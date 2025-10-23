Mitch McGovern has signed a new deal to stay at Carlton

Mitch McGovern celebrates a goal during the R14 match between Carlton and West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

DEFENDER Mitch McGovern has signed a new one-year deal at Carlton after enduring a long wait with his future up in the air.

McGovern, 31, was one of several players across the competition who had to wait until the end of the recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period to find out if he would get a new deal for 2026.

AFL.com.au reported last week that more than 40 players around the country were in limbo, with clubs to make final list calls after the trade period.

Several clubs have made additional delistings this week, but McGovern has re-signed at the Blues for another season.

It comes after Carlton's push to pick up swingman Buku Khamis from the Western Bulldogs in the trade period fell short.

"Mitch's versatility at both ends of the ground, combined with the experience he brings will see him add some flexibility to our side next season," Blues list boss Austin said.

"He fits seamlessly into our structure and helps strengthen our team across the field in a number of positions."

McGovern has played 145 AFL games, including 97 at the Blues, having started his career at Adelaide.

The Blues have already delisted Alex Cincotta, Orazio Fantasia and Harry Lemmey, while Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning, Corey Durdin and Jack Silvagni all departed in the trade period.

Sam Docherty has retired, while AFL.com.au reported last week that Harry Charleson and Francis Evans are set to be rolled over onto the rookie list.