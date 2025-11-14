Check out all 985 players who have nominated for this year's national draft

The players selected in the first round of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft on the morning after. Picture: AFL Photos

ALMOST 1000 players have nominated for this year’s Telstra AFL Draft ahead of names being called next Wednesday.

See the full list of draft hopefuls below – from potential No.1 pick Willem Duursma to other first-round selections, through to former AFL players hoping for a second or third chance at the top level.

Three players have nominated under registered financial terms, meaning clubs that select them would have to abide by those financial agreements.

They are Callum Ah Chee, who is the one player to hold over his nomination for the pre-season draft as he attempts to get to Adelaide after the failed trade discussions with Brisbane, as well as former Swan and Bomber Aaron Francis and Giant Jake Stringer.

The Giants have committed to re-drafting Stringer after delisting him at the end of his first season with the club.

The first round of the national draft takes place next Wednesday, November 19 before the rest of the national draft is held on Thursday, November 20.

The rookie and pre-season drafts will be held on Friday, November 21.