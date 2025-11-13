Clockwise from left: Anzac Day, Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning, Easter Monday. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE fixture for the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership season was released on Thursday, and there are so many matches to look forward to.

With players changing clubs, long-time rivalries still bubbling away and some revamped teams looking to make waves, there's plenty of matches to circle on your calendar.

Here are the 26 must-see matches for 2026.

Charlie meets the Blues straight up

Opening Round, Thursday March 5, SCG, 7.30pm AEDT

Charlie Curnow's move from Carlton to Sydney was one of the biggest talking points of this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. The two-time Coleman Medal winner headed north after 10 seasons at the Blues that netted him 313 goals from 149 games. And we get to see him take on his old club in the first game of the season. What sort of reception will Jacob Weitering have for his old teammate when they line up on one another? Don't forget long-time Swans Will Hayward and Ollie Florent will have a point to prove for Carlton after being part of the exchange heading the other way.

Charlie Curnow poses after being traded to Sydney on October 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

New-look Saints kick off with Magpies blockbuster

Opening Round, Sunday March 8, MCG, 7.20pm AEDT

Undoubtedly the club that made the biggest splash during the off-season, St Kilda will get to show off all its shiny new players in front of what it hopes will be a record home and away crowd against Collingwood. Tom De Koning, Jack Silvagni, Sam Flanders and Liam Ryan were all acquired by the Saints via free agency and trade during a period the club hopes will reshape its fortunes. Up against the might of the Magpies, can the Saints break their home record of 72,669 set against the same opponent at Waverley Park in 1978? Or even their all-time record against Collingwood of 81,386 set in 2010.

Sam Flanders at Moorabbin in October 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

Blues and Tigers meet in 'traditional' season-opener

Round one, Thursday, March 12, MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

Although Opening Round officially kicks off 2026, there's still a special place for Carlton and Richmond to renew acquaintances in round one. Last season the Tigers caused an enormous boilover in the corresponding fixture, and although the two clubs are no longer the on-field heavyweights, there's still plenty of intrigue around this match-up. The Blues lost Charlie Curnow and Tom De Koning during the off-season, but have rebooted their list with some running players, while the Tigers impressed many with their growth in 2025. Who will start the new year with a W?

Sam Walsh and Jacob Hopper compete for the ball during the R1 match between Carlton and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Hawthorn – the Zach Merrett Showdown

Round one, Friday March 13, MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

The biggest deal of trade period to not go through was that of Essendon skipper Zach Merrett's request to move to arch-rival Hawthorn. The Hawks offered up what they thought was a lucrative package for the 30-year-old, but the Bombers stood firm, keeping Merrett at the club with two years remaining on his contract. Now the teams will square off in a match that should have plenty of spice. How will Merrett play and how will Essendon fans greet their six-time best and fairest winner?

Zach Merrett is tackled by Connor Macdonald during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Saints face the man of Steele

Round one, Sunday March 15, MCG, 3.15pm AEDT

It was one of the more unexpected moves of the trade period, but while St Kilda was ushering in a bevy of high-profile recruits, it was also quietly shopping skipper Jack Steele. The two-time All-Australian, who turns 30 in December, won't need to wait long to face his former club when Melbourne plays the Saints on the second weekend of the season. The much-loved skipper will almost certainly get a raucous reception from both sets of supporters in what will also be Steven King's first game as Melbourne's coach.

Jack Steele is tackled during the R12 match between Melbourne and St Kilda at TIO Traeger Park on June 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane, Collingwood lock down 'Easter Thursday'

Round four, Thursday April 2, The Gabba, 6.30pm AEST

This timeslot was a go-to when both clubs were strong in the early 2000s and was reactivated recently as the Lions again surged up the ladder. Although Chris Fagan's team has an imposing record at the Gabba, the Magpies have had their fair share of success in this match that will open the Easter long weekend. They won in both 2024 and 2025, smashing the reigning premier by 52 points when they met earlier this year. The Ashcroft brothers, the Daicos brothers and so many other stars ensure this is a highly anticipated contest.

Lachie Neale is pressured by Collingwood players during the match between Brisbane and the Magpies at the Gabba in round six, 2025, Picture: Getty Images

North Melbourne and Carlton on Good Friday

Round four, Friday April 3, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEDT

It's a timeslot North Melbourne has wanted to make its own, and just like the previous three seasons, again it will play Carlton. The Blues won by 23, 56 and 82 points respectively from 2023 to 2025, but unlike those years, the Kangaroos won't have to contend with Charlie Curnow, who has made a habit of filling his boots against Alastair Clarkson's team, kicking 14 goals in those victories. Can North notch its first Good Friday win since owning the timeslot?

North Melbourne and Carlton players run through the Good Friday Super Clash joint banner during the round six match at Marvel Stadium, on April 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne hope to get Gold Coast off 'Trac'

Round four, Sunday April 5, MCG, 3.15pm AEST

After 11 seasons and 212 games with Melbourne, Christian Petracca decided he wanted a change during the trade period, with Gold Coast winning the race for his signature. Now, ‘Trac', with his new midfield mates Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Touk Miller, take on the Demons in what should be must-see viewing. Under new coach Steven King, who previously spent two years at the Suns under Stuart Dew before taking over in an interim capacity following his sacking, the Dees will be out to prove their rebuilding outfit can match Petracca and the Suns.

Hawks and Cats go at it on Easter Monday

Round four, Monday April 6, MCG, 3.15pm AEST

Really gathering legs in the years of the ‘Kennett Curse', this rivalry is still one of the best in the competition. Geelong got the better of Hawthorn on preliminary final night, riding a vintage Patrick Dangerfield performance to qualify for the Grand Final eight days later. Sam Mitchell's team has played in September the past two seasons and will see this as the perfect litmus test for their credentials in 2025. The match will also mark Geelong recruit James Worpel's first clash against his old side.

James Worpel in action during the round six match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows open Gather Round

Round five, Thursday April 9, Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

It's a tradition that has served the concept well – opening Gather Round with the hometown Crows. This time they'll host Carlton, hoping to square the ledger at two wins and two losses since the additional round was introduced in 2023. Adelaide took care of the Blues in the corresponding fixture in that inaugural year, but have since suffered losses to Melbourne and Geelong to open the festival of footy in South Australia.

Adelaide players walk onto the field ahead of the round five match against Geelong at Adelaide Oval on April 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Sydney Derby

Round six, Friday April 17, SCG, 7.50pm AEST

For good reason, the battles between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney have developed a reputation as possibly the fiercest rivalry in the competition. Although it doesn't have the history of the some of the all-Melbourne match-ups, these clubs genuinely do not like one another. Both have high hopes in 2026, with the respective additions of Charlie Curnow and Clayton Oliver adding to the intrigue. This is one of two Friday night matches in round six, with Geelong and the Western Bulldogs also taking place at GMHBA Stadium.

The Western Derby

Round six, Sunday April 19, Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

If there's one game West Coast will set itself for in 2026, it's this one (well, two if you count the second Derby later in the season). With plenty more new faces via trade and the upcoming draft during the off-season, Andrew McQualter will hope his Eagles can take a big jump from a brutal one-win 2025. Fremantle has high ambitions and won't want to let this game slip, but anything can happen in local rivalries.

Heath Chapman is tackled by Jamie Cripps during the R20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Anzac Day Eve

Round seven, Friday April 24, MCG, 7.40pm AEST

Although there's not much expected externally of either Richmond or Melbourne, this should be an exciting contest in front of a big crowd on the eve of Anzac Day. The concept was hatched between the clubs in 2015 and has grown year-on-year, with the moving pre-game ceremony under lights fitting for the occasion. Both teams will have plenty of young talent on show.

Melbourne and Richmond players line up for the Anzac Ceremony during the R7 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bombers and Pies headline bumper Anzac Day

Round seven, Saturday April 25, MCG, 3.15pm AEST

Falling on a Saturday this year, Anzac Day is a bumper fixture, with four games being played around the country. As a home and away match though, it's hard to argue anything but Collingwood and Essendon as the highlight of the season. The standalone match is scheduled for mid-afternoon, will inevitably be close to sold out regardless of how the teams are performing, and is a spectacle an Australian Rules fan should tune into.

Zach Merrett and Nick Daicos shake hands ahead of the R7 match between Essendon and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ah Chee and Crows up against the two-time premiers

Round seven, Sunday April 26, The Gabba, 3.15pm AEST

It's a move that still isn't official, so we're doing a bit of projecting, but should Callum Ah Chee get to Adelaide as expected, the match against his former club Brisbane looms as an intriguing one. The two clubs failed to get a deal done during trade period, pointing the finger at each other, leaving Ah Chee in limbo as he seeks a long-term contract. A popular member of the past two premierships, the versatile West Australian will be out to help his new club push towards a flag.

Callum Ah Chee after the AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Showdown

Round eight, Friday May 1, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Say no more - the South Australian rivalry is one the whole country tunes in for. One of two Friday night matches this round (the other is the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium), this gives new Port coach Josh Carr an early chance to endear himself to the supporter base. Can Zak Butters, Jason Horne-Francis and Connor Rozee topple Jordan Dawson, Izak Rankine and Riley Thilthorpe? Or will we see another one-sided blowout like late in 2025?

Adelaide players celebrate after the R20 match against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Will TDK and Silvagni get the Blues?

Round eight, Saturday May 2, Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

St Kilda was the big off-season spender, and the club on the other end of the bold strategy was Carlton. The Saints acquired ruckman Tom De Koning and defender Jack Silvagni with lucrative offers, and we only have to wait until round eight to see the new Saints come up against their former club. Ross Lyon wants to play finals and out of contract Michael Voss needs his team perform in a hurry. How Carlton handles its former stars will be riveting viewing.

Tom De Koning after being unveiled as a St Kilda player. Picture: St Kilda FC

The Grand Final rematch

Round 10, Thursday May 14, The Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

Brisbane and Geelong have formed a terrific rivalry over the past six seasons, meeting five times in finals, capped by September's decider. On the final day of the season the teams were level late in the third quarter before the Lions unleashed a blistering 30 minutes to blow the game open and storm to their second successive premiership. The Cats have had their fair share of success against Chris Fagan's men in recent years and will be hoping to send the Brisbane locals home disappointed in this Thursday night blockbuster.

Dreamtime at the 'G

Round 11, Friday May 22, MCG, 7.40pm AEST

The showpiece of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, the Essendon and Richmond contest is one of two matches on Friday night, with Fremantle and St Kilda also squaring off in the west. A highlight of the football calendar, the game celebrates the contribution of First Nations people to Australian football. The pre-game ceremony is spectacular and the footy follows.

'Clarry' faces his former team

Round 12, Sunday May 31, TIO Traeger Park, 2.45pm ACST

Clayton Oliver won four best and fairests with Melbourne, but after 10 seasons there he was moved to Greater Western Sydney during the off-season. Struggling for the absolute peak form that saw him as one of the best midfielders in the competition as recently as 2022, Oliver was told by the Demons he needed to expand his game to fit in under new coach Steven King. The 28-year-old will be out to prove just what his former club has lost when the teams meet.

The QClash continues to rise

Round 13, Saturday June 6, People First Stadium, 5.15pm AEST

For so long the rivalry between Brisbane and Gold Coast was on the lesser side of intense. In fact, calling it a rivalry was a stretch, so dominant were the Lions for so long. However, the Suns have now joined the party, smacking Brisbane in a home and away contest late in the season, but being put back in their place by the two-time premiers when the teams met in September for the first time. Played on Queensland Day, both teams have big ambitions and will want bragging rights until they meet again later in the year.

Lachie Weller and Kai Lohmann compete for the ball during the Semi-Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

King's Birthday Eve

Round 13, Sunday June 7, MCG, 7.20pm AEST

For the fourth straight year the Bombers and Blues will meet on King's Birthday Eve at the MCG. Carlton has won the past two instalments, staving off a late Essendon rally to hang on by eight points in 2025. Brad Scott's team was at the start of a tailspin that would see it go winless for the rest of the season. Will Harry McKay and Ben McKay line up on one another?

Sam Durham is tackled during the round 13 match between Carlton and Essendon at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

(Steven) King's Birthday

Round 13, Monday June 8, MCG, 3.15pm AEST

There's always some spice in the King's Birthday contest between Collingwood and Melbourne and next season should be no different. The Magpies won the 2025 contest by a solitary point and will this time have to line up against reliable forward Brody Mihocek, who swapped teams after eight seasons at the club. Will Steven King walk away victorious first time in charge of this traditional fixture?

Jamarra up against the Dogs

Round 19, July 16-19, People First Stadium, TBC

This late in the season there's a bit of projecting here, but Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs gives us the opportunity of seeing Jamarra Ugle-Hagan play against his former club. The No.1 draft pick had a turbulent 2025 with the Dogs, not playing a single match, and was effectively let go by the club with a year remaining on his contract. Will he rejuvenate his career and what sort of reception will he get from the ex-teammates if he runs out at Carrara late in the year?

West Coast welcomes former skipper

Round 19, July 16-19, Optus Stadium, TBC

It might have been the worst kept secret in the AFL, but Oscar Allen got from West Coast to Brisbane via free agency in October. In adding the former Eagles skipper to their two-time premiership outfit, the Lions hope Allen can spearhead a young forward line that has talented tyros Logan Morris and Ty Gallop. Allen has to wait until near the end of the season to see how he is received by Eagles fans when Brisbane heads west in round 19.

Oscar Allen poses at Brisbane's training HQ on October 14, 2025. Picture: Supplied

Izak Rankine faces Collingwood

Round 20, July 23-26, Adelaide Oval, TBC

When Adelaide hosted Collingwood late in the home and away season, Izak Rankine was suspended for four matches for a homophobic slur to a Magpies player. Still with one match to serve on his ban when the season starts, Rankine will miss the round one encounter between the teams at the MCG, but barring any mishaps, will play the same opponent in round 20. These teams have developed a nice rivalry over recent years, which this incident only adds to.