Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates St Kilda's win over Melbourne in R20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is St Kilda.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: Seventh

Top three averaging players: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (110.8), Rowan Marshall (105.8), Jack Sinclair (100.7)

Biggest price increase: Max Hall (+$484,000)

Biggest price drop: Mattaes Phillipou (-$275,000)

List changes

IN

Charlie Banfield (No.41 draft pick), Tom De Koning (free agent, Carlton), Kye Fincher (No.52 draft pick, Academy), Sam Flanders (trade, Gold Coast), Kobe McDonald (Category B rookie), Liam Ryan (trade, West Coast), Jack Silvagni (free agent, Carlton)

OUT

Harry Boyd (delisted), Zaine Cordy (delisted), Max Heath (trade, Melbourne), Zak Jones (delisted), Angus McLennan (delisted), Arie Schoenmaker (delisted), Jack Steele (trade, Melbourne), Jimmy Webster (retired)

Fixture watch

The Saints have an Opening Round game on the Sunday against the Pies. Their early bye is placed at round four, arguably the best of the early byes as this is only shared with the Giants.

While they have a favourable match up against the Demons in round one, the tricky Giants and Lions follow before the South Australian double post-bye. It is important to note that they are also on the 'easy' bye mid-season. The round 13 bye is also shared with the Giants and it'll be easier to cover your Saints than players from other teams.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

We saw something special from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) last season. There were plenty of highlights, including that game against the Demons where he kicked the winning goal(s) … and racked up 94 points in the second half for his trouble.

NWM posted 17 Fantasy tons with seven scores over 120 and finished the year averaging 116 from round 12. He was a worthy winner of the Dane Swan Medal for the Fantasy MVP of 2025. His game is evolving.

Wanganeen-Milera is set for increased time in St Kilda's midfield. This role saw his two highest scores (147 v Melbourne and 151 v Geelong) as he hit 60 and 79 per cent centre-bounce attendances respectively. The 22-year-old should be the first defender off the board in Draft and a must-have in Classic early in the season.

Track their pre-season

The most Fantasy relevant trade of the off-season was Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000). Heading to the Saints from the Suns, Flanders is looking for a midfield role after being thrown around in a number of positions – he would have been a triple-position player if the new feature was in last year.

Sam Flanders after joining St Kilda from Gold Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC

In 2024 he was used primarily as a defender with some stints in the midfield. This saw Flanders average a career-high 107.8. Last year, he was forward of the ball and delivered a return of 67.2. If the midfield role looks set, this could be the easiest pick of the season … and he's available as a forward! Winner.

Bargain basement

Key forwards, especially those with injury history, are usually a no-no in Fantasy, but Max King (FWD, $378,000) is cheap. He received a 30 per cent discount for missing the full season, pricing him equivalent to an average of 36, well below his 2022 numbers where he averaged 62.2 and played 22 games.

King had minor knee surgery in December but is expected to be fully fit for pre-season games. If you're looking to save some cash up forward, King could be a solid selection in your starting squad.

Draft sleeper

After averaging just 35.9 last season, Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) will be super-low on initial Draft rankings. In fact, based on average, he is the 189th listed forward.

There were reasons for that average - an injury affected score of 2 in Alice Springs, scores of 18 and 13 when he played deep forward and another injury affected scored of 24.

Many coaches will remember how he finished 2024 after a run in the VFL. Phillipou came back into the senior side and played through the midfield for scores of 117, 93, 96 and 119. Even a conservative average in the mid-60s is enough to bump him up your Draft rankings to take him as a top 50 forward.

Mattaes Phillipou celebrates a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at Engie Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Custom stat star

If you want someone who takes marks, there is no one better in the game than Callum Wilkie (DEF, $846,000). Last season he led the League, averaging 8.4 marks per game.

The 29-year-old has delivered averaged of 80.7, 73.9 and 85.3 over the last three seasons. If you want extra weighting on marks in a custom stats Draft league, Wilkie can be a good inclusion when hunting for defenders.

Buyer beware

What will Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1,110,000) produce this year? The acquisition of Tom De Koning (RUCK, $889,000) during the off-season means a change up for the big men, with Marshall and De Koning to share the ruck duties as they both spend time inside the forward 50.

Marshall has been a Fantasy stud in recent years. He broke out in 2023, his first season without Paddy Ryder, when he averaged 115.8. He backed up those numbers in 2024 with an average of 117.1. There was a drop off last season as the 30-year-old posted an average of 105.8, but still ranking as a top four ruck in the game.

It's going to be the safest play to avoid both big men in Classic, but Draft coaches will need to make some realistic projections about what both Marshall and De Koning can achieve when compiling their rankings this pre-season.

Rowan Marshall and Tom De Koning in a ruck battle during the match between Carlton and St Kilda in R9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

