Take a look at your club's new faces in their new colours

Brandon Starcevich, Sam Flanders and Jack Steele. Pictures: Supplied

WITH the season fast approaching, players who opted for a fresh start in 2026 are more than settled in at their new clubs.

With their new homes comes a new kit, and players are keen to show off their new club colours.

Check out photos below of the 40 players who have moved from one AFL club to another for 2026.

Callum Ah Chee after joining Adelaide from Brisbane. Picture: Adelaide FC

Ben Ainsworth after joining Carlton from Gold Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC

Oscar Allen after joining Brisbane from West Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Supplied

Will Brodie after joining Port Adelaide from Fremantle ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Connor Budarick after joining Western Bulldogs from Gold Coast for the 2026 season. Picture: Western Bulldogs

Jack Buller after joining Collingwood from Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Collingwood FC

Campbell Chesser after joining Carlton from West Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC

Mason Cox after joining Fremantle from Collingwood ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Fremantle FC

Charlie Curnow after joining Sydney from Carlton ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Tom De Koning after joining St Kilda from Carlton ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC

Sam Draper after joining Brisbane from Essendon ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Supplied

Corey Durdin after joining Port Adelaide from Carlton ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Brayden Fiorini after joining Essendon from Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Essendon FC

Sam Flanders after joining St Kilda from Gold Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC

Ollie Florent after joining Carlton from Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC

Will Hayward after joining Carlton from Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC

Max Heath after joining Melbourne from St Kilda ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC

Changkuoth Jiath after joining Melbourne from Hawthorn ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC

Jayden Laverde after joining Greater Western Sydney from Essendon ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Finlay Macrae after joining West Coast from Collingwood for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Finnbar Maley after joining Adelaide from North Melbourne. Picture: Adelaide FC

Judd McVee after joining Fremantle from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Fremantle FC

Brody Mihocek after joining Melbourne from Collingwood ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC

Clayton Oliver after joining Greater Western Sydney from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Christian Petracca after joining Gold Coast from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Getty Images

Liam Reidy after joining Carlton from Fremantle ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Carlton FC

Patrick Retschko after moving to Richmond from Geelong ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Richmond FC

Deven Robertson after joining West Coast from Brisbane for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Malcolm Rosas Jnr after joining Sydney from Gold Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Sydney Swans

Liam Ryan after joining St Kilda from West Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC

Harry Schoenberg after joining West Coast from Adelaide for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Jai Serong after joining Sydney from Hawthorn ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Jack Silvagni after joining St Kilda from Carlton ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC

Charlie Spargo after joining North Melbourne from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: North Melbourne FC

Brandon Starcevich after joining West Coast from Brisbane for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Jack Steele after joining Melbourne from St Kilda ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after joining Gold Coast from Western Bulldogs ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Jacob Wehr after joining Port Adelaide from Greater Western Sydney ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

James Worpel after joining Geelong from Hawthorn ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Geelong Cats