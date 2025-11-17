Cal Twomey's 2025 Phantom Draft. Pictures: AFL Photosantom Draft. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE PHANTOM Draft for 2025 is in.

There are many layers to the uncertainty this year – the four clubs with back-to-back picks to kick things off, the potential for four bids inside the top 10, the many more bids to come after that and a very even draft pool – which make predictions more difficult than before.

But here we are with the top 30 Phantom Draft, including other options for each club's picks, as well as whispers beyond pick 30, how many selections each club is planning to use and all the information for trade discussions. Note, the order of the picks has changed as a result of the predicted bids.

On Tuesday, we will release a Late Mail Phantom Draft as well, with all the latest updates ahead of Wednesday night's draft.

The do-it-all prospect who appeals on a stack of levels. Duursma can go to half-back and intercept, he can play in the midfield and dominate and he can be a forward who is always a threat around goal. Throughout the past three seasons, the Gippsland Power prospect has ticked all of those boxes. A talented junior basketballer, Duursma is following a long family line of football at the top level and has the talent to be star in the AFL. The Eagles have long been linked to Duursma with their second No.1 pick in three years and he is ready for the move west, where he will add skill and versatility to their young squad.

If not him? Looks locked in to be the top pick. The only switch would be if the Eagles decided to put Cooper Duff-Tytler as the first choice and swap them over, but Duursma is set to join the No.1 pick club.

'Zeke the freak' has been viewed as a top-three player in this year's pool for some time and is set to end up in that part of the draft. The classy midfielder put his runs on the board last year as a bottom-ager before a back injury this year sidelined him for the first half of the season, including the Marsh Under-18 National Championships with the Allies. But he has worked closely with the Suns for many years as part of their Academy and will join his older brother Bodhi officially on the list on Wednesday night. Uwland has leadership traits and ambitions and a desire to be impacting at AFL level straight away.

If not him? The Eagles could decide to just take their next open draft player at No.2 instead of lodging a bid, or they could place a bid on Carlton father-son Harry Dean here. Gold Coast will match instantly, having prepared for this scenario from a points perspective.

Dean is set to be the earliest key defender taken in a draft in at least five years, with a bid poised for the very early stages on Wednesday for the Carlton father-son prospect. West Coast is strongly considering calling his name with a back-to-back bid at the top of the draft. Dean, the son of Carlton's dual premiership player Peter, is a quick, competitive, tall defender who can intercept mark as well as shut down opponents. He has been a backman throughout his whole junior pathway and relishes the role, and will boost the Blues' young key position stocks.

If not him? Dean is off to the Blues, but they just have to decide how to match the bid. The club will start the draft with picks No.9 and 11, but are set to do pick swaps early on the night. Essendon is coming for pick No.9 and has had talks to transfer picks No.21, 26 and 30 get a hold of the selection.

Duff-Tytler's strengths have been clear to see throughout the past two years. While juggling a promising basketball career last season, he debuted for the Cannons and had some massive games as a ruckman who can find the ball around the ground. This year he continued at the same rate with the Cannons and also Vic Metro, with his agility and ball control for a 201cm prospect outstanding. His VFL game for Essendon as a key forward might have been a final tick for the Eagles, who have been assessing him throughout the year. Duff-Tytler kicked three goals for the Bombers and showed in the early part of his career he will be able to present as a forward target. West Coast can lock in a key plank of its rebuild in Duff-Tytler.

If not him? There's been no firm offers for the Eagles' second pick, so any late trade seems highly, highly unlikely. West Coast has looked at midfielders, such as Sullivan Robey and Dyson Sharp, but Duff-Tytler is the favourite here. The other option is they make another bid on either Dylan Patterson or Dan Annable.

Patterson might well be the most exciting player in the pool. And if still on the board at Richmond's picks, the Tigers will make a bid on the speedster. The Suns will be just as quick to match it, and at pick No.5 it would be a decent result for them and their ability to match later bids as well. 'The Rocket' Patterson takes the game on like nobody else in the crop – with a rugby-like goose step he can get away from opponents, put the jets on and go from half-back or through the midfield. He had an All-Australian campaign at under-18 level and has the spark and confidence to make an impact next year.

If not him? Having set up their points position from as far back as the 2024 trade period, Gold Coast will land two top-10 Academy players in Uwland and Patterson. Richmond could make a live selection first before it makes a bid, or even bid on Dan Annable ahead of Patterson, but any which way you cut it, Patterson will be a Sun.

Some clubs have Annable ranked as the best player in the draft – and he's certainly in the conversation. A tough, spirited, competitive ball-winner who gets the job done every week with a minimum of fuss. He did that throughout this season with Brisbane's Academy side, the AFL Academy, the Allies and the Lions' VFL team too, and is a ready-to-play prospect. Finding a spot in the back-to-back premiership midfield will be difficult, but not a task that is beyond the 18-year-old.

If not him? The Lions have had their first two picks on the trade table in recent weeks – No.17 and 23 – to see if they can bolster their points hand, but there hasn't been wild interest in clubs moving up the board. Richmond could leave the bid for Essendon to make, or there could be a scramble of different ordered bids after Zeke Uwland is the first. But Annable is Brisbane-bound, regardless.

This is where it gets interesting. Richmond has been doing plenty of work on its key targets, and sent a delegation of recruiters to fly to Mildura on Friday to visit Cumming and his family for a final interview. He is a player with real physical grunt, a tough edge, a tenacious mindset and great overhead marking ability to give himself a point of difference in the top rungs of this year's draft pool. He had a strong carnival with South Australia before making his SANFL senior debut with North Adelaide, where he impressed at the level. If the Tigers want to add some more hardness, matched with skill, to their group then Cumming is right in the frame.

If not him? Richmond has had four players in its sights for its two picks – Cumming, Sullivan Robey, Xavier Taylor and Sam Grlj. All make sense in different ways for the Tigers' list priorities and the combination of the pairings have been considered by the club.

Everyone knows the story by now, but what a remarkable rise for Robey, who didn't feature for the Eastern Ranges until the second half of the season before exploding into top-10 calculations. That's where he is set to end up. Robey is a big bodied midfielder who has also shown he can play forward, where he started for the Ranges, and also where he finished the year on Coates Talent League Grand Final day with four goals in the flag decider. He's mobile, big and tough and has the body size to take on senior players immediately. Richmond met again with Robey and his family last week and he is right in their mix.

If not him? Do the Tigers look for more speed in Sam Grlj or the interceptor in Xavier Taylor? Sam Cumming is obviously right in their thinking as well, while there has been late murmurs of interest in Jacob Farrow. That would be a shock but has been heard in clubland in recent days. The club has kept open its options to potentially trade back for multiple picks, but it is hard to see who the takers are at this point.

Taylor was at Bombers' headquarters on Friday for a final interview and watched some of the club's training session as well. Whilst Essendon needs midfielders, they also just need quality players across the field and Taylor is that as a half-back who can dominate in the air, kick the ball well, take the game on and play with dare and spark. His Grand Final for the Eastern Ranges saw him judged best afield after gathering 25 disposals and 15 marks and he is a prospect who will play with confidence wherever he ends up.

If not him? The Bombers will be waiting to see what gets through from the Tigers' pair of picks, with the club also very interested in Sam Cumming and Sullivan Robey, who was also interviewed by the Bombers late last week. Dyson Sharp and Jacob Farrow are also in the Bombers' mix.

Essendon has shed plenty of experience in its midfield with its list changes over summer and Sharp would be able to step in and play in 2026. The South Australian captain has done just that for the best part of three years, including some excellent SANFL senior games. He is a distributor, a ball-winner, a clearance player, who also has a knack of hitting the scoreboard. A Bombers' fan despite being based in Adelaide, Sharp has been keen to get to the club and is comfortable leaving his home city.

If not him? Aside from the potential players who could slip past the Tigers, there's another group who the Bombers have done their work on, including small forward Lachy Dovaston, tall forward Aidan Schubert, half-back kicker Josh Lindsay and speedster Sam Grlj. With the club poised to land pick No.9 in a deal with Carlton, the Bombers might look to get tactical with their choices around Melbourne's picks.

Farrow is a player who plenty of clubs are after, with his rangey size, left-foot kicking, versatility and impact standing out to clubs. He has played across half-back and through the midfield this season and also impressed when he stepped up to play at senior WAFL level for West Perth, as he locked in being the leading prospect in his state this year. Melbourne has been linked as a keen suitor for Farrow and the club has never been shy of drafting a talented West Australian.

If not him? The Dees will be sitting and seeing if any of Xavier Taylor, Sullivan Robey or Sam Cumming get through, with South Australian Cam Nairn also a possibility at this pick. It is highly unlikely the Demons will bundle up their picks to get higher on the board.

Nairn has been invited to the opening night of the draft as a late call-up and is in the sights of several clubs in this range, with Melbourne having first crack at him. The Central District talent caught the eye during the national championships for South Australia, including a seven-goal haul against Western Australia, and he finished with 22 goals from 13 games for Central's under-18 team. But his run of form late in the year up the ground has clubs viewing him as a midfield or wing prospect and his Draft Combine testing was very good.

If not him? There's a range of prospects the Dees could look at here, including small forward pair Latrelle Pickett and Lachy Dovaston, while Harley Barker and Harry Kyle are others who have been linked to the Demons' area of picks.

Essendon has been in talks with Carlton for pick No.9 (which will push back down the order after the bids) in exchange for its picks 21, 27 and 30, with the Bombers possibly getting a later pick down the draft as well in return. It would land the club three early picks to bolster its rebuild and give the club a mix of options to consider here. Dovaston would be in that group, with the small forward enjoying a terrific year at under-18 level with more than 50 goals across his different competitions. He has been invited to night one of the draft as a late call-up.

If not him? Half-back kicker Josh Lindsay would be strongly considered, while tall forward Aidan Schubert is a player the Bombers have put time into. The Bombers also met with Latrelle Pickett on Monday and must be considering him, while Oskar Taylor is another player the club has done late work on this week.

'The Sizzler' Grlj brings some sizzle to the midfield pack in this year's draft, with his speed and endurance mix a rare combination. He runs 5:59 minutes for the 2km time trial and 2.92 seconds for the 20-metre sprint, and he likes to use his jets on the field as well. The Vic Metro and Oakleigh Chargers prospect can accelerate out of trouble and into space in a matter of steps, and his form late in the year playing with Richmond's VFL side showed he can take the next step up. He has been in the Hawks' mix and as a dynamic option would add to their midfield.

If not him? If Lachy Dovaston is still there he would be a good chance to be snapped up by the Hawks, having spoken with them last week. Josh Lindsay is another who would be right in contention.

The Roos are set to get this selection in a key trade with Carlton, where they will swap their future second-round pick and pick 25 this year for 11 (pre bids) and a swap of later picks. But where does Latrelle land? He has clubs keen throughout the first round and the Roos are among those interested. The firecracker small forward has risen up the board thanks to an exciting season in the SANFL reserves competition with Glenelg, where he kicked 32 goals. He also debuted for the Bays' senior team late in the year and kicked four goals, with the cousin of Melbourne superstar Kysaiah Pickett having plenty of pace and brilliant nous around goal. The small forward reads the game well and knows where to be inside 50 and can find separation when there usually isn't any.

If not him? Lachy Dovaston has been linked to this pick and is well in the mix, while Josh Lindsay would offer some run off half-back. Talls Aidan Schubert and Blake Thredgold are possibilities if the Roos look at key position types.

Latrelle Pickett in action for Glenelg in the 2025 SANFL reserves Grand Final. Picture: Peter Argent/SANFL

A convert from rugby league, Kyle has plenty of admirers in this range of the draft. With a hunched running style, the ability to zig and zag out of trouble and some penetrating kicking on his left side, there have been comparisons made between Kyle and Giants star Finn Callaghan. The Swans are expected to match a bid for him if it comes early, with the Giants among the contenders who have been linked as possible bidders.

If not him? The Swans will have to decide when the bids come on their players and how they go about matching them, but are keen to bring Kyle into the club. If a bid came in just before this for Lachie Carmichael, the Swans would be stretched.

Harry Kyle during the Marsh AFL National U18 Boys Championships match between Allies and Western Australia at Marvel Stadium on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A very Giants-y player, the speedster from the east has plenty of fans in the early part of the draft. Taylor's rise came in the second half of the season, having not featured for Vic Metro at the under-18 carnival. Instead, he started to impress as a running defender for the Eastern Ranges and he played a key role in their Coates Talent League premiership. He plays in an exciting, take-them-on fashion and starred at the Draft Combine as the quickest player there (2.82 seconds over 20 metres) and second in the agility test.

If not him? The Giants have put stacks of time into assessing Latrelle Pickett as a prospect and he will be in the mix, while they met with Sam Grlj in recent days in Sydney and are a strong shot for him, if he's still available. Expect them to pounce if someone like Jacob Farrow got through to here, while SA pair Cam Nairn and Harley Barker have caught their interest too, as has Jevan Phillipou.

Oskar Taylor in action during the Eastern Ranges' Coates Talent League clash against the Gold Coast Academy on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Murray has been somewhat out of sight, out of mind after missing a significant portion of the year due to a foot injury suffered on the eve of the championships, but he remains a player of real interest for clubs. He has a tough, hard edge and uses the ball well as a medium defender or midfielder. The Suns have access to Murray as an Academy player, but the Eagles are in the mix to place a bid.

If not him? The Suns would be expected to match a bid around this mark for Murray, who has been seen by clubs as a potential top-20 pick despite his injury absence. But Gold Coast's hand is going to be shaped by when the run of bids starts and their pick swapping on the night. The Eagles could also take another player at this pick if one of their top targets falls through.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Jai Murray of the Suns kicks the ball during the 2025 Coates Talent League Boys Round 05 match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval on May 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Craig Dooley/AFL Photos)

Addinsall is tied to Gold Coast's Academy, but is seen by clubs as being potentially gettable if a bid comes early enough. The midfielder enjoyed a consistent season either side of his injury in the middle of the year, which interrupted his campaign with the Allies. But he knows how to find the ball, can use it neatly and has done that over a number of years. West Coast has Addinsall right in its mix and a bid here will have the Suns tight for points.

If not him? Lachy Dovaston has been seen as in the Eagles' group at this stage, while Josh Lindsay is another contender from the open pool of players.

Beau Addinsall in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs would be tipped to grab Lindsay if he's available at their pick. Lindsay has the lethal left-foot kicking to slice and dice off half-back and through the midfield, and he's excellent at summing up a moment and precisely finding his target after that. The Geelong Falcons captain and Vic Country skipper is rated by clubs for his leadership and he is able to efficiently keep the ball in his team's grasp, having averaged 22 disposals at 76 per cent efficiency for Vic Country.

If not him? The Dogs have interest in some other half-backs in this range, including Oskar Taylor and Academy pair Jai Murray (Gold Coast) and Lachie Carmichael (Sydney), who they could place bids on. Otherwise they might also shuffle their pick back if a priority target isn't there.

Marsh is a forward with genuine craft around goal. He can slip away from his opponents and find some space, he converts his shots and he regularly hits the scoreboard. He did plenty of that for West Adelaide's under-18 side, booting 30 goals in 15 games. The son of former Adelaide and Richmond player Ben Marsh is not eligible to join either club as a father-son player given his dad played 55 games at AFL level, but the Crows have been considering him anyway and he is in the mix for their selection to boost their forward line stocks.

If not him? The Crows are still investigating ways to move up the draft board. Small forward Lachy Dovaston would be expected to be snapped up if he got through to here, but that is unlikely, while tall forward Archie Ludowyke is well in considerations at this mark. Oskar Taylor is another chance if he's on the board, while Dyson Sharp or Jacob Farrow would be dream results but would require a shift up.

Carlton's trading of picks isn't just so they can match an early bid on Harry Dean, with the Blues also looking to secure Ison as a Next Generation Academy player. Their moves at the start of the draft will afford them enough points and picks to do just that, with the strongly built forward/midfielder having a barnstorming end to the season with the Chargers, which saw him move into the midfield and become a force at the clearances. He will bring some sharp left-foot kicking to Carton's front half.

If not him? The Blues will be ready to match a bid for Ison, with his draft range in the 20-30 mix. Geelong could also bid on other players here, including Jai Murray and Lachie Carmichael, or they could just go straight for a player of interest.

Jack Ison during the Coates Talent League Quarter Final between Sandringham and Oakleigh at Shepley Oval on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong is among the clubs to have tracked Thredgol's ascent up the board and he has become one of the most in-demand players in this range of the draft after an excellent end to his season. Injury stopped him from having a full championships with South Australia but he finished strongly with Sturt and had a terrific finals series, including being best afield in the under-18 Grand Final when he took 12 marks. Thredgold can stop opponents as well as intercept and he tested well at the Draft Combine for his leap.

If not him? Archie Ludowyke has been linked to the Cats in this area, while they are a club who could look at midfielder Ollie Greeves. They would be rapt if they could somehow land Josh Lindsay, but it's hard to see happening, while Mitch Marsh is another who may be in the mix.

Blake Thredgold handballs during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Could the Dockers spring a crosstown bid? Williams is a talented small forward who showed some of his tricks playing in the under-18 carnival with Western Australia. He performed well at the Draft Combine, when he ran 2.89 seconds in the 20-metre sprint (second overall) and finished fourth in the agility test (7.88 seconds). Fremantle has held interest in the small forward and has done more work on him recently.

If not him? If the other bids fall roughly as expected, the Eagles' fourth pick would likely be around the 30 or so mark. If this bid came in at the Dockers' pick, it would make for a relatively straightforward slide up if West Coast is happy to match. If not, Williams could become a Dockers player. Freo could also swoop on another player at this spot who has slipped through, like Aidan Schubert, or bid on Suns prospect Jai Murray if he's still available.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Tylah Williams of Western Australia kicks during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at The Good Grocer Park, on July 06, 2025, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Stefan Gosatti/AFL Photos)

The Bombers will face a call on Sweid, who is a member of their Next Generation Academy and is keen to land at the club having spent plenty of time there this year. Sweid missed all of last season due to an ACL injury but returned at the start of 2025 to compile a very strong under-18 campaign. He's determined and dogged with his attack on the contest as a smaller midfielder. Essendon has been pushing to get a pick back from Carlton as part of its picks swap so it can have a back-stop selection to match a bid on Sweid, but a bid here would stretch them.

If not him? The Dockers have a few in their sights in this range and whether they go with a double bid, or fancy a bid on another Academy player like Lachie Carmichael, is an option. There is a decent possibility the Bombers wouldn't match a bid here, particularly given going into deficit would impact their first pick next year if the bid is in the first round.

Schubert enjoyed a strong season throughout 2025 at all levels. He was a consistent goalkicker for Central's under-18 team, and then South Australia at the national carnival, before making his league debut late in the year. His draft range is wide and he could go as early as Essendon's top-10 picks or as deep as the mid 20s. Fremantle is a strong chance to grab Schubert if he's available at this spot.

If not him? The Dockers could forget about the bids and just call a name straight up, with the club having been linked to a set of players, including defender Blake Thredgold, at this pick.

Hetherton has been a forgotten man for much of this season after missing most of the year with a stress fracture in his back. That came after an eye-catching opening to this year, when he booted 11 goals in the first three rounds of the season for the Murray Bushrangers. Hetherton was also a graduate of the AFL Academy and has remained in clubs' thoughts despite his injury. Hawthorn has been among the clubs to show interest.

If not him? Aidan Schubert could get close to this mark, while Harley Barker would be a consideration in this bracket of the draft. Oskar Taylor is another who the Hawks have recently spoken with. Archie Ludowyke is another in this bracket.

Liam Hetherton handballs during the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys' clash against Coburg in April 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Barker is being viewed as a longer-term player by clubs given he won't be playing much next year after doing his ACL in the back end of this season. The Sturt prospect is a wingman whose athleticism and power stood out at the championships while playing with South Australia. He is quick, can jump and take a mark and kicks the ball well and he was rewarded for his carnival by being named an under-18 All-Australian.

If not him? If a tall like Aidan Schubert is there, do the Roos jump for him? Or would they look at Archie Ludowyke in this range? There's also a possibility that Latrelle Pickett gets through a few spots and might be closer to the Roos' second pick than their first, while they have shown interest in half-forward Jevan Phillipou.

Carmichael enjoyed a terrific carnival for the Allies that was capped by him being named their MVP. He can rebound and use the ball off half-back as well as go further up the ground in midfield roles. The Western Bulldogs have been linked to Carmichael as potential bidders and if his name is called here, the Swans would be expected to match the call.

If not him? At this range the Swans should be well placed to match a bid on Carmichael, barring anything unforeseen happening with a bid on fellow Swans Academy prospect Max King.

Lachlan Carmichael kicks a goal during the Allies' Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Metro on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Emmett had a disrupted season due to a hip flexor injury, which was frustrating after his end to 2024 showed him to be a talent as a mobile ruckman. The former rower can run – he ranked third at the Draft Combine in the 2km time trial (6:07 minutes) – and some clubs consider him a key back in waiting, and he was keen to get exposure there this year but his injury setback didn't help. The Bulldogs are looking at talls in this range and Emmett will be in the mix.

If not him? Another ruckman linked to the Dogs in this range is Marcus Krasnadamskis, while the likes of Harley Barker and Blake Thredgold are others the Bulldogs could look at if they get through.

Louis Emmett of Victoria Metro and Charlie West of South Australia during the 2024 Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUB-BY-CLUB WHISPERS AFTER PICK 30

In total there are expected to be about 55 live picks across the two nights of the draft, with clubs likely to hold over spots for train-on positions over the summer.

Here are the whispers for who each club could be considering for its selections after the top 30, as well as the expected number of picks each club will use and any potential trade plans across the entirety of the draft.

Note that while our Phantom Draft top 30 changes the draft order pertaining to where the bids may fall, the below draft picks are assigned to the clubs based on the AFL's official starting draft order.

Draft picks: 16, 48, 55, 61 (likely to use two selections)

The Crows have had interest in trading up the board from their first pick and have had discussions with Carlton on pick No.9, but the difficulty is doing so without knowing exactly which draftees will be available. The club hasn't wanted to use its future first-rounder to move up, so any rise would likely be done with a future second-round pick, but Essendon are in the box seat for pick No.9. Adelaide has agreed to trade out pick 48 to the Suns for a future third-rounder and that will happen as the draft opens. The Crows will likely use one more selection after their first-round pick, with tall forwards Liam Hetherton and Floyd Burmeister catching their interest among targets late in the draft, while local midfielder Matt LeRay might also be in considerations. They will hold over a list spot to be used in the pre-season draft on Friday where they will look to finally land Brisbane's Callum Ah Chee, with no other clubs doing medicals or requesting information on his nominated financial terms.

Draft picks: 17, 23, 44, 51, 57 (likely to use four selections)

Brisbane has had pick 17 on the trade table for some time and has had some interest in it but nothing has progressed. They'll have the phone on during the draft to see if anyone calls but would need to do a deal before the bid comes on top Academy player Dan Annable. The Bulldogs are a potential suitor to slide back a couple of spots but there is a strong chance Brisbane holds its position and match with its current hand. The Lions will consider more Academy prospects later on, with Tye Prindable, Harrison Bridge and Isaac Waller all in contention, with Prindable considered the most likely to attract a rival bid. There's also a range of prospects who have been linked with the Lions as being in their potential mix as they scour the back end of the draft for options. Vic Country midfielder Riley Onley is in that mix as is his Country teammate Talor Byrne, a small forward, while the Lions have done work on Fremantle Next Generation Academy prospect Toby Whan. Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier, a powerful midfielder, could also be considered. The Lions will also elevate rookie-listed pair Ryan Lester and Conor McKenna to their primary list.

Draft picks: 9, 11, 43, 54 (likely to use three selections)

It has been several weeks of trade discussions between the Blues and rivals as they have had picks No.9 and 11 on the table and up for grabs. Their hope to turn No.9 into a future first-round pick is unlikely to eventuate, but talks are progressed on a deal sending that pick to Essendon for the Bombers' three picks between 21 and 30, while North Melbourne has come in for pick 11 using a pick in the 20s and a future second-round selection. Both are set to happen and it will be a busy start to the draft for Carlton doing the deals, all of which is business is to navigate matching the bids on father-son Harry Dean and NGA prospect Jack Ison, while not going into a deficit to impact next year with father-son star Cody Walker on the way. The Blues are likely to use a third pick out the back, with the club interested in VFL prospect Tobyn Murray, a small forward, while Calder Cannons defender Hamish Bird has also been on the radar. West Australian midfielder Fred Rodriguez could be a consideration, while the Blues have also looked at Victorian ball-getter Felix Kneipp, possibly as a rookie option.

Draft picks: 39, 45, 56, 58, 67 (likely to use three to four selections)

The wait for the Pies will be on where a bid comes for Next Generation Academy prospect Zac McCarthy. Mostly, clubs feel that is coming after pick 30, which would be a good result for the Magpies. Collingwood is keeping an eye on trading into the early part of the draft using a future first-rounder, but it's likely only if a specific player is available, such as SA gun midfielder Dyson Sharp and the chances of them getting up the board are remote. The Pies are likely to use at least three picks on the night, and could open a fourth if a player is available, or they may decide to upgrade a rookie as that last selection. NGA prospect Jai Saxena is expected to go to the Pies, most likely as a rookie, while they have shown interest in Brisbane Academy prospect Tye Prindable. Of the open pool players, Riley Onley is a chance late, while Collingwood has also done work on Cody Curtin, who is shaping to clubs as a potential key defensive option despite playing forward this year. The club has nominated Tom McGuane as a father-son but will only consider him in the rookie draft if they hold spots for it.

Draft picks: 5, 6, 21, 27, 30 (likely to use five picks)

Essendon is in the thick of trade discussions with two days left to go until the draft. The Bombers have been in talks with Carlton about swapping their three picks – 21, 27 and 30 – for pick No.9 (with the Bombers looking to also get back a later selection) to get into the top rungs of the board and hold three top-10 selections. The Bombers are the now firmly expected to land the Blues' pick and then head into the draft with triple early selections. What that means for their Next Generation Academy pair Adam Sweid and Hussien El Achkar is the next question, and whether the Bombers will have a pick late to try and match for Sweid, who seems most likely to get a bid first out of the pair. Clubs feel there is a chance El Achkar gets through as a category B rookie. If they hold onto a pick and look beyond tied players, ruck pair Louis Emmett and Marcus Krasnadamskis have received interest, as has half-forward Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves.

Draft picks: 20, 47, 64, 72 (likely to use two selections)

The Dockers will use two picks at the national draft and will also upgrade rookie duo Josh Draper and Jeremy Sharp to the primary list. With their first selection to fall inside the top 30, it's expected their next will come in the back half of the draft. Local speedster Leon Kickett has attracted some interest, as has Eastern Ranges midfielder Josiah Landy, who has a hard edge. The Dockers have not nominated Ollie McManus, the son of former player Shaun, as a father-son, but will have first call on matching a bid on NGA pair Toby Whan and Ryda Luka, who could get through to rookie picks. Fremantle is set to sign Collingwood premiership player Mason Cox as a SSP recruit to be a back-up ruck, with the delisted Magpie skipping nominating for the draft, which means he can sign with any club in the SSP period.

Draft picks: 19, 40 (likely to use two selections)

It is expected the Cats use just one more national draft pick after their first-round selection, and there's expected to be some options available. Some players who could be considered and the Cats have shown interest in for their second pick include South Australian Jevan Phillipou, West Australian midfielder Sam Swadling, Vic Metro's Ollie Greeves and Vic Country pair Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves and Riley Onley. The Cats are a chance to bid on St Kilda NGA prospect Kye Fincher and have looked at Fred Rodriguez, while they have access to NGA forward Jesse Mellor but appear likely to see if he gets past their second pick. Tom Blamires, who had a great year with Frankston's VFL side, has also captured some interest and could be a rookie chance, while they have scouted fellow VFL prospect Tai Hayes. Hunter Holmes, the younger brother of Geelong star Max, has also been linked. The Cats have nominated Ben Rongdit as an NGA player and he could be a Category B rookie if he gets past the national draft.

Draft picks: 15, 18, 24, 28, 29, 36, 52 (likely to use five or six selections)

Gold Coast's draft is all about those bids. Where the bids come for Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson will shape how capable the Suns are of matching the next bids, like for Jai Murray, Beau Addinsall and Koby Coulson. Getting all five has been the aim for Gold Coast if possible, but an earlier bid than expected could change that. The Suns have three trades ready to go for the start of the draft to add more points, with the club set to get pick 35 from the Giants (in exchange for a future second-round pick) and 48 from Adelaide (for a future third-rounder) and 49 from Port Adelaide (also for a future third-rounder). The club also has picks 15 and 18 on the trade table, but at this stage there has been no movement on them. If an Academy player is let through to a bidder, then it would likely open up a selection for the Suns to use at the back end of the draft on an open pool player.

Draft picks: 12, 35, 73 (likely to use one or two selections)

There's some wait-and-see to the Giants' draft plans and whether they use another draft pick after their first-round selection or if they re-select Jake Stringer using a national draft pick and upgrade a rookie like Nick Madden. Stringer is one of only three players in the 985 nominees for the draft who set financial terms on his drafting, alongside Callum Ah Chee and Aaron Francis, so that the Giants can nab him back without anyone jumping in. The Giants have been in talks on a deal with the Suns to trade out pick 35 for a future second-round selection, so that pick is set to move as soon as the draft starts and West Coast is on the clock for pick No.1. GWS has access to Riley Hamilton as an Academy player and the medium forward appears likely to join them as a rookie selection, while they have had interest in rebounder Rory Wright, who could be available late or as a rookie. Ollie Greeves, if he is available later in the draft, could be a consideration for the Giants.

Draft picks: 10, 22, 59, 66 (likely to use two or three selections)

The majority of Hawthorn's work will be done on night one, with the Hawks currently holding two picks in the first round. The Hawks have told clubs they will listen to offers for pick 10 if it meant a slight shift down the draft board, but whether any clubs come for the pick on the night remains to be seen. What they do late might also be shaped by their early selections, but among the players linked to the Hawks are small forward Talor Byrne, midfielder Sam Swadling and ball-getter Ollie Greeves. The club has also had a look at Jack Lawrence, a small forward from the Dandenong Stingrays, but it could be for a train-on spot if they hold over a position.

Draft picks: 7, 8, 37, 63, 65 (likely to use three selections)

The bulk of Melbourne's work will again be done early, with the Demons' back-to-back first-round picks coming from the Christian Petracca trade to Gold Coast. They are likely to use a third selection, with their pick in the 30s expected to slightly come in on the second draft night. If small forward Latrelle Pickett is available he would be expected to be snapped up, but he is set to be gone by then. Other plays they have looked at include small forward Talor Byrne and goalkicker Oskar Ainsworth, while Tai Hayes is also another they have done their work on. If Adam Sweid is still on the board at their third pick they could be a potential bidder. Kalani White has been nominated as a father-son and is likely to get through to the rookie draft. The Demons haven't nominated Next Generation Academy prospect Toby Sinnema, with the Dandenong Stingray a chance to be a train-on option after the draft if not selected.

Draft picks: 25, 26, 46 (likely to use two or three selections)

The Roos had looked at bundling their picks in the 20s to get Gold Coast's pick 15, but decided against that move. Instead, in recent days talks quickly evolved to see North in line to land pick No.11 from Carlton for pick 25 and a future second-round pick. That changes the game for the Roos to be in the top rung of this year's draft after trading out their future first-round pick last year in the Matt Whitlock deal. With bids likely to wipe out plenty of picks in the 20s, North might also still hold the first pick of the second night as well and may get interest for that selection between draft days. Later on, they have been linked as having interest in Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Sam Allen, who is recovering from an ACL knee injury, and could be a bidder on Suns midfielder Koby Coulson if he is still on the board at their last pick.

Draft picks: 49, 69, 74 (likely to use none or one selection)

It is shaping as a quiet draft for Port Adelaide, who won't enter proceedings until very late. Their pick 49 is set to be traded to Gold Coast for a future third-round pick but their next pick – No.69 – will come in to potentially late in the 40s once bids have wiped out other picks. The Power will decide on the night whether they use the selection or tap out and just upgrade rookies to fill their required three primary list changes. Among the players the Power have done work on are small forward Zane Peucker, ruckman Marcus Krasnadamskis, forward Liam Hetherton, VFL prospect Tobyn Murray and local midfielder Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier, while midfield pair Jack Dalton and Matt LeRay could also be in the mix deeper into proceedings. Tai Hayes, the cousin of St Kilda champion Lenny, is another player Port has looked at across the year in the VFL. Port will upgrade three rookies – Harrison Ramm, Tom Cochrane and Josh Lai – while their reigning SANFL best and fairest winner Jack Watkins is in line for a rookie spot. Former Magpies Rising Star winner Jaidyn Stephenson is set to train on with the club over summer in a bid to reignite his AFL career.

Draft picks: 3, 4, 38, 68 (likely to use three selections)

All the focus is on Richmond's selections at the top of the draft and they will closely shape how the top 10 plays out. The Tigers have considered shifting one pick back for multiple selections but there hasn't been a taker and nothing has really eventuated in terms of discussions, which leaves them with their third selection at No.38. The club has nominated father-son Louis Kellaway but given no guarantees, and looks more likely to use that selection elsewhere and see if Kellaway gets a bid after that. Forward-half players Oskar Ainsworth and Leon Kickett could be considered, as would Latrelle Pickett if he surprisingly got through this far, while the Tigers have done their work on defender Max Kondogiannis. Midfielder Jack Dalton is another who could be an option deep in the draft after having a strong run of form late in the year after returning from injury. VFL prospect Chris Scerri has signed with the Tigers' VFL team and could be a SSP shot if the club keeps open a spot, given he will train with the AFL squad over summer.

Draft picks: 50, 62, 70 (likely to use two selections)

It will be a wait for the Saints to get involved in the draft after a super busy trade and free agency period. The first point of action may be deciding on whether to match a bid for NGA prospect Kye Fincher. His range seems likely to begin around the 30s mark, which would be expected to be matched by St Kilda. South Australian Zane Peucker has been a player the Saints have looked at for a late selection, while they would also consider trading up the order if Jevan Phillipou happens to be available deeper into the draft, which is a possibility. The club has also done work on West Coast father-son prospect Charlie Banfield, a taller midfielder who finished the year strongly. The Saints quietly delisted Patrick Said but will re-rookie him, while Ryan Byrnes was also delisted but will be picked back up as a national draftee, while the club will have Tex Wanganeen as a train-on player over summer as the former Bomber pushes to win a second chance at AFL level.

Draft picks: 31, 32, 42, 60, 71 (likely to use three or four selections)

Much of the Swans' energy in the lead-up to the draft and on the night will be navigating a tricky bidding situation, with bids on Harry Kyle, Lachie Carmichael and Max King all expected to come roughly around the same stage of the draft. If that eventuates, the Swans will have to consider who to let through and who they want to take. Noah Chamberlain looks likely to be available as a rookie pick for the club as the fourth Academy option. Separate to that, the Swans have also been assessing players in the open draft pool, with Tasmanian half-back Avery Thomas in with a shot if available. Marking defender Max Kondogiannis, WA midfielder Sam Swadling and Sturt medium forward Noah Roberts-Thomson, the cousin of Swans premiership hero Lewis, are all among the players to have garnered Swans interest.

Draft picks: 1, 2, 13, 34, 41 (likely to use four selections)

Most of the Eagles' work will be done early, with three selections held inside the first 13 picks. That will largely determine their draft haul. There has been talks about the possibility of trading into pick No.9 from 13, but there hasn't been much progress on that. The Eagles have some different considerations thereafter, with Tylah Williams the most likely to get a bid, potentially late inside the top-30 or in the back half of the draft. Koby Evans and Wes Walley might get through later on as rookie options, while father-son prospect Charlie Banfield has been nominated but without any guarantees on selection. The Eagles have done some work on ruckman Marcus Krasnadamskis recently but it's hard to see them grabbing two rucks, while they have also had VFL prospect Tom Blamires on the radar. The Eagles will sign former Lion Deven Robertson, ex-Magpie Fin Macrae and delisted Crow Harry Schoenberg as pre-season supplemental period rookie selections once that window opens on November 24 after the trio skipped nominating for the draft.

Draft picks: 14, 33, 53 (likely to use two or three selections)

There will be a trade watch on the Bulldogs' first pick, with the club already sliding down from pick 12 to 14 during the trade period and again on notice for a potential push back down the order if key targets aren't available or a future pick is up for grabs to push back. The club has nominated Will Darcy, the son of Luke and brother of rising superstar Sam, as a father-son and he will get to the Kennel, likely as a rookie. The Dogs will look at a bunch of players after pick 30, with forward Zane Peucker and midfielder Sam Allen expected to be in the mix. The club will also upgrade rookie pair James O'Donnell and Oskar Baker to the senior list.