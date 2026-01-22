Dyson Sharp after being drafted by Essendon at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Essendon.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: 12th

Top three averaging players: Jye Caldwell (103.6), Zach Merrett (102.8), Nic Martin (97.4)

Biggest price increase: Zach Reid (+$519,000)

Biggest price drop: Kyle Langford (-$225,000)

List changes

IN

Hussien El Achkar (No.53 draft pick, Academy), Jacob Farrow (No.10 draft pick), Brayden Fiorini (trade, Gold Coast), Max Kondogiannis (No.36 draft pick), Sullivan Robey (No.9 draft pick), Dyson Sharp (No.13 draft pick)

OUT

Alwyn Davey jnr (delisted), Sam Draper (free agent, Brisbane), Todd Goldstein (delisted), Ben Hobbs (delisted), Jayden Laverde (delisted), Luamon Lual (delisted), Jye Menzie (delisted), Dylan Shiel (delisted), Oskar Smartt (delisted)

Fixture watch

The Bombers being demoted from playing in Opening Round is a win for their prospects as starting members of Fantasy Classic squads. No early bye puts them in the frame as players to target. While they have the Hawks in round one, their early run should see players perform better than their average with a couple of 'green' teams in the first month (Kangaroos and Demons) along with neutral teams. Essendon has the round 14 mid-season bye, so they've got a run of 13 uninterrupted matches.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

Has there been a more consistent Fantasy player over the last decade than Zach Merrett (MID, $1,078,000)? In 2025 he notched up his 10th straight season averaging 100-plus Fantasy points. The 30-year-old posted five 120-plus scores including 149 against the Tigers and 145 against the Suns. Merrett goes into this season after a failed trade attempt to move to Hawthorn. What will this mean for Fantasy? It's unlikely to have a significant impact however he is coming off his lowest number of centre-bounce attendances since 2020.

Track their pre-season

There's plenty of value in Darcy Parish (MID, $759,000) if he's fit. He was limited to just three matches last season due to a persistent calf problem. If we rewind to 2022, Parish averaged 105.5 and played every game. This was the last season he has been on the park for the full season but when he was, he put up elite numbers. 100.3, 106.9 and 91.6 averages followed. Fast forward to 2026, we're getting Parish at a discounted price, equivalent to an average of 72.4. Is there 20-plus points upside? You'd think so! If he's ready to go, then he's a safe pick in your midfield.

Darcy Parish during Essendon's game against Carlton in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

One of the best accumulators from the Draft, Dyson Sharp (MID, $302,000) is a ready-made midfielder who thrives at stoppage. He averaged 27 disposals, 11 contested possessions, five tackles, 1.3 goals and 106 points for South Australia at the Under 18 Championships. Sharp has played senior football at SANFL level, averaging 14 disposals, three tackles and 60 points from his four games last season. If he's named for round one, it'd be a Sharp decision to select him as an on-field cash cow.

Draft sleeper

When I think about Jordan Ridley (DEF, $663,000), I consider him as an 80s guy. Not the decade, but how I see him as a Fantasy player. He has proven to be a good scorer when playing with a points per minute return of more than 0.9 across the last six seasons. The drama is that he's often injured. Ridley played just 10 games in 2025 (and only nine the year before). He was injured in three matches last year where he played less than half a game. You want durability for your Fantasy Draft team, but sometimes risks can be worth taking. Ridley is currently ranked as the 70th best defender based on average and he could produce top 10 output if things go his way.

Jordan Ridley in action during the match between Essendon and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

We saw some fantastic numbers from Jye Caldwell (MID, $1,087,000) in the standard scoring format as he averaged the most points for the Dons in 2025. All eyes will be on how much midfield time the 25-year-old has. Over the last two seasons he's played 16 games where he's attended more 60 per cent or more centre bounces, Caldwell averaged 116.5. If the trajectory continues, there’s upside. Especially in custom scoring leagues – such as those using Prestige – where he may improve on his average of 11.9 contested possessions and 18.1 effective disposals.

Buyer beware

The key name to beware is Nic Martin (MID/FWD, $1,022,000) as he'll be missing the season following his ACL injury. Make sure you hit ignore in your pre-draft rankings. You can, however, pop him in your little black book for 2027 as he'll receive a 30 per cent discount on his Classic price and be an absolute bargain. Glass half full!

Nic Martin at Essendon training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

