The Australian Football League and BHP congratulate Naomi Gianoncelli from Whitford Junior Football Club in WA on winning the 2025 BHP Community Coach of the Year award

The Australian Football League and BHP congratulate Naomi Gianoncelli from Whitford Junior Football Club in Western Australia on being named the 2025 BHP Community Coach of the Year.

The BHP Community Coach of the Year award recognises community coaches who are creating inclusive and empowering opportunities for women and girls in grassroots football.

Presented at the W Awards last night and now in its fifth year, Gianoncelli was selected from a strong field of national nominees for her outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing participation for women and girls at Whitford Junior Football Club.

Coaching the Under 18 Girls team at the club, Gianoncelli has been recognised for introducing structured training programs, strengthening support systems for young women progressing into senior pathways, and helping drive increased player engagement and retention across the club.

In addition to coaching, Gianoncelli serves as the club’s Amateur Liaison Officer, where she has strengthened connections between junior and senior female programs and improved communication, registration and transition processes to support players as they move through the pathway.

This year, Gianoncelli initiated and delivered the clubs first ‘Kick It to Her’ education evening, designed to address the practical needs of young women playing football and their parents. The session included evidence-based presentations on performance, injury prevention, women’s health and nutrition, led by Dr Sophia Nimphius and Blu Nutrition. Following strong attendance and positive feedback, the event will now become an annual fixture at the club due to its success.

Gianoncelli balances her football commitments with work as an emergency department nurse, while raising four children and continuing to play in both the amateur league and AFL Women’s Masters.

Volunteers like Gianoncelli are the heartbeat of community football. As part of the league’s commitment to the Women and Girls Action Plan, the AFL is striving to have women and girls make up 40 per cent of all accredited coaches by 2030.

AFL Executive General Manager Game Development, Rob Auld, said: “This year, we have seen a 13 per cent increase in women and girls stepping into coaching roles across community football, which is a strong sign of the continued growth and momentum in our game.

“With a vision for everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game, we remain focussed on ensuring there is a place for every person picking up a footy to participate, contribute and succeed. People like Naomi play a critical role in making that vision a reality.

“Naomi’s leadership at Whitford Junior Football Club has strengthened pathways for young women and girls and is a shining example of someone who has given a huge amount back to her club and community.

“Congratulations to Naomi, it’s a wonderful achievement and thank you to BHP for their ongoing support in helping up build an inclusive and accessible future for women and girls’ football.”

BHP President Australia, Geraldine Slattery, congratulated Naomi Gianoncelli from Whitford Junior Football Club on being awarded the 2025 BHP Community Coach of the Year.

“We are proud to congratulate Naomi on this well-deserved recognition, celebrating her outstanding commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive community at Whitford Junior Football Club,” said Slattery.

“Naomi’s leadership is a powerful example of vision in action. Her dedication to empowering young women on and off the field mirrors the values we uphold at BHP, creating a workplace where diversity and inclusion are more than goals - they are the foundation for a culture where everyone can thrive.”

“We look forward to seeing the continued impact of Naomi’s work in shaping the future of community sport and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

In 2022, the AFL committed $5 million over three years in new investment to fund phase one of the Women and Girls Action Plan to drive more opportunities for women and girls across playing, coaching, umpiring and administration.

This forms a key component of the AFL’s commitment to reach equal participation and representation across all levels of community football by 2030 as set out in the Women’s Football Vision.

Previous winners of the BHP Community Coach of the Year

2021: Rebecca Ticli - MCC, Victorian Amateur Football Association (Vic)

2022: Natalie Pribil - Beaumaris Junior Football Club, South Metro Junior Football League (Vic)

2023: Kellie Nolan - Maroubra Saints Junior Football Club, AFL Sydney Juniors (NSW)

2024: Malcolm Hayes - Arnhem Crows Football Club, Big Rivers Football League (NT)