passing on the habits I've learned. I took a great deal of enjoyment out of that at Collingwood this year. It was rewarding to receive a message from pretty much every young player on the list since it was announced that I'm finished at Collingwood. That feels rewarding at the back end of your career to know you can have a positive impact and help the next wave of guys coming through."

Mitchell's form this year proves that he can still play at the highest level. He averaged 23.3 disposals and six tackles from his four games, collecting coaches votes against Richmond in round 20 only to be dropped for the next game.

Now he just needs a club to pick up the phone. None has, just yet. But they weren't expected to contemplate someone like him until after the trade period when clubs consider delisted free agents, rookies or recruits in the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Tom Mitchell at Collingwood training on June 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Any opportunity I would be grateful for," Mitchell said.

"I feel like I have learnt what it takes to be a part of a successful team. The three teams I've been at – the Swans, the Hawks and the Pies – other than the Cats, have been the three most successful sides over the past two decades in terms of wins.

"I've been in a lot of successful environments and I think the lessons I've learnt from these clubs is what I can hopefully pass on and help the next club if the opportunity arises."

Mitchell's manager, Tom Petroro from TGI Sport, will work the phones over the coming weeks and months, searching for another opportunity between now and round one next year.

West Coast was granted four extra rookie spots as part of an assistance package from the AFL and is exploring some experienced options, including Fin Macrae, Harry Schoenberg, Tom Berry and others, while Dev Robertson will join the Eagles as a rookie.

Mitchell grew up in Melbourne, but completed his schooling at Hale in Perth when his dad Barry was an assistant coach at Fremantle. He still has family out west and would happily move if an opportunity opens at West Coast.

Tom Mitchell in action during Western Australia's clash with South Australia in the 2011 AFL Boys' National Under-18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

If this is the end of his AFL career, this won't be the end of Mitchell in football. Along with fellow Brownlow medallists Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale, plus Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey, Mitchell has built Ball Magnets from a training platform to a media company.

"I'm really excited for what Ball Magnets is and what it can become. Originally we started with creating training programs, but now it's pivoted to a media company," he said.

"I really enjoy the podcasting, really enjoy the athlete-to-athlete conversations and how people can be at their best. I've been fortunate to build that with Crippa, Josh Giddey and Lachie Neale in the past four or five years. I've taken a hands-on approach to it because I love it and if footy doesn't work out I've got this to go to, but footy is my No.1 priority."