IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo and Sarah run the rule over the Western Bulldogs' 2025 season
- Why the return of the 'smiling assassin' will be such a huge boost
- Who will fill the Dogs' glaring hole in defence?
- No distractions with Jamarra at a new club, but is that enough?
- Plus, Andrew Dillon lays down the law to Bailey Smith, and the latest in AFLW
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts