IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Laura Spurway and Gemma Bastiani preview the AFLW Grand Final.
- Previewing the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane
- Did Melbourne show Brisbane the blueprint to getting close and potentially beating the Roos?
- Brisbane has overhauled its gameplan as the season has unfolded and has found its groove
- Libby Birch is on the verge of becoming a four-time premiership player
- The midfield battle is going to be a match-up for the ages
