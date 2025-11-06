The country’s top prospects have been invited to the opening night of the Telstra AFL Draft

General scenes during the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

A DOZEN prospects have been invited to the first night of the Telstra AFL Draft as clubs start to close in on their top targets.

The AFL selects its group of invitees based on club nominations, with likely No.1 pick Willem Duursma, talented tall Cooper Duff-Tytler and Gold Coast Academy pair Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson all a part of the initial 12 players to be attending the draft.

Midfield bolter Sullivan Robey, Carlton father-son Harry Dean and Brisbane Academy gun Dan Annable will be there, while Vic Metro duo Xavier Taylor and Sam Grlj have also been invited.

Jacob Farrow is the only West Australian prospect to have so far received an invite to night one, with Dyson Sharp and Sam Cumming attending from South Australia.

The AFL is expected to add at least another couple of invitations closer to the draft as clubs zero in on their top targets but the list of prospects outlines who is right in the mix to fill the top-10 picks on draft night.

Last year there were 18 players who attended night one who were selected by clubs inside the first round.

Four clubs will dominate the early stages of the draft, with West Coast (picks one and two), Richmond (three and four), Essendon (five and six) and Melbourne (seven and eight) all carrying back-to-back selections.