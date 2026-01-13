New year, new look: Off-season recruits in their new club colours
Take a look at your club's new faces in their new colours
Brandon Starcevich, Sam Flanders and Jack Steele. Pictures: Supplied
WITH the season fast approaching, players who opted for a fresh start in 2026 are more than settled in at their new clubs.
With their new homes comes a new kit, and players are keen to show off their new club colours.
Check out photos below of the 40 players who have moved from one AFL club to another for 2026.
Callum Ah Chee after joining Adelaide from Brisbane. Picture: Adelaide FC
Ben Ainsworth after joining Carlton from Gold Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC
Oscar Allen after joining Brisbane from West Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Supplied
Will Brodie after joining Port Adelaide from Fremantle ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Port Adelaide FC
Connor Budarick after joining Western Bulldogs from Gold Coast for the 2026 season. Picture: Western Bulldogs
Jack Buller after joining Collingwood from Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Collingwood FC
Campbell Chesser after joining Carlton from West Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC
Mason Cox after joining Fremantle from Collingwood ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Fremantle FC
Charlie Curnow after joining Sydney from Carlton ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Tom De Koning after joining St Kilda from Carlton ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC
Sam Draper after joining Brisbane from Essendon ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Supplied
Corey Durdin after joining Port Adelaide from Carlton ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Port Adelaide FC
Brayden Fiorini after joining Essendon from Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Essendon FC
Sam Flanders after joining St Kilda from Gold Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC
Ollie Florent after joining Carlton from Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC
Will Hayward after joining Carlton from Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC
Max Heath after joining Melbourne from St Kilda ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC
Changkuoth Jiath after joining Melbourne from Hawthorn ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC
Jayden Laverde after joining Greater Western Sydney from Essendon ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Finlay Macrae after joining West Coast from Collingwood for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles
Finnbar Maley after joining Adelaide from North Melbourne. Picture: Adelaide FC
Judd McVee after joining Fremantle from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Fremantle FC
Brody Mihocek after joining Melbourne from Collingwood ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC
Clayton Oliver after joining Greater Western Sydney from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Christian Petracca after joining Gold Coast from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Getty Images
Liam Reidy after joining Carlton from Fremantle ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC
Patrick Retschko after moving to Richmond from Geelong ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Richmond FC
Deven Robertson after joining West Coast from Brisbane for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles
Malcolm Rosas Jnr after joining Sydney from Gold Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Sydney Swans
Liam Ryan after joining St Kilda from West Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC
Harry Schoenberg after joining West Coast from Adelaide for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles
Jai Serong after joining Sydney from Hawthorn ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Jack Silvagni after joining St Kilda from Carlton ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC
Charlie Spargo after joining North Melbourne from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: North Melbourne FC
Brandon Starcevich after joining West Coast from Brisbane for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles
Jack Steele after joining Melbourne from St Kilda ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after joining Gold Coast from Western Bulldogs ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Gold Coast FC
Jacob Wehr after joining Port Adelaide from Greater Western Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Port Adelaide FC
James Worpel after joining Geelong from Hawthorn ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Geelong Cats
Tylar Young after joining West Coast from Richmond for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles