Mason Cox is hard to miss at Fremantle this pre-season, already vying with Sean Darcy to become the Dockers' top ruck

MASON Cox is far from feeling shy at his new home, with the Fremantle recruit already challenging Sean Darcy for the No.1 ruck spot.

Cox is making waves at the "introverted" Dockers after his shock axing from Collingwood last season.

The 34-year-old, who became the second American-born premiership player in 2023, had been left scrambling to find a new club last October when the Magpies declined to offer a new deal.

While Cox had said he'd yet to find closure over his sudden exit upon his arrival in Western Australia, Freo utility Corey Wagner said the 211cm ruckman has already made himself feel at home.

Cox, who joined on a two-year deal, will have to battle not only Darcy but 2021 Demons premiership player Luke Jackson for a spot in coach Justin Longmuir's best side.

Fremantle went knocking on Cox's door following the departure of fellow ruck Liam Reidy to Carlton.

"He's such a big presence. He's a big boy. His voice is very loud," Wagner said of Cox on Monday.

"He's an extrovert, and we're a pretty introverted club.

"He brings the noise out and challenges Sean, which we saw today.

"It was a good battle, so he's a really good addition to have."

But Darcy won't make it easy for Cox, with Wagner describing the 127-game Docker as the fittest he's ever seen him.

The 27-year-old played 17 games last season after ankle and knee issues, on the back of being restricted to 12 appearances in 2024 and 15 the previous year.

"He's really, over the off-season, cracked into his rehab," Wagner said.

"The way he's gone about his weights the other day is the best I've seen him move in the four years I've been here.

"Touch wood, he just keeps doing what he's doing, and he has a really good season again."

Wagner is hoping for much of the same for himself following a "disgusting" pectoral muscle injury.

"I probably won't bench ever again, but the dumbbells are coming out now," Wagner said.

"It was a pretty disgusting feeling at the start. It was odd. I couldn't lift my arm up, couldn't support it."

The 28-year-old had missed out on Fremantle's eventual elimination final loss to Gold Coast, meaning he has never played in September since making his debut for North Melbourne in 2016.

Corey Wagner is consoled by Sean Darcy after Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Wagner also played two seasons from 2019 for Melbourne.

"It was pretty hard, hey? It was a hard pill to swallow," Wagner said.

"But I tried to get around the team as much as I could.

"Early in 2016, I was an emergency for the Kangas' final (against Adelaide) and just missed out on that ... the fact that you're just so close to getting there - I just really, really want it to happen."

Fremantle kicks off its season with an away clash against Geelong on March 14.