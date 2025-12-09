Dyson Heppell will join Collingwood as a development coach for the 2026 season

Dyson Heppell warms up prior to the match between Brisbane and Essendon at the Gabba in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON great Dyson Heppell is set to join Collingwood as a development coach in 2026.

Heppell will start with the Magpies in the New Year in a late football department move.

The 33-year-old spent 2025 playing for Port Melbourne in the VFL after calling time on his decorated 253-game career with the Bombers.

Heppell captained Essendon for six years between 2017 and 2022 and was named All-Australian in 2014 when he won the Crichton Medal.

The Gippsland Power product also played for Leongatha this year, helping his hometown club beat Traralgon in the Grand Final.

Dyson Heppell in action during the VFL match between Port Melbourne and Collingwood at ETU Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood has been searching for more development coaches to support the program under Craig McRae.

The football department at Olympic Park has undergone changes since the preliminary final loss to Brisbane in September.

Former Pie Matthew Lokan has returned to the club to coach the VFL team following the departure of Andy Otten in the off-season.

Matthew Lokan is seen during the SANFL clash between Port Adelaide and Adelaide on April 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Premiership defender Tyson Goldsack was also appointed an assistant coach in the off-season.

Scott Selwood and Josh Fraser departed the club at the end of last season.