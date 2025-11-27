Eilish Sheerin tackles Jade Ellenger during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Laura Spurway and Gemma Bastiani preview the AFLW Grand Final.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Previewing the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane

- Did Melbourne show Brisbane the blueprint to getting close and potentially beating the Roos?

- Brisbane has overhauled its gameplan as the season has unfolded and has found its groove

- Libby Birch is on the verge of becoming a four-time premiership player

- The midfield battle is going to be a match-up for the ages

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts