Dean Solomon will join Brad Scott's coaching panel after stepping down from the Essendon board

Dean Solomon looks on during the round 20 match between Essendon and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ESSENDON premiership hero Dean Solomon is stepping off the board at the Bombers to join the coaching panel at The Hangar.

Solomon has been appointed an assistant coach under Brad Scott, helping fill the void left by Daniel Giansiracusa's departure to Hawthorn earlier this month.

AFL.com.au understands the move was driven by Scott, who tried to add Solomon to his coaching panel when he was at North Melbourne, with the appointment being finalised on Thursday.

Solomon will relocate from his home in Kingscliff in northern New South Wales ahead of the start of pre-season and coach team defence at Essendon in 2026.

The 45-year-old played 158 games for the Bombers, including the 2000 Grand Final win, before ending his career with 51 appearances for Fremantle.

After retiring at the end of 2009, Solomon remained at the Dockers as an assistant coach for one season before spending a decade coaching at Gold Coast, where he stepped up as interim coach in 2017 when Rodney Eade was sacked.

Dean Solomon during the round 21 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at the Gabba on August 12, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

Solomon joined Greater Western Sydney halfway through 2022 when his former Essendon teammate Mark McVeigh replaced Leon Cameron as caretaker coach.

Away from football, Solomon has built a successful fitness and wellness company.

Solomon was elected on to the board last year at Essendon at a time when he wanted to give back to the club.

The hard-nosed defender wrote to hundreds of former Bombers via email following the appointment of Andrew Welsh as president in September imploring them to unite behind the new leadership, amid a period where captain Zach Merrett attempted to be traded to Hawthorn.