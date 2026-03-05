Suns coach Damien Hardwick sat down with AFL.com.au's Michael Whiting ahead of the start of Gold Coast's season

Damien Hardwick celebrates Gold Coast's elimination final win over Fremantle on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast went big-game hunting for the second straight off-season, but its prospects for 2026 might very well hinge on the development of 'Generation Next'.

Twelve months after acquiring Daniel Rioli and John Noble from two of the biggest clubs in the country, the Suns went out and added Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan last October.

The external belief is that quartet, added to already proven captain Noah Anderson, Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell, Sam Collins, Ben King and Touk Miller, should be enough for Gold Coast to be in premiership contention.

But what might have been overlooked in the hysteria around the recruits, is the amount of experience that walked out the door following last season.

Ben Ainsworth (158 games), Brayden Fiorini (123), Sam Flanders (89) and Connor Budarick (55) were all part of Gold Coast's maiden finals campaign, but all headed to rival clubs during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

"It is challenging," coach Damien Hardwick told AFL.com.au on the eve of the new season.

"All those guys played in our finals campaign, so we have five to six changes from that side."

Each player had a reason to leave, but for the Suns, it was really a bet on their players aged 20 and under.

They had to accrue enough points to acquire five Academy graduates at last year's draft, including top-five selections Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson, and those outgoing players helped facilitate that.

Last year Leo Lombard came via the Academy and the year before that it was Jed Walter, Ethan Read, Jake Rogers and Will Graham.

Jake Rogers, Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Will Graham pictured during the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

None have established themselves yet as guaranteed selections, but with so many vacancies in the 23 that will run out each week, there needs to be progress.

"The challenge is we go from experienced to inexperienced in those positions," Hardwick said.

"It will be a little bit of a watch and see. Sometimes you've got to go one step back to go two steps forward.

"History shows it takes young players two or three years to finally rise and become the player they'll be.

"We think it's an important season for those guys to establish themselves as readymade AFL players.

"There's a reason we drafted those kids highly – we think they're going to be very good players."

There's already been hiccups for a few from that brigade, with Rogers (hamstring) still at least a month away and Walter unavailable to face Geelong in Opening Round after copping a one-match suspension.

With King well established and Ugle-Hagan the potential wildcard, it's a big season for the 20-year-old as he tries to find his way as a key forward.

Hardwick left Walter out of his team for the final six weeks of last season, going with a more mobile mix in the forward half.

"It was a tough decision," Hardwick said.

"For us to take that step last year we went a different way with Jy (Farrar).

Jed Walter handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Collingwood in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"What Jed has to improve, and he knows this, is his ability to read cues and offensively make the most of his opportunities.

"He gets to a lot of marking contests and isn't quite taking them. He was a second-year key forward … and we think Jed is really capable of making that step.

"We're looking for him to have a big year. We think he'll improve us."

The same goes for Read, who played 21 games last season as a key forward that offered back-up support in the ruck to Jarrod Witts.

He trained most of the pre-season on the wing, where Hardwick hoped to use his incredible aerobic capacity – he won Gold Coast's 2km time trial – with his aerial ability.

Ethan Read in action during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

However, five minutes into the match simulation against St Kilda, he was concussed and unable to take part in that game or the next against Brisbane.

"We love him as a forward, we love him as a wingman, we love him as a second ruck," Hardwick said.

"We're not going to pigeon-hole him just yet, we're just going to keep trialling to see where he best fits.

"He's got great flexibility and he's curious … that's one thing I love about him, he's open to anything and wants to try everything."

One player Hardwick is certain of is Petracca. The Norm Smith Medal winner has finished a flawless first pre-season with his new club.

Christian Petracca poses for a photo during Gold Coast's official team photo day on February 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We needed a player forward of centre that could complement our forward line, complement Bailey Humphrey, allow him to move more through the midfield and in tandem work together and we were able to achieve that with 'Trac'," he said.

"We know about his on-field and how good he can play, what has blown me away is just his leadership qualities and connection qualities within our playing group.

"Normally players come in and take a little bit of time to find their way, but he came in straight away and made an immediate impression on not only the players but our coaching staff and admin as well.

"He's been a delight to bring to the club and I can't wait to see him play. I'm quite excited to see how he pans out for us."

Anderson is equally impressed. Entering his second season as captain, the 24-year-old said he "couldn't speak more highly" of the former Demon's approach.

"He's been amazing with the younger boys and the whole group. He's an extrovert. He spreads himself across the whole group and doesn't stop talking," he said.

"Sometimes with those bigger name guys you don't know what you're going to get. I forgot how good a player he was. He was asking so many questions of players and coaches. It's not like he's come in and said, 'I know how to do this'.

"He's been so willing to learn and develop.

"I won't speak on behalf of him, but he feels refreshed being up here. He's so good with the younger guys, he's been amazing."

Christian Petracca and Noah Anderson are seen at Gold Coast training on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

After bowing out at the semi-final stage to the Lions last season, the expectation is to go further – both from the outside and in.

Hardwick said the finish to last season, which included losing to an emotional Port Adelaide, beating Essendon, winning in Perth against Fremantle in fairytale fashion and bowing out to their Queensland rivals, was all invaluable experience.

"We played our hearts out and had a great season, played in our first final, won our first final. I shouldn't say great season, it was a good season," he said.

"We learned some lessons along the way. I maintain the biggest lessons you learn are from your losses, they're like gifts.

"We needed those lessons to take us forward in 2026.

"We feel like we're firmly placed to challenge once again … but the harsh reality is we're back at ground zero."