The teams are in for Saturday's AFLW preliminary finals

MELBOURNE has been handed a huge boost of confidence, with Eden Zanker and Maeve Chaplin making their return from injury, and Eilish Sheerin will play her first game for North Melbourne since round seven.

Sheerin, who has been forced to the sidelines due to a hamstring concern, will come in for her first final as a Kangaroo after being traded to the reigning premier in the off season.

Tessa Boyd is the player to make way for Sheerin.

For Melbourne, the addition of equal-club leading goalkicker Zanker will help to fill out the forward line after missing last week's semi-final due to a controversial concussion suffered in the club's qualifying final loss to Brisbane the week prior.

Notably for the Demons, All-Australian squad member Maeve Chaplin has overcome a hamstring injury to return to the side for the must-win match.

Chaplin's work through both the midfield and defensive line has been covered by the likes of Blaithin Mackin and Sinead Goldrick in recent weeks, but with Chaplin back, there will be some more freedom offered to coach Mick Stinear for the game.

Denby Taylor and Georgia Gall have both been dropped in order to make space for the star pair.

Brisbane key defender Jen Dunne has shaken off a knee concern to be selected in Saturday evening's preliminary final against Carlton, likely to reprise her role on Breann Harrington. Poppy Bolz remains in the emergency list for the club, having struggled to maintain her place in the side this year.

With a clean bill of health, both Carlton and Brisbane go into the game unchanged.

Compared to the last time these two sides met, Brooke Vickers, Gab Pound, and Mia Austin are the three changes to Carlton's side that defeated Brisbane back in round three, replacing Keeley Skepper, Siofra O'Connell, and Lila Keck.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Sheerin

Out: T.Boyd (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: E.Zanker, M.Chaplin

Out: D.Taylor (omitted), G.Gall (omitted)

Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

CARLTON

In: Nil

Out: Nil