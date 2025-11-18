As Richmond rebuilds on and off the field, some of its biggest names have welcomed Jonty Faull as the newest member of the No.8 club

Richmond greats Dick Clay, Michael 'Disco' Roach and Jack Riewoldt with Jonty Faull (second from right). Picture: Richmond FC

SOME sports have a rich tradition of retiring famous player numbers, but members of Richmond's unofficial No.8 club want this concept kept well clear of the AFL.

Dick Clay, Michael 'Disco' Roach and Jack Riewoldt - Tigers royalty - were at Punt Rd on Tuesday to anoint Jonty Faull as their successor.

After a promising debut season that featured 16 games, the 19-year-old will switch from No.26 to No.8 next season.

Between them, Clay, Roach and Riewoldt amassed more than 800 games and 1500 goals. Most importantly, these No.8s played in eight Richmond premiership teams.

"I'm very happy to have a No.8 running around. I'm not big on the retiring of numbers," Roach said.

Anointing Faull as the next No.8 now is particularly symbolic. Richmond is in the midst of a wholesale rebuild, with Faull among six high picks taken in last year's national draft.

The quartet posed for the cameras at Punt Rd, with the old Jack Dyer Stand now a cavernous hole as the club also rebuilds its spiritual home.

Riewoldt agreed he would have "no greater thrill" than watching Faull wear No.8 for the Tigers.

Clay is the odd man out in this select group, given his three fellow Tigers are all key forwards and he made his name on the wing or in defence.

But Clay was quick to point out he kicked 84 goals in his career.

"It's great that it (No.8) is carried on. It's a very exclusive club, this one," Clay said.

As members of his family proudly looked on, Faull knew exactly what sort of company he now keeps.

Jonty Faull with his parents, Ben and Jane, after it was announced he would wear the No.8 jumper from 2026. Picture: Richmond FC

"I felt super-honoured and stoked to be part of that club of No.8s," Faull said.

"If I'm half the player they have been, I'm taking the right steps.

"There's a wealth of knowledge here, so I will be talking to them about different ways to improve my game - see what they reckon."

Before this season, there was some extreme speculation the new-look Tigers might not win a game.

Instead, they upset arch-rival Carlton in round one and claimed another four scalps across the year.

Roach said the signs on and off the field were solid.

"We just walked through the gym - we only basically had one barbell, I reckon (when we played)," he said.

"I can't wait ... seeing the development going on, it's going to be great.

"We'll be cheering on (Faull) for hopefully 10-15 years.

"We just expect him to be competitive and hopefully he enjoys wearing it."

Jonty Faull in action during the match between Geelong and Richmond at GMHBA Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Riewoldt was asked about the pressure that Faull might feel as the newest No.8.

"It shouldn't be daunting for him, it's an amazing opportunity for him to start to become the player the club obviously thinks he can become," he said.

"When we see debutants, we celebrate them like wins, because we think about the potential of what these kids might have ahead of them."