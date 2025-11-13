A standalone game in Victoria in Opening Round and Friday night double-headers among the features in the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture

Wayne Milera and Josh Weddle compete for the ball during the Semi Final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is still the primetime king, but Geelong and Adelaide have been given just as much love with each club playing eight Thursday and Friday night games in the opening 15 rounds.

The 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership season fixture was officially released on Thursday, with Carlton also faring surprisingly well, joining the Western Bulldogs with seven games in the marquee timeslots.

At the other end, last season's wooden spooner West Coast is without a game in the coveted spots, while Melbourne and North Melbourne will be seen just once.

Essendon, which made regular appearances on Thursdays and Fridays in 2025, will be seen just twice.

The AFL revealed the complete fixture for the first 16 rounds, while also releasing the match-ups and venues for the entire home and away season.

The timeslots for games from round 16-23 will be announced later in the season, while the schedule for round 24 won't be finalised until closer to the final round.

Thursday nights are again a staple, scheduled for each of the first 16 rounds, while Sunday nights are again a feature, with seven matches to be played, including the King's Birthday Eve clash between Essendon and Carlton.

There were nine Sunday night matches during the same period in 2025.

Essendon skipper Zach Merrett won't have to wait long to face the Hawks after his failed move during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, running out against them in round one in front of what should be a bumper MCG crowd.

Christian Petracca will line up against Melbourne for his new Gold Coast outfit in round four, with new St Kilda pair Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni slated to face their old side, Carlton, in round eight.

Gold Coast recruit Christian Petracca poses for a photo on October 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Blues will take on former spearhead Charlie Curnow in Opening Round at the SCG.

Eleven of the 18 teams will feature on Thursday and Friday nights, but it's the Hawks, Cats and last season's minor premiers the Crows that dominate.

Hawthorn and Adelaide will play five Thursday night games apiece, with Geelong and Carlton getting four.

The Cats have four Friday night games, with Carlton, Collingwood, the Hawks and 2025 risers Gold Coast getting three apiece.

Reigning premier Brisbane has just three marquee timeslots - Easter Thursday against Collingwood and then back-to-back Gabba blockbusters against Carlton and the Grand Final rematch against Geelong in rounds nine and 10.

Brisbane celebrates winning the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

There are six Friday night double-headers, including Good Friday and the first Showdown of the season in round eight between Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

"This fixture aims to build momentum throughout the year and gives fans consistency to help strengthen rituals and traditions at games with family and friends, as well as building on the success of Sunday nights," AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler said.

"Footy continues to grow strongly in Queensland and New South Wales, with all four clubs in those states achieving record membership numbers and community participation continuing to rise.

Sydney fans celebrate during the R4 match against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on April 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Both Queensland and New South Wales had record participation numbers this year with Queensland now sitting second in the country for AFL participation trailing only Victoria.

"Friday night double headers feature five times across the first half of the eason which will maximise attendance and kickstart the weekend of footy.

"We are excited to have a slate of marquee Thursday and Friday night matches with a great mix of clubs involved."