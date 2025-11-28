SYDNEY captain Callum Mills has suffered a hamstring strain that will keep him out of full training until after Christmas.
Mills, 28, was tackled in a contested drill and fell awkwardly at training on Wednesday.
Scans have confirmed a minor hamstring strain, as first reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.
Mills has endured a torrid injury run in recent years and was limited to just 12 games in 2025.
He played just seven games in 2024 and missed the Grand Final after a hamstring strain in semi-final week.
His start to that year had been delayed after he suffered a torn rotator cuff while playfully wrestling with then-teammate Jacob Konstanty during the Swans' end of season celebrations in late 2023.
The Swans will open the 2026 season with a clash against Carlton at the SCG on March 5.