ALMOST 1000 players have nominated for this year’s Telstra AFL Draft ahead of names being called next Wednesday.
See the full list of draft hopefuls below – from potential No.1 pick Willem Duursma to other first-round selections, through to former AFL players hoping for a second or third chance at the top level.
DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news
Three players have nominated under registered financial terms, meaning clubs that select them would have to abide by those financial agreements.
They are Callum Ah Chee, who is the one player to hold over his nomination for the pre-season draft as he attempts to get to Adelaide after the failed trade discussions with Brisbane, as well as former Swan and Bomber Aaron Francis and Giant Jake Stringer.
The Giants have committed to re-drafting Stringer after delisting him at the end of his first season with the club.
The first round of the national draft takes place next Wednesday, November 19 before the rest of the national draft is held on Thursday, November 20.
The rookie and pre-season drafts will be held on Friday, November 21.
|First name
|Last name
|Current club
|Tahj
|Abberley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Beau
|Addinsall
|Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Fabiano
|Aguiard
|Northcote Junior Football Club (YJFL)
|Callum
|Ah Chee
|Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
|Noah
|Ah Chee
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Tairon
|Ah-Mu
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Coen
|Ainsworth
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Oskar
|Ainsworth
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Sam
|Ainsworth
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Emmanuel
|Ajang
|South Adelaide
|William
|Akec
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Domanic
|Akuei
|Essendon (VFL)
|Luca
|Alessio
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Christian
|Algeri
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Rod
|Ali
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Sam
|Allen
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Aidan
|Allen-Fancke
|Whitsunday Sea Eagles (AFL Mackay)
|James
|Allison
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Lenny
|Allsop
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Timothy
|Alver
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Eli
|Anders
|Sturt
|Angus
|Anderson
|Sturt
|Nicholas
|Andreacchio
|Sydney University
|Jack
|Andrew
|Coburg (VFL)
|Tyson
|Anic
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Daniel
|Annable
|Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Kobe
|Annand
|Central District
|Rilley
|Aquilina
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Armstrong
|PEGS Football Club (VAFA)
|Jaxon
|Artemis
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jake
|Arundell
|Boronia (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Ethan
|Ashley
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Josh
|Atkins
|Wandin Football Netball Club (AFL OESFL)
|Brodie
|Atkins
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Ned
|Atkinson
|Adelaide Football Club
|Jamaron
|Atkinson
|Rumbalara Football Netball Club
|James
|Aylmore
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sam
|Azzi
|Werribee (VFL)
|Jordyn
|Baker
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kaine
|Baldwin
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Jack
|Baldwin
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Isaac
|Baldwin
|Gungahlin Jets - Senior
|Jamieson
|Ballantyne
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|William
|Balme
|Kew Football Club
|Xavier
|Bamert
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Banfield
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jackson
|Barber
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|West
|Barker
|Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|Harley
|Barker
|Sturt
|Andrew
|Barker
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|Barnett
|Coburg (VFL)
|Tom
|Barrett
|South Adelaide
|Wilson
|Barry
|Central District
|Oscar
|Barry
|Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
|Owen
|Bater
|Hampton Rovers AFC (VAFA)
|Flynn
|Batrouney
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Beattie
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Zac
|Becker
|Sturt
|Matthew
|Becker
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Dominic
|Bedendo
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Jack
|Behnk
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Nelson
|Beikoff Smart
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|James
|Bell
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Lachlan
|Bell
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Wilhem
|Bennett
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Bennetts
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Miller
|Bergman
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Thomas
|Berry
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
|Kane
|Bevan
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cooper
|Bewick
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Billings
|Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Jesse
|Bills
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Jaxon
|Binns
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Lachlan
|Birch
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hamish
|Bird
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Bizzell
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lucas
|Blair
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Patrick
|Blake
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Blamires
|Frankston (VFL)
|Taj
|Bond
|Redan Football Netball Club (Ballarat Football League)
|Tristan
|Borghouts
|Old Carey Grammarians
|Ryan
|Borlace
|South Adelaide
|Chase
|Bourne
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Angus
|Bowd
|Beaumaris FC (VAFA)
|Taj
|Bowman
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Angus
|Bradley
|South Adelaide
|Josh
|Bradley
|Nilma Darnum Football Netball Club Inc.
|Isaac
|Bramley
|Caroline Springs
|Darby
|Breeden
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Harry
|Bremner
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Harrison
|Bridge
|Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Jacob
|Brittan
|Modbury (Adelaide Footy League)
|Zachary
|Broadbent
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Hugo
|Bromell
|Coburg (VFL)
|Harper
|Bromson
|GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Reuben
|Brookes
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jonah
|Brooks
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kynan
|Brown
|Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Darcy
|Brown
|Park Orchards NRP Junior Football Club
|Fletcher
|Brown
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Nehemiah
|Brown
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joshua
|Browne
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Bryce
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Macauli
|Buck
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Ky
|Burgoyne
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Rome
|Burgoyne
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Charlie
|Burke
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sinclair
|Burmeister
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Floyd
|Burmeister
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Bailey
|Burrows
|Coorparoo Senior AFC
|Ryan
|Burton
|Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
|Thomas
|Burton
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Ethan
|Bush
|St Mary's (NTFL)
|Talor
|Byrne
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Byrnes
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Jack
|Bytel
|Coburg (VFL)
|Noah
|Cachard
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Yianni
|Caffieri
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Oscar
|Cail
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Levi
|Calcott
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Archie
|Caldow
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Liam
|Callaghan
|Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Riley
|Callaghan
|Wallan
|Myles
|Callaghan
|Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
|Mackenzie
|Calleja
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jackson
|Callow
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Toby
|Callow
|Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
|Kai
|Cameron
|Devonport Football Club (NWFL)
|Harry
|Cameron
|Sydney University
|Jonah
|Campigli
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Nick
|Canavan
|Banyule Football Club
|Luke
|Candy
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Ry
|Cantwell
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Luc
|Carles
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Carmichael
|Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Lochlain
|Carpenter
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Luke
|Carrello
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Noah
|Casalini
|Southport (VFL)
|Zachary
|Cason
|Wodonga Raiders Football Club
|Will
|Cassidy
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Marcus
|Cassidy
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Thomas
|Cathcart
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jake
|Caton
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jye
|Chalcraft
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Noah
|Chamberlain
|Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Blake
|Chambers
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Will
|Chandler
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Nash
|Chandler
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Chapman
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Thomas
|Charles
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Lachlan
|Charleson
|East Point Football Netball Club
|Oliver
|Charlesworth
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Luke
|Cheffers
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Elijah
|Church
|Bundoora
|Alex
|Cincotta
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Mingara
|Clark
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|Clark
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Charlie
|Clarke
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Cooper
|Clarke-Dehring
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lucas
|Clarkson
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Cleaver
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oscar
|Clifton
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Ted
|Clohesy
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Shane
|Clough
|Essendon (VFL)
|Jordan
|Clyne
|Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
|Zane
|Cochrane
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Preston
|Cockatoo-Collins
|Morningside AFC
|Adrian
|Cole
|St Bedes / Mentone Tigers AFC (VAFA)
|Nathan
|Colenso
|Williamstown (VFL)
|William
|Collins
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hamish
|Collins
|North Adelaide
|Cooper
|Collins
|Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Commandeur
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Commons
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Kaian
|Constable
|Lake Wendouree Football Netball Club
|Jack
|Cook
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|Lukas
|Cooke
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Benjamin
|Coote
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Billy
|Cootee
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Marlin
|Corbett
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ryder
|Corrigan
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Cossens
|Modbury (Adelaide Footy League)
|Luke
|Cotellessa
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Koby
|Coulson
|Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|Craig-Peters
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Cramp
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Darcy
|Craven
|Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
|James
|Creighton
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Billy
|Crofts
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Paddy
|Cross
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Brayden
|Crossley
|Southport (VFL)
|Cooper
|Cullen
|Narre Warren Football Netball Club
|Sam
|Cumming
|North Adelaide
|Ethan
|Curran
|Nyah Nyah West United Football Club
|Justin
|Currie
|Banyule Football Club
|Cody
|Curtin
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ryder
|Daffy
|Xavier College
|Jett
|Dahlitz
|Sturt
|Zach
|Dakis
|University Blacks
|Jack
|Dalton
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Ingo
|Dammersmith
|Coburg (VFL)
|Will
|Darcy
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Alwyn
|Davey
|Essendon (VFL)
|Shaquan
|Davey
|Central District
|Waylon
|Davey Motlop
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Val
|Davies
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oliver
|Davis
|South Adelaide
|Jonty
|Davis
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Finnegan
|Davis
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Daw
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Zach
|Dawson
|Norwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Harry
|Dean
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Kye
|Declase
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Jack
|Delean
|Fremantle (AFL Mens)
|Tate
|Delmenico
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Angelo
|Demarte
|Diamond Creek (NFNL)
|Clancy
|Dennis
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Wade
|Derksen
|Nightcliff (NTFL)
|Shaun
|Di Gregorio
|Port Melbourne Colts Masters Over 35s
|Charlie
|Dickeson
|North Adelaide
|Fletcher
|Dillon
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Riley
|Dillon
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|D'Intinosante
|Coburg (VFL)
|Riley
|Disisto
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kade
|Dittmar
|Central District
|Hugh
|Dixon
|Southport (VFL)
|Henry (Harry)
|Dixon
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Oliver
|Dolan
|Maroochydore JAFC (South East Queensland Juniors)
|Archie
|Dollman
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Sam
|Donegan
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Max
|Donohue
|Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Lachy
|Dovaston
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Thomson
|Dow
|Richmond (AFL Mens)
|Boston
|Dowling
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Jensen
|Dowling
|Shepparton United Football Club
|Max
|Downs
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Gus
|Downs
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Arlo
|Draper
|South Adelaide
|Felix
|Dreher
|West Preston-Lakeside Football Club
|Nicholas
|Driscoll
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|James
|Drummond
|Macleod JFC
|Blake
|Drury
|Adelaide Football Club
|Elliott
|Duffield
|South Adelaide
|Cooper
|Duff-Tytler
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Kyle
|Dunkley
|Coorparoo Senior AFC
|Chadd
|Dunscombe
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Willem
|Duursma
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Kade
|Dwyer
|Shepparton Swans Football Club
|Jared
|Eckersley
|Essendon (VFL)
|Zac
|Eckersley
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Edwards
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jacob
|Edwards
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Thomas
|Edwards-Baldwin
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hussien
|El Achkar
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jett
|Elek
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Corey
|Ellison
|Frankston (VFL)
|Mutaz
|Elnour
|Richmond (VFL)
|Kane
|Emery
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Finn
|Emile-Brennan
|South Adelaide
|Louis
|Emmett
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Miles
|Enders
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Caleb
|Ernst
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ethan Pugsley
|Ethan
|Mt Lofty Football Club HFL
|Tom
|Evans
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Connor
|Evans
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Reeve
|Evans
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Koby
|Evans
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Zac
|Evans
|Apollo Bay
|Ryan
|Eyers
|Werribee (VFL)
|Josh
|Fahey
|GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
|Jake
|Fairman
|Ganmain Grong Grong Matong FNC (Senior)
|Orazio
|Fantasia
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Liam
|Farrar
|Diamond Creek (NFNL)
|Aidan
|Farrell
|Caulfield Grammar
|Jacob
|Farrow
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oskar
|Faulkhead
|North Adelaide
|Soren
|Feast
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Luke
|Fellows
|Turvey Park FNC (Senior)
|Kristian
|Ferronato
|Essendon (VFL)
|Kye
|Fincher
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Chad
|Finck
|Portland Football Netball Cricket Club (HFNL)
|Brodie
|Findlay
|North Adelaide
|Karl
|Finlay
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jack
|Fish
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Zachary
|Fleiner
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Matthew
|Foley
|Essendon (VFL)
|Zac
|Foot
|Southport (VFL)
|Eddie
|Ford
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Angus
|Ford
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Fox
|Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
|Jackson
|Francese-Fulton
|Lara
|Aaron
|Francis
|Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
|Nicholas
|Francis
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Will
|Francou
|North Adelaide
|Manguru
|Frederick
|Sturt
|Hamish
|Free
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Samuel
|Frost
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Julian
|Galbally
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Galstians
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Rhys
|Galvin
|Coburg (VFL)
|Tye
|Gander
|South Adelaide
|Cody
|Gardiner
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Gardner
|North Adelaide
|Daniel
|Gauci
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Rapheal
|Geesu
|Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
|Flynn
|Gentile
|Coburg (VFL)
|Roy
|George
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Liam
|George
|Richmond (VFL)
|Kobe
|George
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|James
|Georgiou
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Kaleb
|Germain
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Benjamin
|Gerring
|Dromana Football Netball Club
|Kobe
|Gibson
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jarrod
|Gilbee
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Jamie
|Gilchrist
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Leo
|Gilla
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Forbes
|Gilmour
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Xavier
|Gleeson
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|Glenwright-McGuane
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Goldie
|Sturt
|Lachlan
|Gollant
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Maison
|Goodman
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Oliver
|Goss
|South Adelaide
|Kieran
|Gowdie
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ethan
|Grace
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Thomas
|Graham
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Jack
|Graham
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Grainger
|Bentleigh Football Netball Club
|Harry
|Grant
|Central District
|Sam
|Grant
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Harrison
|Gray
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Jett
|Grayland
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Wyatt
|Greenaway
|Morningside AFC
|Oliver
|Greeves
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Tyson
|Gresham
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|George
|Grey
|Frankston (VFL)
|Oliver
|Griffin
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Samuel
|Grlj
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Grumley
|Shepparton Swans Football Club
|Flynn
|Grumley
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Sam
|Grummisch
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Jhett
|Haeata
|Richmond (VFL)
|Jed
|Hagan
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cooper
|Hall
|Lavington Panthers Football & Netball Club
|Luke
|Hallett
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hugo
|Hall-Kahan
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Riley
|Hamilton
|GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Archer
|Hanegraaf
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Willem
|Hanegraaf
|Xavier College
|Anthony
|Hansen
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mitch
|Hansen
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Hansen-Knarhoi
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Bailey
|Harbour
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kaden
|Harbour
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Zac
|Harding
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Phoenix
|Hargrave
|South Adelaide
|Chan
|Hargraves
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Matt
|Harms
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Riley
|Harper
|Seaford Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Austin
|Harris
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Jonah
|Harris
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Joe
|Harrison
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Lewis
|Harry
|Maroochydore AFC
|Basil
|Hart
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Dean
|Harten
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Dane
|Harvey
|Carlton (VFL)
|Quinn
|Harvey
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Elliot
|Hawker
|Geelong Amateur
|Jack
|Hayes
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Tai
|Hayes
|Southport (VFL)
|Harry
|Heathcote
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Darby
|Heelis
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jarvis
|Hemmings
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Marcus
|Herbert
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Hayden
|Hessels
|Poowong Football & Netball Club
|Liam
|Hetherton
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Hewett
|Nightcliff (NTFL)
|Charlie
|Hewitt
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Harrison
|Hewitt
|Scotch College
|Noah
|Hibbins-Hargreaves
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Billy
|Hicks
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Harley
|Hicks
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Dyson
|Hilder
|North Adelaide
|Seth
|Hill
|Lower Plenty Football Club
|Jay
|Hill
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jadd
|Hill
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Cassius
|Hill
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Coby
|Hilton
|South West Sydney Blues
|Riley
|Hilton
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Joseph
|Hinder
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Darby
|Hipwell
|Frankston (VFL)
|Will
|Hoare
|Essendon (VFL)
|Ben
|Hobbs
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Jai
|Hobson
|Geelong College
|Jaedon
|Hocking
|Nightcliff (NTFL)
|Louis
|Hodder
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Lachlan
|Hogan
|Essendon (VFL)
|Darcy
|Hogg
|Carlton (VFL)
|Henry
|Holdom
|Marble Range Football Club
|Elijah
|Hollands
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Matthew
|Hollier
|Southport (VFL)
|Damon
|Hollow
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Riley
|Holloway
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Hunter
|Holmes
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Harvey
|Hooper
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Ben
|Hopkins
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Joseph
|Hopkyns
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Thomas
|Hose
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jim
|Houston
|GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Howard
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harvey
|Howe
|Central District
|Liam
|Hude
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Max
|Hudson
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Toby
|Hunt
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jai
|Hymus
|Wodonga Football & Sports Club Ltd.
|Lucas
|Impey
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Jack
|Ison
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Maddox
|Iverach
|Broadbeach AFC
|Xavier
|Ivisic
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Steven
|Jackson
|North Adelaide
|Hugh
|Jackson
|Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
|Jaidi
|Jackson-Leahy
|Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club Inc.
|Tristan
|Jacques
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Brock
|Jamieson
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Alexander
|Jankovic
|North Adelaide
|Phoenix
|Janover
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Emerson
|Jeka
|Werribee (VFL)
|Ben
|Jepson
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
|Goy
|Jiath
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Jayden
|Johnson
|Coolaroo Football Club Inc.
|Mitchell
|Johnson
|Coolaroo Football Club Inc.
|Lloyd
|Johnston
|Wanderers (NTFL)
|Levi
|Johnston
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Ethan
|Johnston
|Broadbeach JAFC (South East Queensland Juniors)
|Jessie
|Johnstone
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Brock
|Johnston-Smith
|South Cairns Cutters
|Zak
|Jones
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Lachlan
|Jones
|Broadbeach AFC
|Archie
|Jones
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Darby
|Jones
|Echuca Football Club
|Rex
|Jones
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jack
|Jovanovic
|Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
|Griff
|Julian
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Sam
|Kallio
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Deacon
|Kalpakis
|Coburg (VFL)
|Ethyn
|Kane
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Brody
|Kane
|East Coast Eagles
|Kim
|Kantilla
|Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
|Hukam
|Karir
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Felix
|Katsaros
|Newtown & Chilwell
|Louis
|Kellaway
|Sturt
|Hudson
|Kellett
|Echuca Football Club
|Nicholas
|Kelly
|Eastlake Football Club
|Blake
|Kelly
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jim
|Kelly
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Fergus
|Kempe
|Unley Mercedes Jets
|Ben
|Kennedy
|Yarrawonga Football Netball Club
|Rory
|Kennelly
|Not Shown
|Cooper
|Keogh
|Coburg (VFL)
|Leon
|Kickett
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Max
|King
|Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Nash
|King
|Carlton (VFL)
|Alby
|Kingston
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|Kinney
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Indhi
|Kirk
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mitchell
|Kirkwood-Scott
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Austin
|Kitschke
|Central District
|Connor
|Klemke
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jonah
|Klemke
|Trinity Aquinas (Perth Football League)
|Jack
|Kluske
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Felix
|Kneipp
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Lenny
|Koller
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Kondogiannis
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Indhi
|Kotzur
|North Albury Football Club
|Marcus
|Krasnadamskis
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Micah
|Kretschmer
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Nathan
|Kreuger
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Ajang Kuol Mun
|Kuol
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Harry
|Kyle
|Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Ned (Edward)
|La Motte
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Dante
|Lacovone
|Essendon (VFL)
|Grayson
|Lafaialii
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Sean
|Lai
|Richmond (VFL)
|Campbell
|Lake
|Southport (VFL)
|Deacan
|Lander
|Pennant Hills Demons
|Josiah
|Landy
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Lane-Ellis
|Central District
|Charlie
|Langford
|Eaglehawk Football Club
|Josh
|Lanham
|Bond University AFC
|Bailey-Dean
|Latanis
|South West Sydney Blues
|Charlie
|Lawless
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Lawrence
|North Adelaide
|Jack
|Lawrence
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Bailey
|Lawton
|Banyule Football Club
|Charlie
|Lazzaro
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Archie
|Le Clerc
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jai
|Leach
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Lee
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Riley
|Leedham
|Essendon (VFL)
|Tristan
|Leeds
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Freddie
|Leeton
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Harry
|Lemmey
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Benjamin
|Lenarduzzi
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Matthew
|LeRay
|Central District
|Damian
|Leslie
|Warragul Industrials Football Club (WGFNC)
|Sacha
|Levine
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Lewis
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Tom
|Lewis
|Sturt
|Michael
|Lewis
|Carlton (VFL)
|Samuel
|Lewis
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Benjamin
|Lillico
|Morningside AFC
|Tyler
|Lindberg
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Dylan
|Linden
|Berwick Football Club (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Samuel
|Linder
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Josh
|Lindsay
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Lindsey
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Jake
|Lloyd
|Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
|Matty
|Lloyd
|Newtown & Chilwell
|Mitchell
|Lloyd
|University Blues
|Bailey
|Lloyd
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Zaydyn
|Lockwood
|South Bendigo Football and Netball Club
|Ty
|Lockwood
|Tweed Coast Tigers JAFC (South East Queensland Juniors)
|Taj
|Logan
|Carlton (VFL)
|Taj
|Longmuir
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oscar
|Lonie
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Archie
|Lovelock
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Daniel
|Lowther
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Luamon
|Lual
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Zane
|Lubeek
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Giulian
|Ludica
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Archie
|Ludowyke
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|James
|Lugsdin
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Jordan
|Lukac
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Ryda
|Luke
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Seth
|Macdonald
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Loch
|Mactaggart
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jaiden
|Magor
|South Adelaide
|Zavier
|Maher
|North Adelaide
|Harry
|Mahoney
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Max
|Mahoney
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Brody
|Mair
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Taj
|Malmborg
|Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
|James
|Manfre
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Archi
|Manton
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Kiir
|Manyiel
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Leonardo
|Marangone-Hosi
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Judd
|Marcello
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Oleg
|Markov
|Collingwood (AFL Mens)
|Isaiah
|Markovsky
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Jack
|Marks
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Sam
|Marris
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jacob
|Marron
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Marsh
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Bennett
|Martin
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Zade
|Maschewski
|Moama Football Club
|Liam
|Masters
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Keighton
|Matofai-Forbes
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Khalen
|Matthews
|Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|Matthews
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Jayden
|Matz
|Central District
|Caleb
|May
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|William
|Mazzeo
|St Kevin's College
|Lachie
|McArthur
|Keilor (EDFL)
|Ayden
|McCarroll
|Williamstown CYMS
|Lincoln
|McCarthy
|Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
|Curtis
|McCarthy
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Tadhg
|McCarthy
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Ned
|McCarthy
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Zac
|McCarthy
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|McCluskey
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Bradley
|McDonald
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Jed
|McEntee
|Port Adelaide (AFL Mens)
|Fergus
|McFadyen
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Billy
|McGee Galimberti
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Luke
|McGinness
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|McGlade
|Newtown & Chilwell
|Zac
|McGown
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Joseph
|McGuane
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Thomas
|McGuane
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Matt
|McGuinness
|Southport (VFL)
|Angus
|McHenry
|Marcellin OC
|Rylee
|McHenry
|Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
|Jackson
|McInerney
|North Ballarat Football Netball Club
|Solomon
|McKay
|Essendon (VFL)
|Orin
|McKay
|Harcourt Football Netball Club
|Thomas
|McKay
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Matthew
|McKenzie
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Bailey
|Mckenzie
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Oliver
|McKenzie
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Zach
|McKenzie
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Duncan
|McKie
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|McKinnon
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|McKnight
|Castlemaine Football and Netball Club
|Cave
|McKnight
|St George Dragons
|Brodie
|McLaughlin
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Jez
|McLennan
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Oliver
|McManus
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Noah
|McMenamin
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Tallis
|McMillan
|GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Flynn
|McNamara
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Kaiden
|McNamara
|Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)
|Samuel
|Meaney
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Jesse
|Mellor
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Mengel
|Coolaroo Football Club Inc.
|Noah
|Mennillo
|Sturt
|Heath
|Mercer
|South West Sydney Blues
|Ricky
|Meyrick
|Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)
|Carter
|Michael
|Williamstown (VFL)
|James
|Mikhael
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Hugo
|Mikunda
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Zai
|Millane
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Tiernan
|Miller
|Albury Football Club
|Jack
|Miller
|Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
|Xavier
|Milner
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|James
|Milner
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Minear
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Mintoff
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Harrison
|Minton-Connell
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Tom
|Mitchell
|Collingwood (AFL Mens)
|Seamus
|Mitchell
|Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
|Caleb
|Mitchell
|Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
|Mitchell
|Moate
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Riaz
|Mohammad
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Fraser
|Molan
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Maximus
|Monaghan
|Central District
|Lachlan
|Monteath
|Essendon (VFL)
|Harper
|Montgomery
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Darcy
|Montgomery
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Louie
|Montgomery
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Harrison
|Moon
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jagger
|Mooney
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|Moore
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Will
|Morahan
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Lachlan
|Moresi
|Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
|Bailey
|Morgan
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harry
|Morphet
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Daniel
|Morrison
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jared
|Moss
|Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
|Keegan
|Mountford
|Old Haileybury
|Roman
|Moxon
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Mumford
|Eagles (SANFL)
|McCartney
|Murdoch
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Milan
|Murdock
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joshua
|Murphy
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Sebastian
|Murphy
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Tobyn
|Murray
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Taj
|Murray
|Northern Territory Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Jai
|Murray
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Will
|Murray
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Jackson
|Muscillo
|Hastings Football Netball Club
|Fergus
|Myall
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Tyson
|Nagel
|Old Ivanhoe Grammarians
|Amin
|Naim
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Cameron
|Nairn
|Central District
|Caleb
|Nancarrow
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Mitchell
|Nathan
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Jeremy
|Newsome
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Luke
|Newson
|Aspley (NEAFL)
|Leeroy
|Nguyen
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sam
|Niklaus
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Ollie
|Nitz
|Park Orchards (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Joshua Ithemba
|Nomlatyu
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Olivier
|Northam
|South Adelaide
|Jesse
|Nye
|South Adelaide
|Matthew
|O'Brien
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Balyn
|O'Brien
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Hewago
|Oea
|Southport (VFL)
|Zachary
|O'Keefe
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Des
|O'Keefe
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|James
|O'Loughlin
|Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)
|Xavier
|O'Neill
|Essendon (VFL)
|Riley
|Onley
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Orchard
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Riley
|Ormerod
|Banyule Football Club
|Blake
|Oudshoorn-Bennier
|North Adelaide
|Cameron
|Owen
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Thomas
|Paddington
|Brighton Grammar
|Samuel
|Paea
|Aberfeldie (EDFL)
|Melvic
|Pambai
|Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)
|Gus
|Papal
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Dominic
|Parisi
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Ryder
|Pascoe
|Red Hill Junior Football Club
|Lochlan
|Paton
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ben
|Paton
|Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
|Dylan
|Patterson
|Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Patton
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Cohen
|Paul
|Euroa Football Netball Club Inc.
|Declan
|Pauline
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jye
|Peacock
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Hamish
|Pearce
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Luka
|Pecer
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Elwood
|Peckett
|Bonbeach Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Ben
|Pennisi
|Newtown & Chilwell
|Flynn
|Penry
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Flynn
|Perez
|Sturt
|Nick
|Perizzolo
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Edward
|Perryman
|Lavington Panthers Football & Netball Club
|Darcy
|Petersen
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Petruccelle
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Zane
|Peucker
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|Nathan
|Philactides
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Nathan
|Philactides
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Jevan
|Phillipou
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|Ethan
|Phillips
|Carlton (VFL)
|Will
|Phillips
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Thomas
|Phillips
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Stirling
|Phipps-Parsons
|Carlton (VFL)
|Latrelle
|Pickett
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Eiden
|Pitt
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Lincoln
|Pitt
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Pittard
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Harrison
|Podmore Taylor
|Sydney University
|Hayden
|Polley
|Craigieburn (EDFL)
|Alexander
|Pope
|Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC
|Mason
|Porter
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Dayne
|Posthuma
|Central District
|Dylan
|Prance
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|William
|Prescott
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Braydon
|Preuss
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Tyan
|Prindable
|Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Liam
|Prior
|Shepparton Swans Football Club
|Logan
|Prout
|Carlton (VFL)
|Zachary
|Provest
|Williamstown CYMS
|Travis
|Puertollano
|West Coast Eagles Academy
|Lachlan
|Pugh
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Liam
|Puncher
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Luke
|Quaynor
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Sebastian
|Quirk
|Frankston (VFL)
|Dane
|Rampe
|Sydney Swans (AFL Mens)
|Cooper
|Ramsay
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Heath
|Ramshaw
|Fitzroy FC
|Laird
|Ramshaw
|Fitzroy FC
|Massimo
|Raso
|Werribee (VFL)
|Caden
|Ratcliffe
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Loch
|Rawlinson
|West Coast Eagles (AFL Mens)
|Ethan
|Regan
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hamish
|Regan
|WA State Academy (PSA Football)
|Joshua
|Reichelt
|Central District
|Willis
|Reidy
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Osca
|Riccardi
|North Geelong Juniors and Womens
|Boston
|Riccardi
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Kieran
|Rice
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Billy
|Richardson
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Charlie
|Richardson
|Old Brighton Grammarians
|Max
|Rider
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Jack
|Riding
|Werribee (VFL)
|Jayden
|Rigoll
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jez
|Rigoni
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Flynn
|Riley
|Carlton (VFL)
|William
|Rintoul
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lewis
|Robbins
|Cranbourne Football Netball Club
|Oscar
|Roberts
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Caspar
|Roberts
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Isaiah
|Robertson
|Lavington Panthers Football & Netball Club
|Noah
|Roberts-Thomson
|Sturt
|Sullivan
|Robey
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Ben
|Robin
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Taj
|Robinson
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Fred
|Rodriguez
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Roe
|South Belgrave (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Max
|Roney
|Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
|Benjamin
|Rongdit
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Tallan
|Rosenzweig
|Central District
|Fraser
|Rosman
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Amon
|Ross
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Charlie
|Rowe
|Southport (VFL)
|Charlie
|Rozenes
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Joel
|Rush
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jasper
|Russell
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jamie
|Russell
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Mitchell
|Ryan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Tom
|Ryan
|Sydney University
|Jak
|Ryan
|Mooroolbark (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Archer
|Ryan
|Morningside JAFC (South East Queensland Juniors)
|Archer
|Ryan
|Blackburn (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Brandon
|Ryan
|Brisbane Lions (AFL Mens)
|Dwayne
|Ryder
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Patrick
|Said
|St Kilda (AFL Mens)
|Charlie
|Sammartino
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Koen
|Sanchez
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Joshua
|Sanders
|Werribee (VFL)
|Kyelan
|Sanders
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Bryce
|Sanders
|North Adelaide
|Oskar
|Sandner
|PEGS Football Club (VAFA)
|Lachlan
|Sands
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Lucas
|Santich
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jack
|Saunders
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Galen
|Savigni
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jai
|Saxena
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Jasper
|Scaife
|Hawthorn (AFL Mens)
|Jobe
|Scapin
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Christopher
|Scerri
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Arie
|Schoenmaker
|Launceston (NTFA)
|Kaden
|Schreiber
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Aidan
|Schubert
|Central District
|Michael
|Schwab
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Zac
|Schwarz
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Caleb
|Sciberras-Harris
|Tarneit Football Club
|Angus
|Scoble
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Anthony
|Scott
|Western Bulldogs (AFL Mens)
|Harry
|Scott
|Richmond (VFL)
|Noah
|Scott
|Essendon (VFL)
|Daniel
|Scott
|Geelong Amateur
|Thomas
|Scully
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Sam
|Seccull
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Tyler
|Sellers
|Essendon (VFL)
|Ollie
|Sestan
|Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|William
|Setterfield
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Alex
|Sexton
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Mens)
|James
|Shacklock
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Clay
|Shadforth
|Waratah (NTFL)
|Aaron
|Sharkie
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Dyson
|Sharp
|Central District
|Hugh
|Sharples
|Moonee Valley (EDFL)
|Wilbur
|Shea
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Jacob
|Sheean
|South Adelaide
|Aidan
|Sheffield
|Ajax Junior Football Club (SMJFL)
|Dylan
|Shiel
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Jordan
|Shields
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Rhen
|Shirrefs
|Frankston Bombers Football Netball Club
|Sonny
|Siano
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Blake
|Simondson
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Luke
|Sinn
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Ashton
|Sinn
|North Ringwood (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Toby
|Sinnema
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Charlie
|Sizer
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Luca
|Slade
|Sturt
|Ethan
|Slaney
|Noosa AFC
|Jack
|Slattery
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Oskar
|Smartt
|Essendon (AFL Mens)
|Connor
|Smith
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Joshua
|Smith
|Newport Football Club
|Jake
|Smith
|Werribee (VFL)
|Zayn
|Smith
|Bairnsdale Football Netball Club
|Callum
|Smith
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jaylen
|Sochacki
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Harshul
|Sodhi
|Yarra Junction Football Club Inc (AFL OESFL)
|Zane
|Souleiman
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Darcy
|Speyer
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Zac
|Sprigg
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Squire
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Tyson
|Sruk
|Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)
|Ethan
|Stanley
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Taj
|Stanley
|Southern Districts (NTFL)
|Nicholas
|Staropoli
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Andreas
|Stefanakis
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Yanni
|Stefanidakis
|St Mary's (NTFL)
|George
|Stevens
|Geelong (AFL Mens)
|Tom
|Stevens
|North Adelaide
|Benjamin
|Stevens
|St Bernards (VAFA)
|Arden
|Stevens
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Mitchell
|Stevens
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Kai
|Stewart
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Jordie
|Stone
|South Barwon
|Conor
|Stone
|GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
|Kieran
|Strachan
|Adelaide Crows (AFL Mens)
|Thomas
|Strange
|Bonbeach Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Jacob
|Street-Glasson
|Kyneton Football Club
|Jake
|Stringer
|GWS Giants (AFL Mens)
|Jack
|Stringer
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Luke
|Strnadica
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Gabriel
|Stumpf
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Nathaniel
|Sulzberger
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Kaiden
|Summerell
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Brock
|Summerhayes
|Harrow Balmoral Football Netball Club
|Raymond
|Sumner
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Dale
|Sutherland
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Samuel
|Swadling
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Adam
|Sweid
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Frank
|Szekely
|North Adelaide
|Oscar
|Tanks
|Morningside AFC
|Jackson
|Tanner
|Mt Eliza Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Darcy
|Tarczon
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Ethan
|Tasevski
|North Sunshine
|Tom
|Tasker
|North Adelaide
|Harry
|Tatterson
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Matthew
|Taylor
|West Coast (Perth Football League)
|Xavier
|Taylor
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Archie
|Taylor
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Oskar
|Taylor
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Taylor
|Old Carey Grammarians
|Brynn
|Teakle
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Ricky
|Theodoropoulos
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Beau
|Thomas
|Central District
|Avery
|Thomas
|Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
|Nick
|Thompson
|Eaglehawk Football Club
|Blake
|Thredgold
|Sturt
|James
|Tidemann
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Jonathan
|Tomasiello
|Coburg (VFL)
|Sam
|Toner
|Richmond (VFL)
|Donovan
|Toohey
|Coburg (VFL)
|Lucas
|Tovey
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Alex
|Towns
|South Launceston (NTFA)
|Liam
|Trott
|Boulder City Football Club (Goldfields Football League)
|Darcy
|Tucker
|North Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Noah
|Tullio
|Werribee (VFL)
|Grady
|Turner
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Miles
|Tyrer
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Zeke
|Uwland
|Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Ryan
|Valentine
|Coburg (VFL)
|Oscar
|Van Dam
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Austin
|van der Struyf
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Noah
|van Eck
|Torquay
|James
|Van Es
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Samuel
|van Rooyen
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Robert
|Varcoe
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jay-De
|Varlet
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Will
|Verrall
|Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Anthony
|Volta
|Tasmania (Coates Talent League)
|Jackson
|Voss
|Frankston (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Voss
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Tristen
|Waack
|Traralgon Football Netball Club
|Jesse
|Wadeisha
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Harry
|Wadewitz
|South Adelaide
|Joshua
|Walker
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jonah
|Walker
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Hudson
|Walker
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Isaac
|Waller
|Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Wesley
|Walley
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Archie
|Walsh
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Sam
|Walton
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Tex
|Wanganeen
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Oliver
|Warburton
|Carlton (VFL)
|Lane
|Ward
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Bailey
|Warfe
|Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)
|Robert
|Warrell
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Thomas
|Washington
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Watkins
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Blake
|Watson
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Bryce
|Watson
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Charlie
|Watson
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Shaun
|Watson
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Archie
|Watt
|Kyabram Football & Netball Club
|Kayne
|Watt
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Oliver
|Watt
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Corey
|Watts
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Patrick
|Weckert
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Tyler
|Welsh
|Adelaide Crows (AFL Mens)
|Toby
|Whan
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tom
|Wheaton
|South Adelaide
|Jack
|Whitby
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Dylan
|White
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Will
|White
|Carlton (AFL Mens)
|Malachi
|White
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Hugh
|White
|Doncaster East
|Kalani
|White
|Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|White
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Charlie
|Whitehead
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|Whyte
|Werribee (VFL)
|Eamon
|Wilkinson
|South Adelaide
|Zane
|Williams
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Nick
|Williams
|Southport (VFL)
|Ethan
|Williams
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Mason
|Williams
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Tylah
|Williams
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Kobe
|Williams
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Caleb
|Williams
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Conor
|Willis
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Oscar
|Willis
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Riley
|Wills
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lachlan
|Wilson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Harrison
|Wilson
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Oliver
|Wilson
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Travis
|Wilson
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Isiah
|Winder
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hayden
|Windsor
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Hughen
|Wissman
|North Adelaide
|Oliver
|Withers
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|Taj
|Woewodin
|Melbourne (AFL Mens)
|Oscar
|Wood
|Southport (VFL)
|Kobe
|Wood
|St George Dragons
|Max
|Woodall
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Cruz
|Woodley
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lucas
|Wootton
|Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
|Nathan
|Wright
|Benalla Football Club
|Rory
|Wright
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Hunter
|Wright
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Lucas
|Yacoub
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|William
|York
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Levi
|Young
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Peter
|Young
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jarrah
|Younger
|Mernda
|Noah
|Yze
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Mitchell
|Zadow
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Charles
|Zavarella
|Hawthorn AFC