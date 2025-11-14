The players selected in the first round of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft on the morning after. Picture: AFL Photos

ALMOST 1000 players have nominated for this year’s Telstra AFL Draft ahead of names being called next Wednesday.

See the full list of draft hopefuls below – from potential No.1 pick Willem Duursma to other first-round selections, through to former AFL players hoping for a second or third chance at the top level.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Three players have nominated under registered financial terms, meaning clubs that select them would have to abide by those financial agreements.

They are Callum Ah Chee, who is the one player to hold over his nomination for the pre-season draft as he attempts to get to Adelaide after the failed trade discussions with Brisbane, as well as former Swan and Bomber Aaron Francis and Giant Jake Stringer.

EXPLAINER: What happens now for Cal Ah Chee and Adelaide

The Giants have committed to re-drafting Stringer after delisting him at the end of his first season with the club.

The first round of the national draft takes place next Wednesday, November 19 before the rest of the national draft is held on Thursday, November 20.

The rookie and pre-season drafts will be held on Friday, November 21. 

DRAFT
AFL Draft explainer: Everything you need to know
First name Last name Current club
Tahj Abberley Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Beau Addinsall Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
Fabiano Aguiard Northcote Junior Football Club (YJFL)
Callum Ah Chee Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
Noah Ah Chee Eagles (SANFL)
Tairon Ah-Mu Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Coen Ainsworth Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Oskar Ainsworth Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Sam Ainsworth Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Emmanuel Ajang South Adelaide
William Akec East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Domanic Akuei Essendon (VFL)
Luca Alessio Port Melbourne (VFL)
Christian Algeri Collingwood (VFL)
Rod Ali Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Sam Allen Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Aidan Allen-Fancke Whitsunday Sea Eagles (AFL Mackay)
James Allison Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Lenny Allsop Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Timothy Alver Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Eli Anders Sturt
Angus Anderson Sturt
Nicholas Andreacchio Sydney University
Jack Andrew Coburg (VFL)
Tyson Anic Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Daniel Annable Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
Kobe Annand Central District
Rilley Aquilina Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
William Armstrong PEGS Football Club (VAFA)
Jaxon Artemis South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jake  Arundell Boronia (Eastern Football Netball League)
Ethan Ashley Eagles (SANFL)
Josh Atkins Wandin Football Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
Brodie Atkins Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Ned Atkinson Adelaide Football Club
Jamaron Atkinson Rumbalara Football Netball Club
James  Aylmore Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sam Azzi Werribee (VFL)
Jordyn Baker East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kaine Baldwin Port Melbourne (VFL)
Jack Baldwin Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Isaac  Baldwin Gungahlin Jets - Senior
Jamieson Ballantyne Geelong Cats (VFL)
William Balme Kew Football Club
Xavier Bamert Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Banfield Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jackson Barber Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
West Barker Yarraville Seddon Eagles
Harley  Barker Sturt
Andrew Barker Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Thomas Barnett  Coburg (VFL)
Tom Barrett South Adelaide
Wilson Barry Central District
Oscar Barry Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
Owen Bater Hampton Rovers AFC (VAFA)
Flynn Batrouney  Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Max Beattie Eagles (SANFL)
Zac Becker Sturt
Matthew Becker Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Dominic Bedendo Port Melbourne (VFL)
Jack Behnk Casey Demons (VFL)
Nelson Beikoff Smart Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
James Bell Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Lachlan Bell Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Wilhem Bennett Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Bennetts Collingwood (VFL)
Miller Bergman Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Thomas  Berry Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
Kane Bevan Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cooper Bewick Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Billings Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Jesse Bills Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Jaxon Binns Carlton (AFL Mens)
Lachlan Birch Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hamish Bird Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Ryan Bizzell Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lucas Blair Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Patrick Blake Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Tom Blamires Frankston (VFL)
Taj Bond Redan Football Netball Club (Ballarat Football League)
Tristan Borghouts Old Carey Grammarians
Ryan Borlace South Adelaide
Chase Bourne South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Angus Bowd Beaumaris FC (VAFA)
Taj  Bowman Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Angus Bradley South Adelaide
Josh Bradley Nilma Darnum Football Netball Club Inc.
Isaac Bramley Caroline Springs
Darby Breeden Wilston Grange AFC
Harry Bremner Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Harrison Bridge Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
Jacob Brittan Modbury (Adelaide Footy League)
Zachary Broadbent  Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Hugo Bromell Coburg (VFL)
Harper Bromson GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
Reuben Brookes Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jonah Brooks East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kynan Brown Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Darcy Brown Park Orchards NRP Junior Football Club
Fletcher Brown East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Nehemiah  Brown  Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joshua Browne Collingwood (VFL)
Lachlan  Bryce Casey Demons (VFL)
Macauli Buck Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Ky Burgoyne West Adelaide (SANFL)
Rome Burgoyne Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Charlie Burke Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sinclair Burmeister Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Floyd  Burmeister  Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Bailey Burrows Coorparoo Senior AFC
Ryan Burton Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
Thomas  Burton Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Ethan Bush St Mary's (NTFL)
Talor Byrne Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Ryan  Byrnes St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Jack Bytel Coburg (VFL)
Noah Cachard Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Yianni Caffieri Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Oscar Cail Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Levi Calcott Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Archie  Caldow  Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Liam Callaghan Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Riley Callaghan Wallan
Myles  Callaghan  Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
Mackenzie Calleja Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jackson Callow Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Toby Callow Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
Kai Cameron Devonport Football Club (NWFL)
Harry Cameron  Sydney University
Jonah Campigli Sandringham (VFL)
Nick Canavan Banyule Football Club
Luke  Candy Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Ry Cantwell North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Luc Carles Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Carmichael Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
Lochlain Carpenter Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Luke Carrello East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Noah Casalini Southport (VFL)
Zachary Cason Wodonga Raiders Football Club
Will Cassidy East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Marcus Cassidy East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Thomas Cathcart Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jake Caton East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jye Chalcraft  Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Noah Chamberlain Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
Blake Chambers Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Will Chandler Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Nash Chandler Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Luke Chapman Surfers Paradise AFC
Thomas Charles UTS Australian Football Club
Lachlan Charleson East Point Football Netball Club
Oliver Charlesworth West Adelaide (SANFL)
Luke Cheffers Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Elijah Church Bundoora
Alex Cincotta Carlton (AFL Mens)
Mingara Clark Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Cooper Clark Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Charlie Clarke Port Melbourne (VFL)
Cooper Clarke-Dehring South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lucas Clarkson East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Cleaver East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oscar Clifton UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Ted  Clohesy  Geelong (AFL Mens)
Shane Clough Essendon (VFL)
Jordan Clyne Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
Zane Cochrane Collingwood (VFL)
Preston Cockatoo-Collins Morningside AFC
Adrian Cole St Bedes / Mentone Tigers AFC (VAFA)
Nathan Colenso Williamstown (VFL)
William Collins Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hamish Collins North Adelaide
Cooper  Collins Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
Ryan  Commandeur  Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan  Commons Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Kaian Constable Lake Wendouree Football Netball Club
Jack Cook Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
Lukas Cooke Eagles (SANFL)
Benjamin Coote Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Billy Cootee Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Marlin  Corbett  Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ryder Corrigan Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Cossens Modbury (Adelaide Footy League)
Luke Cotellessa Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Koby Coulson  Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
Cooper Craig-Peters Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Lachlan Cramp Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Darcy Craven Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
James Creighton Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Billy Crofts Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Paddy Cross Casey Demons (VFL)
Brayden Crossley Southport (VFL)
Cooper Cullen Narre Warren Football Netball Club
Sam  Cumming North Adelaide
Ethan  Curran Nyah Nyah West United Football Club
Justin Currie Banyule Football Club
Cody Curtin Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ryder Daffy Xavier College
Jett Dahlitz Sturt
Zach  Dakis University Blacks
Jack Dalton Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Ingo  Dammersmith Coburg (VFL)
Will Darcy Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Alwyn Davey Essendon (VFL)
Shaquan Davey Central District
Waylon Davey Motlop Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Val Davies Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oliver Davis South Adelaide
Jonty Davis Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Finnegan Davis Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Noah Daw Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Zach Dawson Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Harry Dean Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Kye Declase Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Jack Delean Fremantle (AFL Mens)
Tate Delmenico Eagles (SANFL)
Angelo Demarte Diamond Creek (NFNL)
Clancy Dennis Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Wade Derksen Nightcliff (NTFL)
Shaun Di Gregorio Port Melbourne Colts Masters Over 35s
Charlie Dickeson North Adelaide
Fletcher Dillon West Adelaide (SANFL)
Riley Dillon Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Joshua D'Intinosante Coburg (VFL)
Riley Disisto Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kade Dittmar Central District
Hugh Dixon Southport (VFL)
Henry (Harry) Dixon Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Oliver Dolan Maroochydore JAFC (South East Queensland Juniors)
Archie Dollman Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Sam  Donegan  Northern Bullants (VFL)
Max Donohue Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
Lachy Dovaston Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Thomson Dow  Richmond (AFL Mens)
Boston Dowling Collingwood (VFL)
Jensen Dowling Shepparton United Football Club
Max Downs West Adelaide (SANFL)
Gus Downs West Adelaide (SANFL)
Arlo Draper South Adelaide
Felix Dreher West Preston-Lakeside Football Club
Nicholas Driscoll Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
James  Drummond Macleod JFC
Blake Drury Adelaide Football Club
Elliott Duffield South Adelaide
Cooper Duff-Tytler Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Kyle Dunkley Coorparoo Senior AFC
Chadd Dunscombe East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Willem Duursma Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Kade Dwyer Shepparton Swans Football Club
Jared Eckersley Essendon (VFL)
Zac Eckersley Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Edwards Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jacob Edwards Sherwood Districts AFC
Thomas Edwards-Baldwin Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hussien  El Achkar  Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jett Elek Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Corey Ellison Frankston (VFL)
Mutaz Elnour Richmond (VFL)
Kane Emery Northern Bullants (VFL)
Finn Emile-Brennan South Adelaide
Louis  Emmett Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Miles Enders Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Caleb Ernst Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ethan Pugsley Ethan Mt Lofty Football Club HFL
Tom Evans Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Connor Evans Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Reeve Evans Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Koby Evans Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Zac Evans Apollo Bay
Ryan Eyers Werribee (VFL)
Josh Fahey GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
Jake Fairman Ganmain Grong Grong Matong FNC (Senior)
Orazio Fantasia Carlton (AFL Mens)
Liam Farrar Diamond Creek (NFNL)
Aidan Farrell Caulfield Grammar
Jacob Farrow Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oskar Faulkhead North Adelaide
Soren Feast Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Luke Fellows Turvey Park FNC (Senior)
Kristian Ferronato Essendon (VFL)
Kye Fincher Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Chad Finck Portland Football Netball Cricket Club (HFNL)
Brodie Findlay North Adelaide
Karl Finlay Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jack Fish Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Zachary Fleiner Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Matthew Foley Essendon (VFL)
Zac Foot Southport (VFL)
Eddie Ford North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Angus Ford Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Ryan Fox Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
Jackson Francese-Fulton Lara
Aaron Francis Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
Nicholas Francis Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Will Francou North Adelaide
Manguru Frederick Sturt
Hamish Free South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Samuel Frost West Adelaide (SANFL)
Julian Galbally Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Galstians Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Rhys Galvin Coburg (VFL)
Tye Gander South Adelaide
Cody Gardiner Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Gardner North Adelaide
Daniel Gauci Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Rapheal Geesu Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
Flynn Gentile Coburg (VFL)
Roy George Port Melbourne (VFL)
Liam George Richmond (VFL)
Kobe George Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
James Georgiou  Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Kaleb Germain Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Benjamin Gerring Dromana Football Netball Club
Kobe Gibson Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jarrod Gilbee Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Jamie Gilchrist Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Leo Gilla Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Forbes Gilmour Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Xavier Gleeson Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Cooper Glenwright-McGuane Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Noah Goldie Sturt
Lachlan Gollant Williamstown (VFL)
Maison Goodman Northern Bullants (VFL)
Oliver Goss South Adelaide
Kieran Gowdie Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ethan Grace North Shore Bombers AFC
Thomas Graham Port Melbourne (VFL)
Jack Graham Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Grainger Bentleigh Football Netball Club
Harry Grant Central District
Sam Grant Port Melbourne (VFL)
Harrison Gray Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Jett Grayland  Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Wyatt Greenaway Morningside AFC
Oliver  Greeves  Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Tyson  Gresham  Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
George Grey Frankston (VFL)
Oliver Griffin Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Samuel Grlj Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Grumley Shepparton Swans Football Club
Flynn Grumley Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Sam Grummisch Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Jhett Haeata Richmond (VFL)
Jed Hagan East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cooper Hall Lavington Panthers Football & Netball Club
Luke  Hallett East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hugo Hall-Kahan Williamstown (VFL)
Riley Hamilton GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
Archer Hanegraaf Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Willem Hanegraaf Xavier College
Anthony  Hansen Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mitch Hansen Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Max Hansen-Knarhoi Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Bailey Harbour South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kaden  Harbour  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Zac Harding Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Phoenix Hargrave South Adelaide
Chan  Hargraves  Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Matt Harms GWS Giants (VFL)
Riley Harper Seaford Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Austin Harris Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Jonah Harris Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Joe Harrison Sydney Swans (VFL)
Lewis Harry Maroochydore AFC
Basil Hart   Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Dean Harten Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Dane Harvey Carlton (VFL)
Quinn Harvey Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Elliot Hawker Geelong Amateur
Jack Hayes Eagles (SANFL)
Tai Hayes Southport (VFL)
Harry Heathcote Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Darby Heelis Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jarvis Hemmings North Shore Bombers AFC
Marcus Herbert Geelong Cats (VFL)
Hayden Hessels Poowong Football & Netball Club
Liam Hetherton Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jack Hewett Nightcliff (NTFL)
Charlie Hewitt Aspley Hornets AFC
Harrison Hewitt Scotch College
Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Billy Hicks Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Harley Hicks Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Dyson Hilder North Adelaide
Seth Hill Lower Plenty Football Club
Jay Hill Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jadd Hill  Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Cassius  Hill  Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Coby Hilton South West Sydney Blues
Riley Hilton Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Joseph Hinder Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Darby Hipwell Frankston (VFL)
Will Hoare Essendon (VFL)
Ben Hobbs Essendon (AFL Mens)
Jai  Hobson  Geelong College
Jaedon Hocking Nightcliff (NTFL)
Louis Hodder Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Lachlan Hogan Essendon (VFL)
Darcy Hogg Carlton (VFL)
Henry Holdom Marble Range Football Club
Elijah  Hollands Carlton (AFL Mens)
Matthew Hollier Southport (VFL)
Damon  Hollow  Williamstown (VFL)
Riley Holloway Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Hunter Holmes Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Harvey Hooper Port Melbourne (VFL)
Ben Hopkins Sandringham (VFL)
Joseph Hopkyns Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Thomas Hose Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jim Houston GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Howard Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harvey Howe Central District
Liam Hude Collingwood (VFL)
Max Hudson Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Toby Hunt Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jai Hymus Wodonga Football & Sports Club Ltd.
Lucas  Impey Williamstown (VFL)
Jack  Ison Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Maddox Iverach Broadbeach AFC
Xavier Ivisic Geelong (AFL Mens)
Steven  Jackson North Adelaide
Hugh Jackson Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
Jaidi Jackson-Leahy Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club Inc.
Tristan Jacques Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Brock Jamieson Eagles (SANFL)
Alexander Jankovic North Adelaide
Phoenix Janover Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Emerson Jeka Werribee (VFL)
Ben Jepson Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
Goy Jiath Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Jayden Johnson Coolaroo Football Club Inc.
Mitchell Johnson Coolaroo Football Club Inc.
Lloyd Johnston Wanderers (NTFL)
Levi Johnston Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Ethan Johnston Broadbeach JAFC (South East Queensland Juniors)
Jessie  Johnstone  Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Brock Johnston-Smith South Cairns Cutters
Zak Jones St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Lachlan Jones Broadbeach AFC
Archie Jones Eagles (SANFL)
Darby Jones Echuca Football Club
Rex Jones  Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jack  Jovanovic  Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
Griff Julian Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Sam Kallio Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Deacon  Kalpakis Coburg (VFL)
Ethyn Kane Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Brody Kane East Coast Eagles
Kim Kantilla Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
Hukam Karir Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Felix Katsaros Newtown & Chilwell
Louis Kellaway Sturt
Hudson Kellett Echuca Football Club
Nicholas Kelly Eastlake Football Club
Blake Kelly Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jim Kelly Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Fergus Kempe Unley Mercedes Jets
Ben Kennedy Yarrawonga Football Netball Club
Rory Kennelly Not Shown
Cooper Keogh Coburg (VFL)
Leon  Kickett Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Max King Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
Nash King  Carlton (VFL)
Alby Kingston Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Ben Kinney Manly Warringah Wolves
Indhi Kirk Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mitchell Kirkwood-Scott Casey Demons (VFL)
Austin Kitschke Central District
Connor Klemke Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jonah Klemke Trinity Aquinas (Perth Football League)
Jack Kluske Sydney Swans (VFL)
Felix Kneipp Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Lenny Koller Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Max Kondogiannis Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Indhi Kotzur North Albury Football Club
Marcus Krasnadamskis Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Micah Kretschmer Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Nathan Kreuger Geelong Cats (VFL)
Ajang Kuol Mun  Kuol  Port Melbourne (VFL)
Harry Kyle Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
Ned (Edward)  La Motte Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Dante Lacovone Essendon (VFL)
Grayson Lafaialii Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Sean Lai Richmond (VFL)
Campbell Lake Southport (VFL)
Deacan Lander Pennant Hills Demons
Josiah Landy Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Ryan Lane-Ellis Central District
Charlie Langford Eaglehawk Football Club
Josh Lanham Bond University AFC
Bailey-Dean Latanis South West Sydney Blues
Charlie Lawless Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Luke Lawrence North Adelaide
Jack Lawrence Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Bailey Lawton Banyule Football Club
Charlie Lazzaro Port Melbourne (VFL)
Archie Le Clerc Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jai Leach Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Max Lee Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Riley Leedham Essendon (VFL)
Tristan Leeds Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Freddie Leeton Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Harry Lemmey Carlton (AFL Mens)
Benjamin Lenarduzzi UTS Australian Football Club
Matthew LeRay Central District
Damian Leslie Warragul Industrials Football Club (WGFNC)
Sacha Levine Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
William  Lewis Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Tom Lewis Sturt
Michael Lewis Carlton (VFL)
Samuel Lewis Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Benjamin Lillico Morningside AFC
Tyler Lindberg East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Dylan Linden Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
Samuel Linder North Melbourne (VFL)
Josh Lindsay Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Lindsey Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Jake Lloyd Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
Matty  Lloyd Newtown & Chilwell
Mitchell Lloyd University Blues
Bailey Lloyd Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Zaydyn Lockwood South Bendigo Football and Netball Club
Ty Lockwood Tweed Coast Tigers JAFC (South East Queensland Juniors)
Taj Logan Carlton (VFL)
Taj Longmuir South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oscar Lonie Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Archie Lovelock Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Daniel Lowther Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Luamon Lual Essendon (AFL Mens)
Zane Lubeek Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Giulian Ludica Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Archie Ludowyke Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
James Lugsdin Manly Warringah Wolves
Jordan Lukac Eagles (SANFL)
Ryda Luke South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Seth Macdonald Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Loch Mactaggart Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jaiden Magor South Adelaide
Zavier Maher North Adelaide
Harry Mahoney Collingwood (VFL)
Max Mahoney Collingwood (VFL)
Brody  Mair Eagles (SANFL)
Taj Malmborg Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
James Manfre Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Archi Manton Port Melbourne (VFL)
Kiir Manyiel Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Leonardo Marangone-Hosi Aspley Hornets AFC
Judd Marcello Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Oleg Markov Collingwood (AFL Mens)
Isaiah  Markovsky  Collingwood (VFL)
Jack Marks Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Sam Marris Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jacob Marron Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Marsh West Adelaide (SANFL)
Bennett Martin Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Zade Maschewski Moama Football Club
Liam Masters Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Keighton  Matofai-Forbes Geelong (AFL Mens)
Khalen Matthews Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
Thomas Matthews Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Jayden Matz Central District
Caleb May West Adelaide (SANFL)
William Mazzeo St Kevin's College
Lachie McArthur Keilor (EDFL)
Ayden McCarroll Williamstown CYMS
Lincoln McCarthy Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
Curtis McCarthy Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Tadhg McCarthy Collingwood (VFL)
Ned McCarthy Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Zac McCarthy Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Thomas McCluskey Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Bradley  McDonald  Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Jed McEntee Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
Fergus McFadyen Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Billy McGee Galimberti GWS Giants (VFL)
Luke McGinness Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Ben McGlade Newtown & Chilwell
Zac McGown Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Joseph  McGuane  Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Thomas  McGuane  Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Matt McGuinness Southport (VFL)
Angus McHenry Marcellin OC
Rylee McHenry Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
Jackson McInerney North Ballarat Football Netball Club
Solomon McKay Essendon (VFL)
Orin McKay Harcourt Football Netball Club
Thomas McKay Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Matthew McKenzie Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Bailey Mckenzie Sandringham (VFL)
Oliver McKenzie Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Zach McKenzie Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Duncan McKie Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Charlie McKinnon Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell McKnight Castlemaine Football and Netball Club
Cave McKnight St George Dragons
Brodie McLaughlin Williamstown (VFL)
Jez  McLennan  Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Oliver McManus East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Noah McMenamin Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Tallis McMillan GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
Flynn McNamara Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Kaiden McNamara Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)
Samuel Meaney Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Jesse Mellor Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Mengel Coolaroo Football Club Inc.
Noah Mennillo Sturt
Heath Mercer South West Sydney Blues
Ricky Meyrick Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)
Carter Michael Williamstown (VFL)
James Mikhael Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Hugo  Mikunda Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Zai Millane Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Tiernan Miller Albury Football Club
Jack Miller Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
Xavier Milner East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
James Milner Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Max Minear Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Mintoff West Adelaide (SANFL)
Harrison Minton-Connell Williamstown (VFL)
Tom Mitchell Collingwood (AFL Mens)
Seamus Mitchell Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
Caleb Mitchell Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
Mitchell  Moate  Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Riaz Mohammad East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Fraser Molan Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Maximus Monaghan Central District
Lachlan Monteath Essendon (VFL)
Harper Montgomery GWS Giants (VFL)
Darcy Montgomery Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Louie Montgomery  GWS Giants (VFL)
Harrison Moon Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jagger Mooney Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Cooper Moore Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Will Morahan North Shore Bombers AFC
Lachlan Moresi Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
Bailey Morgan East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harry Morphet Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Daniel Morrison East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jared Moss Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
Keegan Mountford Old Haileybury
Roman Moxon Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Jack Mumford Eagles (SANFL)
McCartney Murdoch Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Milan Murdock East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joshua Murphy Collingwood (VFL)
Sebastian Murphy Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Tobyn Murray Geelong Cats (VFL)
Taj Murray Northern Territory Academy (Coates Talent League)
Jai Murray Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Will Murray Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Jackson Muscillo  Hastings Football Netball Club
Fergus Myall Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Tyson Nagel Old Ivanhoe Grammarians
Amin  Naim  Northern Bullants (VFL)
Cameron Nairn Central District
Caleb Nancarrow Surfers Paradise AFC
Mitchell Nathan North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Jeremy Newsome Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Luke Newson Aspley (NEAFL)
Leeroy Nguyen East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sam Niklaus  Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Ollie Nitz Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
Joshua Ithemba Nomlatyu East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Olivier  Northam  South Adelaide
Jesse  Nye South Adelaide
Matthew  O'Brien Collingwood (VFL)
Balyn O'Brien Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Hewago Oea  Southport (VFL)
Zachary O'Keefe Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Des O'Keefe Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
James O'Loughlin Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)
Xavier O'Neill Essendon (VFL)
Riley Onley Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Orchard Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Riley Ormerod Banyule Football Club
Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier  North Adelaide
Cameron Owen Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Thomas Paddington Brighton Grammar
Samuel  Paea Aberfeldie (EDFL)
Melvic  Pambai Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)
Gus Papal Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Dominic Parisi Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Ryder Pascoe Red Hill Junior Football Club
Lochlan Paton Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ben  Paton  Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
Dylan Patterson Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
William Patton West Adelaide (SANFL)
Cohen Paul Euroa Football Netball Club Inc.
Declan Pauline East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jye Peacock Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Hamish Pearce Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Luka Pecer Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Elwood  Peckett  Bonbeach Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Ben Pennisi Newtown & Chilwell
Flynn Penry Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Flynn Perez Sturt
Nick Perizzolo Northern Bullants (VFL)
Edward Perryman Lavington Panthers Football & Netball Club
Darcy Petersen Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack Petruccelle Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Zane Peucker Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
Nathan Philactides Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Nathan Philactides  Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Jevan Phillipou Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
Ethan Phillips Carlton (VFL)
Will Phillips North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Thomas Phillips Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Stirling Phipps-Parsons Carlton (VFL)
Latrelle Pickett Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Eiden  Pitt Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Lincoln Pitt West Adelaide (SANFL)
Oliver Pittard Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Harrison Podmore Taylor Sydney University
Hayden Polley Craigieburn (EDFL)
Alexander Pope Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
Mason Porter Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Dayne Posthuma Central District
Dylan  Prance Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
William  Prescott Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Braydon Preuss Williamstown (VFL)
Tyan Prindable Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
Liam Prior Shepparton Swans Football Club
Logan Prout Carlton (VFL)
Zachary Provest Williamstown CYMS
Travis Puertollano West Coast Eagles Academy
Lachlan Pugh Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Liam Puncher Eagles (SANFL)
Luke Quaynor Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Sebastian Quirk Frankston (VFL)
Dane Rampe Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
Cooper Ramsay East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Heath Ramshaw Fitzroy FC
Laird Ramshaw Fitzroy FC
Massimo Raso Werribee (VFL)
Caden Ratcliffe Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Loch Rawlinson West Coast Eagles (AFL Mens)
Ethan Regan East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hamish Regan WA State Academy (PSA Football)
Joshua Reichelt Central District
Willis Reidy Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Osca Riccardi North Geelong Juniors and Womens
Boston Riccardi Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Kieran Rice North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Billy Richardson Sandringham (VFL)
Charlie  Richardson Old Brighton Grammarians
Max Rider Port Melbourne (VFL)
Jack Riding Werribee (VFL)
Jayden Rigoll Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jez Rigoni Sandringham (VFL)
Flynn Riley Carlton (VFL)
William Rintoul Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lewis Robbins Cranbourne Football Netball Club
Oscar Roberts Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Caspar Roberts Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Isaiah Robertson Lavington Panthers Football & Netball Club
Noah Roberts-Thomson Sturt
Sullivan  Robey  Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Ben Robin North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Taj Robinson  Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Fred Rodriguez South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Roe South Belgrave (Eastern Football Netball League)
Max Roney Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
Benjamin Rongdit Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Tallan Rosenzweig  Central District
Fraser Rosman Port Melbourne (VFL)
Amon Ross Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Charlie Rowe Southport (VFL)
Charlie Rozenes Sandringham (VFL)
Joel Rush Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jasper Russell Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jamie Russell Eagles (SANFL)
Mitchell Ryan Sandringham (VFL)
Tom Ryan Sydney University
Jak Ryan Mooroolbark (Eastern Football Netball League)
Archer Ryan Morningside JAFC (South East Queensland Juniors)
Archer Ryan Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
Brandon  Ryan  Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
Dwayne Ryder Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Patrick Said St Kilda (AFL Mens)
Charlie Sammartino Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Koen  Sanchez  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Joshua Sanders Werribee (VFL)
Kyelan Sanders Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Bryce Sanders North Adelaide
Oskar Sandner PEGS Football Club (VAFA)
Lachlan Sands Eagles (SANFL)
Lucas Santich Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jack  Saunders Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Galen Savigni Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jai Saxena  Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Jasper Scaife Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
Jobe  Scapin Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Christopher Scerri Northern Bullants (VFL)
Arie Schoenmaker Launceston (NTFA)
Kaden Schreiber Northern Bullants (VFL)
Aidan Schubert Central District
Michael  Schwab Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Zac Schwarz Eagles (SANFL)
Caleb Sciberras-Harris Tarneit Football Club
Angus Scoble Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Anthony Scott Western Bulldogs (AFL Mens)
Harry Scott Richmond (VFL)
Noah Scott Essendon (VFL)
Daniel Scott Geelong Amateur
Thomas Scully West Adelaide (SANFL)
Sam Seccull Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Tyler Sellers Essendon (VFL)
Ollie Sestan Melbourne (AFL Mens)
William Setterfield Essendon (AFL Mens)
Alex  Sexton Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
James Shacklock North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Clay Shadforth  Waratah (NTFL)
Aaron Sharkie Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Dyson Sharp Central District
Hugh Sharples Moonee Valley (EDFL)
Wilbur Shea Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Jacob Sheean  South Adelaide
Aidan Sheffield Ajax Junior Football Club (SMJFL)
Dylan Shiel Essendon (AFL Mens)
Jordan Shields Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Rhen Shirrefs Frankston Bombers Football Netball Club
Sonny Siano Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Blake Simondson Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Luke Sinn North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Ashton Sinn North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
Toby  Sinnema Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Charlie Sizer Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Luca Slade Sturt
Ethan Slaney  Noosa AFC
Jack Slattery Eagles (SANFL)
Oskar Smartt Essendon (AFL Mens)
Connor Smith Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Joshua Smith Newport Football Club
Jake Smith Werribee (VFL)
Zayn Smith Bairnsdale Football Netball Club
Callum Smith Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jaylen Sochacki West Adelaide (SANFL)
Harshul Sodhi  Yarra Junction Football Club Inc (AFL OESFL)
Zane  Souleiman Sandringham (VFL)
Darcy  Speyer Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Zac Sprigg Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Squire West Adelaide (SANFL)
Tyson Sruk Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
Ethan Stanley Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Taj Stanley  Southern Districts (NTFL)
Nicholas Staropoli Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Andreas  Stefanakis  Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Yanni Stefanidakis St Mary's (NTFL)
George Stevens Geelong (AFL Mens)
Tom Stevens North Adelaide
Benjamin Stevens St Bernards (VAFA)
Arden Stevens Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Mitchell Stevens Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Kai Stewart Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Jordie Stone South Barwon
Conor  Stone  GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
Kieran Strachan Adelaide Crows (AFL Mens)
Thomas Strange Bonbeach Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Jacob Street-Glasson Kyneton Football Club
Jake  Stringer GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
Jack Stringer Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Luke Strnadica East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Gabriel  Stumpf  Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Nathaniel Sulzberger  North Melbourne (VFL)
Kaiden Summerell East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Brock Summerhayes Harrow Balmoral Football Netball Club
Raymond Sumner Eagles (SANFL)
Dale Sutherland Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Samuel Swadling Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Adam Sweid Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Frank Szekely North Adelaide
Oscar Tanks Morningside AFC
Jackson  Tanner Mt Eliza Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Darcy Tarczon Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Ethan Tasevski North Sunshine
Tom Tasker North Adelaide
Harry Tatterson Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Matthew Taylor West Coast (Perth Football League)
Xavier Taylor Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Archie  Taylor Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Oskar Taylor Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Taylor Old Carey Grammarians
Brynn Teakle North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Ricky  Theodoropoulos  Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Beau Thomas Central District
Avery Thomas Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
Nick Thompson Eaglehawk Football Club
Blake Thredgold Sturt
James Tidemann Sydney Swans (VFL)
Jonathan Tomasiello Coburg (VFL)
Sam Toner Richmond (VFL)
Donovan Toohey Coburg (VFL)
Lucas Tovey Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Alex Towns South Launceston (NTFA)
Liam Trott Boulder City Football Club (Goldfields Football League)
Darcy Tucker North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Noah Tullio Werribee (VFL)
Grady Turner Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Miles Tyrer Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Zeke Uwland Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
Ryan Valentine Coburg (VFL)
Oscar  Van Dam  North Melbourne (VFL)
Austin van der Struyf Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Noah van Eck Torquay
James Van Es Port Melbourne (VFL)
Samuel van Rooyen Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Robert  Varcoe Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jay-De Varlet  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Will Verrall Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Anthony Volta Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
Jackson Voss Frankston (VFL)
Lachlan Voss Sandringham (VFL)
Tristen Waack Traralgon Football Netball Club
Jesse Wadeisha Manly Warringah Wolves
Harry Wadewitz South Adelaide
Joshua  Walker Coburg (VFL)
Jonah Walker Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Hudson Walker Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Isaac Waller Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
Wesley Walley Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Archie Walsh West Adelaide (SANFL)
Sam Walton North Shore Bombers AFC
Tex Wanganeen Port Melbourne (VFL)
Oliver Warburton Carlton (VFL)
Lane Ward Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Bailey Warfe Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)
Robert Warrell Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Thomas  Washington Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jack Watkins Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Blake Watson Sandringham (VFL)
Bryce Watson Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Charlie Watson Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Shaun Watson  Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Archie Watt Kyabram Football & Netball Club
Kayne Watt Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Oliver Watt Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Corey Watts East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Patrick Weckert Eagles (SANFL)
Tyler Welsh Adelaide Crows (AFL Mens)
Toby  Whan South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tom Wheaton South Adelaide
Jack Whitby East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Dylan White West Adelaide (SANFL)
Will White Carlton (AFL Mens)
Malachi  White Port Melbourne (VFL)
Hugh White Doncaster East
Kalani White Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
Lucas White West Adelaide (SANFL)
Charlie Whitehead Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Cooper Whyte Werribee (VFL)
Eamon Wilkinson South Adelaide
Zane Williams Eagles (SANFL)
Nick Williams Southport (VFL)
Ethan Williams Sandringham (VFL)
Mason Williams Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Tylah Williams Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Kobe Williams Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Caleb  Williams  Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Conor Willis Collingwood (VFL)
Oscar Willis Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Riley Wills Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lachlan Wilson Richmond (VFL)
Harrison Wilson Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Oliver Wilson Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Travis Wilson Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Isiah Winder South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hayden Windsor Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Hughen Wissman North Adelaide
Oliver Withers Belconnen Magpies - Senior
Taj Woewodin  Melbourne (AFL Mens)
Oscar  Wood Southport (VFL)
Kobe Wood St George Dragons
Max Woodall Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Cruz  Woodley Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lucas Wootton Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
Nathan Wright Benalla Football Club
Rory Wright Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Hunter Wright Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Lucas Yacoub Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
William York Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Levi Young Sandringham (VFL)
Peter Young Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jarrah Younger Mernda
Noah Yze Casey Demons (VFL)
Mitchell Zadow East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Charles  Zavarella Hawthorn AFC