Christian Petracca poses for a photo during a Gold Coast media opportunity on October 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Fish and Schmooky run the rule over Gold Coast's 2025 season

- What can Christian Petracca bring to the Suns to make them a flag contender?

- Why Jamarra Ugle-Hagan could be one of the bargain basement purchases of the off-season

- Gold Coast's next generation of stars, headlined by Leo Lombard

- More Academy guns - Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson - are on their way in the draft

